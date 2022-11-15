Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the StateKennardo G. JamesBluffton, SC
Missing From His Playpen: Quinton SimonNikSavannah, GA
When You Feel "Held Hostage" In A Toxic RelationshipThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
wtoc.com
East Georgia Regional members pack up holiday meals for families in need
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving comes less than a week from now. For families who’re struggling financially, the traditional holiday meal might be out of reach. This afternoon, folks at Statesboro’s East Georgia Regional Medical Center teamed up to pack meals that will make the difference. Volunteers say...
wtoc.com
Savannah woman writes book about her journey with multiple sclerosis
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are things in life some people take for granted - our mind, body, hands... That’s what happened to Wendy Eugene. “1987 - I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and as you can imagine that was not on my bucket list.”. It’s probably not on...
WJCL
Nonprofit provides housing for young adults aging out of the foster care system
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — November is national adoption month. It’s an initiative of the Children's Bureau that seeks to increase awareness of adoption issues. Gilliard and Company is a nonprofit that urges the community to help with housing those aging out of foster care. CEO Whitney lam Gilliard...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Georgia Hussars Storefront, 1897, Savannah
This was for a long time home to the Pars Rug Company. I have never been inside, but the outside is gorgeous!. I think that next to it is a Christian gift shop, “Saints & Shamrocks.” And next to that is what used to be “Charlotte’s Corner Gift Shop,” where my wife worked for several summers while saving money for college, many years ago.
Here is an update on the new Groves K-12 complex
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The new Groves K-12 complex, which is expected to be opened on August 23, is currently being worked on and so are plans for students who will be attending next school year. The facility is close to 400,000 square feet and will have a capacity...
wtoc.com
Pooler La-Z-Boy donates furniture to Old Savannah City Mission
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big donation will go a long way to help those in need. The La-Z-Boy store in Pooler donated about 60 items of used furniture to Old Savannah City Mission on Wednesday. The store collected the furniture during its recent Trade in Sale. La-Z-Boy has done...
wtoc.com
WTOC Day of Giving at Kroger on Mall Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC teamed up with America’s Second Harvest to make sure families have food on the table this winter. On the annual Day of Giving, WTOC was out at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard to collect those donations. People showed up bright and early Thursday... “Wooh!...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Jazz Clubs and Bars in Savannah Georgia
Jazz'd Tapas Bar is an industrial-chic cocktail bar with live music most nights. This bar has a diverse menu and offers unique, creative cocktails and tapas. The industrial-chic design of the bar is the perfect complement to the food and music. Jazz is one of the top tapas bars in...
WJCL
Football star, Savannah native Anthony Lanier II hosting annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah native and professional football player Anthony Lanier II is giving back to the community. On Saturday, his organization, Undefeated Warrior Foundation, will pass out Thanksgiving meals at the Carver Heights Community Center. "It's a blessing and you know, I've been blessed and continue getting blessed,...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Tomochichi Monument, 1899, Savannah
Tomochichi (c.1644-1739) was the mico, or chief, of the Yamacraw Indians at the time of the colonization of Georgia by James Oglethorpe in 1733. His cooperation with the British made the creation of modern Georgia possible. In 1735, he accompanied Oglethorpe to England to report on the progress of the colony and was received as an ally and representative of all native people of the colony.
wtoc.com
Recipients honored at Martin Luther King Jr. Drum Major Awards
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Trailblazers from our areas were recognized tonight at the Martin Luther King Jr. Drum Major Awards. The event recognizes figures from many different communities for the path they have made for others. The recipients range from Mary Davis, to Tyrone Brown. Ahmaud Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery...
WSAV-TV
Statesboro native lands in top 13 of NBC's 'The Voice'
Statesboro's own Bryce Leatherwood made the cut for the top 13 in NBC's singing competition “The Voice." Statesboro native lands in top 13 of NBC’s ‘The Voice’. Statesboro's own Bryce Leatherwood made the cut for the top 13 in NBC's singing competition “The Voice." Full video:...
yourislandnews.com
Veteran of the Week – Oscar Baldwin
Beaufort’s Oscar Baldwin, 65, attended Robert Smalls School and Beaufort High School before moving to Louisville, Ky., and joining the United States Army in 1975. After basic training at Fort Jackson and Advanced Infantry Training at Fort Polk, he was stationed in Korea along the DMZ for two years where he patrolled the border as a mortar gunner. While there he earned a Black Belt in Jujitsu.
WJCL
Country Girl can Survive : Hannah Dasher's Effingham Homecoming
SPRINGFIELD, Ga. — After traveling the country and shining on some of the biggest stages in country music, a rising star was celebrating a happy homecoming over the weekend. Singer, songwriter and social media star Hannah Dasher was back in her old stomping grounds for a pair of shows.
wtoc.com
Savannah woman pushes for earlier screening, biomarker testing for lung cancer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For a long time, Jaymie Knox would much rather play pool, than talk about her fight. Maybe that’s because there life was simple but away from the pool table Jaymie’s life had become anything but. “I walked out of that hospital with a diagnosis...
WJCL
Holiday parades in Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Rincon Lions Club sees impressive turnout for its 41st annual Christmas parade. We've created a list of all the holiday parades in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Holiday Parades. Savannah. Nov. 26: Boat Parade of Lights; Savannah’s Waterfront;...
WJCL
BizPitch winners crowned: 3 Savannah entrepreneurs win cash and business services
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The winners of Savannah SCORE’s BizPitch competition have been crowned. On Wednesday night, at Savannah State University’s Torian Auditorium, eight aspiring local entrepreneurs, selected from a field of 24 applicants, pitched their business ideas to a panel of judges. BizPitch is an entrepreneurial competition, similar to “Shark Tank.” Three contestants were selected as the winners and were awarded cash and free professional services valued at over $10,000 to help them launch their new local businesses.
WSAV-TV
Georgia Senate runoff election rapidly approaching
Voting experts say Georgia's Senate run-off is still crucial because neither party will want to give up a seat in congress. Georgia is just 3 weeks shy of its final election of the year, the Dec. 6 run-off. Georgia Senate runoff election rapidly approaching. Voting experts say Georgia's Senate run-off...
SCAD unveils new student residence hall in Midtown
Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) announces the unveiling of FORTY FOUR, the university’s new, state-of-the-art 10-story residence hall on Spring Street in Midtown. Named in honor of the 44 years since SCAD was founded by President Paula Wallace, FORTY FOUR is the first phase of SCAD Atlanta’s transformational development projects on Spring Street. Boasting sweeping […] The post SCAD unveils new student residence hall in Midtown appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Chatham County to offer early voting on Saturday after Thanksgiving
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County’s Voter Registration Office on Saturday announced early in-person voting will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, in the Dec. 6 Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. On Friday, a judge ruled that Georgia law allows counties to offer early voting on the Saturday […]
