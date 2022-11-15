Read full article on original website
Bob Dylan Announces New Time Out of Mind Bootleg Series Box Set
Bob Dylan has announced volume 17 of his Bootleg Series. The record, titled Fragments - Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997), compiles unreleased recordings including studio outtakes and alternate versions, as well as live versions recorded between 1997 and 2001. It also includes a new remix of Time Out of Mind. The release comes as a 5xCD or 10xLP box set, as well as in abridged versions. It’s out January 27. Listen to an alternate version of “Love Sick” below.
We’re Not Here to Be Loved
We’re suddenly in a world where every hardcore band can emulate the styles and sounds that only the most privileged of their 1990s forebears could afford: the Butch Vig crunch, the Ross Robinson bite, the Flood/Alan Moulder atmosphere. Former scrappy upstarts Turnstile and Code Orange have garnered Grammy nominations for their populist alt-rock and glitchy metalcore, respectively. And while Vein.fm maintain a caustic quality that excludes them from the heights of their former tourmates, their nü-metal-tinged sound has found an audience among DIY crowds that might’ve once disparaged that maligned genre’s flashy signifiers.
5 to the Eye With Stars
The cover of R.A.P. Ferreira’s 10th album depicts a vintage car parked on the shore of a psychedelic stream. People, perhaps the owners of the vehicle, float face-up in the water as if taking a break, but the car looks ready to move along. Its headlights beam into the borders of the image as if seeking the unknown. That mix of repose and anticipation captures the spirit of 5 to the Eye With Stars, where Ferreira takes stock of his journey while plotting its next leg. The record doesn’t stray from Ferreira’s core sound of jazzy boom bap, but his candid writing brings out the lucidity and urgency of his music.
Black Midi Release New Live Album and Drum Session With Mdou Moctar’s Souleymane Ibrahim
Black Midi have released a vinyl live album, Live Fire, along with a mini-documentary on a drum session that Morgan Simpson and Mdou Moctar’s Souleymane Ibrahim held earlier this year. The pair joined forces at Chicago’s Electrical Audio and drummed together to their respective bands’ songs “Sugar/Tzu” and “Chismiten.” Watch the 6-minute doc below and scroll down to hear a rendition of “Sugar/Tzu” from the live album.
Feeble Little Horse
If “I Wanna Be Your Dog” encapsulated Iggy Pop’s fleeting, acquiescent lust, then singer-bassist Lydia Slocum and guitarist-producer Sebastian Kinsler take the trope of romantic possession to full surrender. On “Dog Song (Wet Jeans),” originally released in April 2021, the future Feeble Little Horse bandmates admit defeat in an imbalanced relationship: “I get sick with every touch/Spill it out, I’ll lick it up/I just let you piss on me/Lifted your leg, I was your tree,” Slocum murmurs over a tinny beat and twisted guitar riffs. It’s messy, unexpected, and hypnotic—an early indicator of the group’s bizarre noise-pop appeal, revisited as a bonus track on Saddle Creek’s new reissue of the Pittsburgh quartet’s debut, Hayday.
Young Dolph’s Posthumous Album Announced: Listen to the New Song “Get Away”
Young Dolph’s posthumous single “Get Away” is out now. The song arrives on the anniversary of the Memphis rapper’s death. “Get Away” will land on Dolph’s posthumous album Paper Route Frank, which is out in December. Check out the new track below. Today...
Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Adele, and Harry Styles Nominated for Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammys
The nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards are getting announced today. Nominees in the Song of the Year category include Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film),” marking the first time one of her re-recorded songs has been nominated. Adele’s single “Easy on Me” is going head-to-head with Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” echoing previous years’ matchups. Kendrick Lamar’s comeback single “The Heart Part 5” is also nominated, as are TikTok hits like Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Gayle’s “ABCDEFU,” and Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit.” Also included in the category are Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That,”
Jenny Hval Shares New Song “Buffy”: Listen
Jenny Hval’s latest album Classic Objects was released in March, and, now, the Norwegian vocalist and composer is back with a new song called “Buffy.” Like its title might suggest, the track was inspired by the television show Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Take a listen below. “Somehow...
“Contingency Song”
Jane Remover’s “Contingency Song” has the liminal atmosphere of an airport terminal, full of beeping and whirring, people who never stop moving around you but won’t look directly at your face. Since their 2021 breakout album frailty, the 19-year-old artist has ventured further into shoegaze and drone music to explore dread and stagnation; the gloomy, six-plus-minute “Contingency Song,” the longest of any of their tracks, continues this trend. Incorporated into its grinding hum is what sounds like slowed-down sirens and whistling wind. As its gloomy climate grows in harshness, Jane shuts down over a destructive relationship: “I pour the boiling water on my hand/I still feel enough to touch myself,” they croon, the image of self-harm echoing lines from an old Laura Les song (“I just held a candle to my fingers/Smell it on my clothes 'cause flesh lingers”). The pulverizing noise soon eclipses them, squealing and churning until a sense of resignation begins to close in.
Madlib Remixes Fly Anakin’s “No Dough”: Listen
Fly Anakin released his debut solo album, Frank, back in March, and, now, the Richmond, Virginia rapper has shared a new Madlib remix for the album cut “No Dough.” The remix features a re-recorded vocal line over an all-new beat from Madlib, who also produced the original track. Check out “No Dough (Madlib Remix)” below.
Animal Collective Play Rare Pavement Bootlegs in NTS Radio Mix: Listen
For the past few years, Animal Collective’s Geologist (aka Brian Weitz) has hosted a monthly show on NTS Radio called The O’Brien System. The freeform radio show features an eclectic assortment of experimental music about which Weitz is excited, and, for the latest episode, he teamed up with his bandmate Avey Tare (aka Dave Portner) to revisit their love for one particular band: Pavement.
Watch LCD Soundsystem Perform “New Body Rhumba” on Colbert
LCD Soundsystem stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform their new song “New Body Rhumba,” recorded for Noah Baumbach’s film adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel White Noise. Check it out below. “New Body Rhumba” is the band’s first music in five years. The...
Song of Salvation
The guitar riff that introduces “Ecstatic Reign,” the 16-minute closing track on Song of Salvation, is a sad, wispy melody that sounds a little like distant birdsong filtered through a chorus pedal and amplified inside an empty church. When a slow-motion drumbeat enters, drowned in echo that suggests a noirish fog lifting from the cymbals, it also sounds a little like “Lazy,” a 1994 slowcore lament by Low. The landscape slowly fills with distorted guitars, gothic synths, and death-metal growls that sound like a volcano erupting. Within moments, you are fully immersed in the world of Dream Unending, the dream-doom duo whose monuments to melancholy have never felt so crushing or beautiful.
“Wild Animals”
Liv.e’s voice traverses time, her airy rasp sounding as if it’s billowing through smoky ’60s nightclubs even as she’s serenading modern audiences onstage. “Wild Animals,” the swanky single from her upcoming album Girl in the Half Pearl, glows like the light reflecting off of a baby grand piano. Over a ringtone trill, suave keys, and soft drums, Liv.e croons about the importance of self-love in the face of opportunists and lovers looking to disturb her peace. Existence is tiring enough without people hanging on your every action, and Liv.e has her head held high while dishing every woman listening a timeless reality check: “I’ma be the bitch to tell you personally/That most of these dogs don’t deserve a meal.”
Chimæra I
In his career as a soloist, Colin Stetson hasn’t redefined the saxophone so much as he has reinvented the saxophonist. His circular breathing technique, aided by a regimen of yoga and cardio, allows him to unleash seemingly endless waves of sound. By combining this technique with a series of contact mics placed around his instrument and on his throat, he has turned himself into a one-man band who, through extreme exertion and stamina, can simultaneously produce clacking percussion, thundering bass, and plangent melody. On a series of career-defining albums, Stetson performed the rare feat of establishing himself firmly outside of genre categories. Then, somewhat miraculously, he was able to translate his unique sound to the big screen. For his next trick, Stetson has confined himself within the formally restrictive boundaries of drone.
The Ruby Cord
Richard Dawson sings as if he’s waging a one-man war against all of modern civilization. His broken-down style of English folk music feels like it was beamed in from another time, each frayed blemish possessing an ornate, worn-in beauty. All the missed guitar notes and accidental voice cracks betray an intricate design, a refined musicianship somewhere between the brutal virtuosity of Bill Orcutt and the classical elegance of Joanna Newsom. His paranoid voice booms and rumbles like a doomsday sayer hollering from the side of the road, but if you stop to listen, you’ll hear moving tales of squalor, cruelty, and tenuously held hope.
Phoebe Bridgers Covers the Handsome Family’s “So Much Wine”: Listen
Phoebe Bridgers has released a new cover of the Handsome Family’s Christmas song “So Much Wine.” Proceeds from the single will go toward the Los Angeles LGBT Center. The single features fiddle, whistling, and vocals from Andrew Bird, as well as vocals from organist Ethan Gruska, guitarist Harrison Whitford, and actor Paul Mescal. Hear Bridgers’ take on “So Much Wine” below.
Rauw Alejandro, Glorilla, Fleet Foxes, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
The Pitchfork Review Podcast Breaks Down New Albums by Weyes Blood and Dream Unending
Co-hosted by Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel and Reviews Editor Jeremy D. Larson, and featuring guest critics and contributors, our weekly podcast includes in-depth analysis of the new albums we find extraordinary, exciting, and just plain terrible. This week, Associate Editor Sam Sodomsky rolls through to offer insight on the impossibly lush new record from Weyes Blood, whom he recently interviewed, as well as the moody metal of Dream Unending’s Best New Music album Song of Salvation.
Weyes Blood on What It Means to Be Out of Time
In an elegant theater at the Roxy Cinema in downtown Manhattan, a small congregation is gathered to watch the 1981 comedy-horror classic An American Werewolf in London. During one of its most disorienting scenes—an extended dream sequence featuring zombies, machine guns, and a jump-scare fakeout that still induces gasps four decades later—a snappy, full-hearted guffaw echoes above the din. This laugh belongs to Natalie Mering, better known as Weyes Blood, who is responsible for tonight’s programming.
