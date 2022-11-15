ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four teams advance to State Semifinals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nine teams from North Alabama reached the AHSAA State Football Quarterfinals. Four remain. The Muscle Shoals Trojans defeated Gardendale 38-7 to advance to the Class 6A Semifinals. The trojans, coached by Scott Basden, will host the Spartans of Mountain Brook who defeated Hartselle 49-30 at J.F. Moore Stadium Friday November 25th.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Two arrested after police pursuit in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit after alleged theft offenders Saturday evening. According to Police spokesperson Rosalind White, the pursuit started at 5:42 pm at a business on the 3100 block of Memorial Pkwy. The pursuit ended in the area of Memorial Parkway and Max Luther Drive, where two people were then taken into custody.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

67-year-old Vinemont man killed in car wreck

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Vinemont man was killed after he was involved in a single-vehicle wreck in Morgan County on Thursday. Alvin Gillon, 67, was critically injured when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Gillon was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated. Gillon died on Friday due to his injuries.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville murder convict dies in prison

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, Alabama, was found dead in his cell on Nov. 14. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Kishon Green, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead despite life-saving attempts. Green was serving a life sentence for capital murder, according to the spokesperson.
SPRINGVILLE, AL
WAFF

What’s for Supper? Your favorite new meal prep

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What’s for Supper? Your new favorite meal prep may have an answer to that question!. What’s for Supper provides ready to heat and eat meals that can be delivered to your home or work. The menu is regularly updated with “healthy meal” options and “ideal protein” meal options.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Ed Farm launches new learning spaces at Chestnut Grove Elementary

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Ed Farm Spaces launched its latest transformative learning space at Chestnut Grove Elementary School on Wednesday called the Launch Pad at Chestnut Grove. The new Law Pad will give each student the opportunity to gain future-focused skills, learn with disruptive technologies and inspire creativity. The school...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Why Huntsville loves Domaine South

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Huntsville food scene is constantly growing, but the eccentric eatery known as Domaine South was one of the first to change the Huntsville game. What started as a small charcuterie spot on North Side Square in Huntsville has expanded to the Westside Square...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Man arrested after alleged involvement in overnight Madison County shooting

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested on Thursday night after Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting in New Market. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, deputies found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen when they arrived on scene. The victim was treated by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI) personnel.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Retired Florence K9 dog passes away at age 8

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday a retired Florence Police Department K9 dog passed away. K9 Hercules joined the force in March 2016 and worked with Officers Gina Butler and Eddie Grissom until his retirement in June 2022. According to officials, K9 Hercules started his career as a Police K9 when he was just two years old.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Skating in the park returns to Huntsville for it’s 10th year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A local tradition is skating back into Big Spring Park. Skating in the park returns for a decade of bringing holiday cheer to Huntsville. This winter favorite usually has to be delayed every year, but it’s starting right on time this year because low temperatures are consistent enough to keep the ice behind the Huntsville Museum of Art frozen.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Lawrence Co. Grand Jury: deputy’s actions justified in officer-involved shooting

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy’s actions during an August officer-involved shooting death in Lawrence County were deemed justified by a grand jury this week. Marty Hutto was shot and killed by a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy during an attempted traffic stop on August 6, according to the report issued by Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett. The report states that Hutto attempted to flee from the deputy during the traffic stop.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville City Council places HPD Chief appointment on hold

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A vote to appoint a new police chief in the city of Huntsville is on hold. During Thursday’s City Council meeting, Huntsville Councilman Devyn Keith opted to hold his comments on a resolution to appoint department heads, including who will be the Huntsville Police Department’s next police chief.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Smoke from Tuscumbia land finally dissipating; ADEM fines owner $10,000

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - After putting off smoke for several months, this air is finally clear over a plot of land in Tuscumbia. Ron Gore, Alabama’s Chief of Air Pollution says the Alabama Department of Environment Management fined landowner Lee Cosbie $10,000 for taking too long to put out the smoke. Gore says that this fine is unusually hefty because the agency had its reasons.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WAFF

New Tuscumbia mayor appointed to fill vacant position

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A mayor for the city of Tuscumbia was appointed on Thursday to fill a vacant position left by Kerry Underwood. Mayor Pro Tempore William Foster was appointed the city’s new mayor to fulfill the remaining three years, according to our news partner at the Times Daily. The motion was made by Tuscumbia City Council member Scott Smart with Geraldine Thompkins and Foster voting in favor of Foster.
