FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Rules for Thee But Not for Me | Alabama Mayor Ignores City OrdinanceJameson StewardDecatur, AL
5 Things to Do with Your Family in Athens, AlabamaJameson StewardAthens, AL
Armed Robber Dies After Being Shot by Ex-Marine at an Ardmore, AL Gas Station at his Second Armed RobberyZack LoveArdmore, AL
There's a Murder Mystery Dinner Party November 19th in Huntsville, AL at Dragon's Forge Café in Lowe Mill Arts CenterZack LoveHuntsville, AL
WAFF
Four teams advance to State Semifinals
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nine teams from North Alabama reached the AHSAA State Football Quarterfinals. Four remain. The Muscle Shoals Trojans defeated Gardendale 38-7 to advance to the Class 6A Semifinals. The trojans, coached by Scott Basden, will host the Spartans of Mountain Brook who defeated Hartselle 49-30 at J.F. Moore Stadium Friday November 25th.
WAFF
Two arrested after police pursuit in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit after alleged theft offenders Saturday evening. According to Police spokesperson Rosalind White, the pursuit started at 5:42 pm at a business on the 3100 block of Memorial Pkwy. The pursuit ended in the area of Memorial Parkway and Max Luther Drive, where two people were then taken into custody.
WAFF
Huntsville magistrate fired after months on paid administrative leave
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville City Magistrate is now out of a job. WAFF 48 News confirmed Daniel Cranor is no longer employed with the city of Huntsville. This comes after Cranor being on paid administrative leave since July after he violated city policy. Multiple sources told WAFF 48...
WAFF
67-year-old Vinemont man killed in car wreck
SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Vinemont man was killed after he was involved in a single-vehicle wreck in Morgan County on Thursday. Alvin Gillon, 67, was critically injured when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Gillon was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated. Gillon died on Friday due to his injuries.
WAFF
Huntsville mom wants accountability from the city after daughter was allegedly injured during Parks & Rec camp
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The mother of a young girl is looking for answers as she feels that Huntsville City officials may have mishandled an injury that happened over the summer. In July, Alfreda Howard picked up her daughter from a summer camp program at the Brahn Spring Recreation Center....
WAFF
Huntsville murder convict dies in prison
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, Alabama, was found dead in his cell on Nov. 14. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Kishon Green, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead despite life-saving attempts. Green was serving a life sentence for capital murder, according to the spokesperson.
WAFF
Huntsville man faces assault charge after alleged stabbing on Blue Spring Rd.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was arrested on an assault charge after an alleged stabbing on Friday morning. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers arrested Joseph Scott McCaulley, age 54, on a second-degree aggravated assault charge just after 4 a.m. on Nov. 18. Officers responded to...
WAFF
What’s for Supper? Your favorite new meal prep
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What’s for Supper? Your new favorite meal prep may have an answer to that question!. What’s for Supper provides ready to heat and eat meals that can be delivered to your home or work. The menu is regularly updated with “healthy meal” options and “ideal protein” meal options.
WAFF
Ed Farm launches new learning spaces at Chestnut Grove Elementary
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Ed Farm Spaces launched its latest transformative learning space at Chestnut Grove Elementary School on Wednesday called the Launch Pad at Chestnut Grove. The new Law Pad will give each student the opportunity to gain future-focused skills, learn with disruptive technologies and inspire creativity. The school...
WAFF
Crisis Services of North Alabama to hold 29th annual Turkey Trot 5k
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 29th annual Turkey Trot 5k held by the Crisis Services of North Alabama is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving. The race will begin in front of Spragins Hall on the campus of the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Runners will start on...
WAFF
Alabama A&M University to open new event center with updated athletics facilities
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After two years of construction, a new premiere Events Center will open its doors at Alabama A&M this week. Alabama A&M leaders will host a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. on Friday at the large, new arena visible from Memorial Parkway. Leaders say they’re excited to...
WAFF
Why Huntsville loves Domaine South
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Huntsville food scene is constantly growing, but the eccentric eatery known as Domaine South was one of the first to change the Huntsville game. What started as a small charcuterie spot on North Side Square in Huntsville has expanded to the Westside Square...
WAFF
Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for an escaped inmate in Falkville
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are on the lookout for an inmate who walked off on the job. Darrell Bruce Reeves, 42 of Hartselle was a Trustee working with the Town of Falkville and was in jail on a Probation Revocation warrant for drug charges.
WAFF
Man arrested after alleged involvement in overnight Madison County shooting
NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested on Thursday night after Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting in New Market. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, deputies found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen when they arrived on scene. The victim was treated by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI) personnel.
WAFF
Retired Florence K9 dog passes away at age 8
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday a retired Florence Police Department K9 dog passed away. K9 Hercules joined the force in March 2016 and worked with Officers Gina Butler and Eddie Grissom until his retirement in June 2022. According to officials, K9 Hercules started his career as a Police K9 when he was just two years old.
WAFF
Skating in the park returns to Huntsville for it’s 10th year
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A local tradition is skating back into Big Spring Park. Skating in the park returns for a decade of bringing holiday cheer to Huntsville. This winter favorite usually has to be delayed every year, but it’s starting right on time this year because low temperatures are consistent enough to keep the ice behind the Huntsville Museum of Art frozen.
WAFF
Lawrence Co. Grand Jury: deputy’s actions justified in officer-involved shooting
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy’s actions during an August officer-involved shooting death in Lawrence County were deemed justified by a grand jury this week. Marty Hutto was shot and killed by a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy during an attempted traffic stop on August 6, according to the report issued by Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett. The report states that Hutto attempted to flee from the deputy during the traffic stop.
WAFF
Huntsville City Council places HPD Chief appointment on hold
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A vote to appoint a new police chief in the city of Huntsville is on hold. During Thursday’s City Council meeting, Huntsville Councilman Devyn Keith opted to hold his comments on a resolution to appoint department heads, including who will be the Huntsville Police Department’s next police chief.
WAFF
Smoke from Tuscumbia land finally dissipating; ADEM fines owner $10,000
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - After putting off smoke for several months, this air is finally clear over a plot of land in Tuscumbia. Ron Gore, Alabama’s Chief of Air Pollution says the Alabama Department of Environment Management fined landowner Lee Cosbie $10,000 for taking too long to put out the smoke. Gore says that this fine is unusually hefty because the agency had its reasons.
WAFF
New Tuscumbia mayor appointed to fill vacant position
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A mayor for the city of Tuscumbia was appointed on Thursday to fill a vacant position left by Kerry Underwood. Mayor Pro Tempore William Foster was appointed the city’s new mayor to fulfill the remaining three years, according to our news partner at the Times Daily. The motion was made by Tuscumbia City Council member Scott Smart with Geraldine Thompkins and Foster voting in favor of Foster.
