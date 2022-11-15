SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Chad L. Richards, 38, of Salem, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at his residence. He was born September 14, 1984, in Clarksburg, WV, the son of Darrell R. “Fuzzy” and Frances Christine Cummings Richards of Salem.

SALEM, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO