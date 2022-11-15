JANE LEW, W.Va. (WV News) — On Friday, Lewis County cross country and track standout Slate Swiger signed his letter-of-intent to attend Davis & Elkins College, where he will join the Senators’ cross country and track & field teams. Swiger had a highly decorated career at Lewis County...
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Chad L. Richards, 38, of Salem, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at his residence. He was born September 14, 1984, in Clarksburg, WV, the son of Darrell R. “Fuzzy” and Frances Christine Cummings Richards of Salem.
Comments / 0