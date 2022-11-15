Read full article on original website
Suspects threaten woman's life during catalytic converter theft in Orange: Police
ORANGE, Conn — A woman was threatened by multiple suspects during a catalytic converter robbery in Orange on Thursday, according to police. Orange police said at 5:50 p.m., they received a report of a robbery in the parking lot of 570 Boston Post Road. The plaza includes Trader Joe's, TJ Maxx, and Mission BBQ.
darientimes.com
Naugatuck felon wanted for killing child, 1, spotted in New Haven, police say
NAUGATUCK — Police say the man wanted in the killing of a 1-year-old child remains at large Saturday and is believed to be in the New Haven area. Naugatuck police released images of a man they believe is Christopher Francisquini, who was seen around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon on security footage on Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven. Police said the person seen in the footage "matches the clothing description and is believed by investigators to be Francisquini."
Child dead in Naugatuck as police search for suspect
Police in Naugatuck are on the lookout for a suspect in connection with the death of a child. They’re searching for Christopher Francisquni, 31.
New Haven police release new photos of suspect in liquor store clerk shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police released security camera photos of the shooting at a liquor store last week, and are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect. On November 12, at 6:30 p.m., police received a report of a person shot at the Yale Bowl...
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Shoprite Armed Robbery
Police UPDATE: On 11/17/2022 at approximately 4 pm a woman was robbed of her purse, cell phone, and wallet at gunpoint at the Stratford Shop Rite. The victim was unharmed but the suspects fled in a stolen Jeep. Officers from surrounding towns located the vehicle and after several attempts to...
Eyewitness News
Update on investigation in Naugatuck
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. I-TEAM: Who is regulating electric price hikes in CT?. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sam Smink talks about...
Inspector General finds officer shots fired at truck during attempted arrest before multi-town pursuit justified
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A U.S. Marshal's use of deadly force during an attempted arrest that turned into a chase from New Haven to Bridgeport in January was found to be justified, Connecticut's Office of Inspector General announced Thursday. Deputy U.S. Marshal James Masterson fired his gun five times...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Asking for Public Help in Identifying Two Individuals Sought in Shoplifting Investigation
The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the community's help to identify what appears to be a man and a woman involved in recent criminal activity in the city. Bridgeport Officer Zach Davisson is hoping the public can identify the two shown here, as well as the vehicle that was involved in the case that is shown below.
fox61.com
Waterbury man arrested for involvement in police officer shooting, shooter on loose
Jason Perez, 40, of Waterbury turned himself in and was arrested, according to police. They said he is not the alleged shooter, who is still on the loose.
Man in critical condition following Hartford Magnolia Street shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in critical condition following a shooting on Magnolia Street in Hartford Friday morning. Hartford police responded to the area of 186 Magnolia St. for a person shot around 10 a.m. and began to canvass the area. While on scene, a victim arrived at an area hospital for treatment […]
fox61.com
Police in Wethersfield close roads attempting to serve arrest warrant
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area. The scene is active but contained, police said.
5 transported to hospital after Manchester crash
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say five people were sent to the hospital following a serious motor vehicle accident in Manchester Friday night. Three vehicles were involved in the incident around 6:30 p.m. in the area of West Middle Turnpike and the I-84 Overpass. Among the five people was a child, police said. According to […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Enfield father arrested, believed to be responsible for child's overdose
New Haven teacher, Patrick Smith, from Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School is in the running to receive a Grammy Award. Deputy United States Marshall James Masterson is said to be justified during shooting incident. Undercover officer shot in Waterbury. Updated: 3 hours ago. Police are on the lookout for...
milfordmirror.com
Bridgeport woman charged with selling $1 million in counterfeit items
BRIDGEPORT – When Sonia Plumey lost her job as a broker after 20 years, police said she quickly picked up another line of work, selling hundreds of counterfeit handbags and other branded items online from her East Main Street home. On Thursday, the 58-year-old Plumey was arrested following an...
Robbery Of Postal Worker Under Investigation In Greenwich
Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly attacked a postal worker and attempted to rob him in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Greenwich around 3:30 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 10 on a residential street in the central part of the city. The USPS mail carrier was approached...
WCAX
Man wanted for Connecticut murder arrested in Vermont
VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man wanted for murder in Connecticut was arrested in Vernon on Thursday. Police say Shawn Santoro, 26, from Windsor, Connecticut, was arrested at a home on Bemis Road. Santoro has an extraditable warrant out of Connecticut for murder and criminal in...
sheltonherald.com
Zeus, the Bridgeport dog missing for a month, found in Shelton
SHELTON — Renee Horton remembers the anxiety that overcame her as she waited at Shelton Police Headquarters Nov. 9. It was hours before that the Bridgeport resident received a tip that her lost dog, 2-year-old Zeus, a French Bulldog — who had been missing for nearly a month — was at a home in Shelton.
Eyewitness News
Undercover officer shot in Waterbury
Kristen Johnson with the Better Business Bureau helps us avoid scams that are targeting online shoppers. Eversource is explaining the reasoning behind its proposed rate hikes.
One seriously injured after wrong-way tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Stamford
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a wrong-way crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-95 South Friday that left one person seriously wounded. State police said a Ford Edge traveling in the wrong direction crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer just south of #Exit 7 around 2:30 a.m. WATCH: Helicopter point-of-view of the wrong-way crash […]
