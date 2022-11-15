ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
darientimes.com

Naugatuck felon wanted for killing child, 1, spotted in New Haven, police say

NAUGATUCK — Police say the man wanted in the killing of a 1-year-old child remains at large Saturday and is believed to be in the New Haven area. Naugatuck police released images of a man they believe is Christopher Francisquini, who was seen around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon on security footage on Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven. Police said the person seen in the footage "matches the clothing description and is believed by investigators to be Francisquini."
NAUGATUCK, CT
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Shoprite Armed Robbery

Police UPDATE: On 11/17/2022 at approximately 4 pm a woman was robbed of her purse, cell phone, and wallet at gunpoint at the Stratford Shop Rite. The victim was unharmed but the suspects fled in a stolen Jeep. Officers from surrounding towns located the vehicle and after several attempts to...
STRATFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Update on investigation in Naugatuck

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. I-TEAM: Who is regulating electric price hikes in CT?. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sam Smink talks about...
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

5 transported to hospital after Manchester crash

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say five people were sent to the hospital following a serious motor vehicle accident in Manchester Friday night. Three vehicles were involved in the incident around 6:30 p.m. in the area of West Middle Turnpike and the I-84 Overpass. Among the five people was a child, police said. According to […]
MANCHESTER, CT
milfordmirror.com

Bridgeport woman charged with selling $1 million in counterfeit items

BRIDGEPORT – When Sonia Plumey lost her job as a broker after 20 years, police said she quickly picked up another line of work, selling hundreds of counterfeit handbags and other branded items online from her East Main Street home. On Thursday, the 58-year-old Plumey was arrested following an...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WCAX

Man wanted for Connecticut murder arrested in Vermont

VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man wanted for murder in Connecticut was arrested in Vernon on Thursday. Police say Shawn Santoro, 26, from Windsor, Connecticut, was arrested at a home on Bemis Road. Santoro has an extraditable warrant out of Connecticut for murder and criminal in...
VERNON, VT
sheltonherald.com

Zeus, the Bridgeport dog missing for a month, found in Shelton

SHELTON — Renee Horton remembers the anxiety that overcame her as she waited at Shelton Police Headquarters Nov. 9. It was hours before that the Bridgeport resident received a tip that her lost dog, 2-year-old Zeus, a French Bulldog — who had been missing for nearly a month — was at a home in Shelton.
SHELTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Undercover officer shot in Waterbury

Kristen Johnson with the Better Business Bureau helps us avoid scams that are targeting online shoppers. Eversource is explaining the reasoning behind its proposed rate hikes.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

One seriously injured after wrong-way tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a wrong-way crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-95 South Friday that left one person seriously wounded. State police said a Ford Edge traveling in the wrong direction crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer just south of #Exit 7 around 2:30 a.m. WATCH: Helicopter point-of-view of the wrong-way crash […]
STAMFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy