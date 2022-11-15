Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcn247.com
Webb runs, passes Jacksonville State past Central Arkansas
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Zion Webb passed for 163 yards and ran for 132, leading Jacksonville State to a 40-17 victory over Central Arkansas. Webb threw a 25-yard TD pass to Anwar Lewis in the second quarter and ran for a 2-yard score late in the game. Jacksonville State recorded a safety on a blocked punt. The Gamecocks finished first in the conference but are not eligible for the postseason. Central Arkansas got 349 yards passing from Will McElvain. Myles Butler had 120 receiving yards on five receptions and Kylin James caught 7 for 106 yards.
wcn247.com
Chicago coder sentenced to 7 1/2 years for terrorism charge
CHICAGO (AP) — A former Chicago college student has been sentenced to 7 1/2 years in federal prison for attempting to help the Islamic State group. Thomas Osadzinski designed, used, and taught a computer program to disseminate violent propaganda online, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The 23-year-old from suburban Chicago was convicted last year of attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization. The sentence handed down Thursday was less than the 15 years prosecutors had sought. The former DePaul computer science student has been in custody since being arrested in Chicago in 2019 during an FBI sting.
wcn247.com
Illinois man arrested on charges stemming from Capitol riot
CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois man accused of grabbing a police officer’s baton and interfering with law enforcement in the U.S. Capitol riot is facing felony and misdemeanor charges. Prosecutors say 60-year-old Tyng Jing Yang of Hoffman Estates, Illinois, was arrested Wednesday and accused of the felony offense of interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder and four related misdemeanor offenses. Court documents say Yang entered the Capitol building illegally, posed for photos in the Rotunda, and grabbed an officer's baton when law enforcement officers tried to clear the area. More than 30 Illinois residents and nearly 900 people nationwide have been arrested on charges stemming from the riot.
Comments / 0