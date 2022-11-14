ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Thunder vs. Celtics: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

By Clemente Almanza
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p0Y2A_0jB1fK1e00

The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Boston Celtics on Monday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. CT and can be seen on Bally Sports Oklahoma and NBA TV.

This will be a battle of winning streaks. The Thunder (6-7) are winners of two straight games due to their two best offensive performances of the season. The Celtics (10-3) are winners of six straight games.

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

  • Point spread: Celtics -10.5
  • Money line: Thunder +440 / Celtics -550
  • Over-under: 219.5

Click here to place your bets at BetMGM.

Thunder at Celtics notable injuries

Thunder: Chet Holmgren is out due to foot surgery. Darius Bazley is out due to an ankle sprain.

Celtics: Malcolm Brogdon is out due to hamstring tightness. Robert Williams III is out due to knee surgery. Danilo Gallinari is out due to ACL surgery.

Advice and prediction

Considering how well the Thunder has played in their last three games, I have no idea how the Celtics are minus-10.5 point favorites in this one.

But then I did some quick research on the Celtics and quickly realized how elite they’ve been this season.

The Celtics have been one of the best teams in the league with a 6.5 net rating — good for third in the league. Meanwhile, the Thunder are slightly under league average in net rating at minus-0.1.

The Thunder have been a fun surprise this season, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has played like an MVP candidate. However, I think the Celtics, with a returning Jaylen Brown, should cover the point spread pretty easily.

Prediction: Celtics 127, Thunder 115

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportico

Overtime Hires Investor Isaiah Thomas to Call OTE Games on Amazon

Overtime Elite has called on one of its backers to provide confident analysis, but not on fundraising or financial strategy. Instead, OTE investor and longtime NBA guard Isaiah Thomas will analyze the on-court performance of the league’s teenage basketball players.  The upstart pro basketball league has inked Thomas to a broadcasting talent deal in which he will call at least six games this season. His debut on the OTE broadcast team will come tonight on Amazon Prime. Thomas is scheduled to provide commentary for at least four games on the service, which recently signed an exclusive global streaming rights deal with...
NBC Sports

Beal has solid return, albeit in loss to Thunder

WASHINGTON -- For a few moments on Wednesday night, Bradley Beal thought he had won the game for the Wizards. His stepback jumper over Lu Dort pushed them ahead of the Thunder by one point with just 6.1 seconds to go. After missing five games, he was in position to be the hero.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Surprising UNC basketball player starting to climb NBA draft boards

We are just a few games into the 2022-23 college basketball season and still have a long ways to go before we hit the NCAA Tournament. But the future of some of these players is still in the spotlight. With the 2023 NBA Draft taking place next June, the next few months will give players the chance to improve their stock and climb draft boards. Earlier this week, ESPN released its updated big board after the Champions Classic and three Tar Heels made the list including a surprising player. Caleb Love led the way at No. 43 but behind him was freshman...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Hockey Writers

Devils’ Hischier On Selke Trophy Trajectory

Nico Hischier finished last season on a tear and has continued that momentum into this season. He has 17 points in 15 games and has been praised by head coach Lindy Ruff for his leadership qualities and commitment to playing a 200-foot game. The former Halifax Moosehead struggled with injuries throughout the first five seasons of his young career, but now that he is healthy and playing his best hockey, he is making a strong impact on both sides of the puck.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Clemson cornerback in line to make first career NFL start

Now with the Minnesota Vikings, former Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. will likely get his first NFL start on Sunday against the Cowboys. Speaking to the media on Friday, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said that he is expecting the former Tiger to start opposite Patrick Peterson as the team is dealing with multiple injuries in the secondary. The news comes one week after Booth saw his first regular season action on defense against the Buffalo Bills last week when he finished with 3.0 total tackles. Drafted by the Vikings in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Booth had an impressive career at Clemson. The former five-star recruit finished his career as a Tiger with 75 tackles (5.5 for loss), 10 pass breakups, five interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery. Last season, he was a First Team All-ACC selection with 39 tackles (3.0 for loss), five pass breakups and a team-high three interceptions. While Booth has had to wait quite some time for meaningful playing time on defense, he now has a chance to showcase his skills against Dallas at 4:25 p.m. EST this Sunday. List Our score predictions for Clemson vs. Miami
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

172K+
Followers
231K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy