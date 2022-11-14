Thunder vs. Celtics: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Boston Celtics on Monday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. CT and can be seen on Bally Sports Oklahoma and NBA TV.

This will be a battle of winning streaks. The Thunder (6-7) are winners of two straight games due to their two best offensive performances of the season. The Celtics (10-3) are winners of six straight games.

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: Celtics -10.5

Money line: Thunder +440 / Celtics -550

Over-under: 219.5

Thunder at Celtics notable injuries

Thunder: Chet Holmgren is out due to foot surgery. Darius Bazley is out due to an ankle sprain.

Celtics: Malcolm Brogdon is out due to hamstring tightness. Robert Williams III is out due to knee surgery. Danilo Gallinari is out due to ACL surgery.

Advice and prediction

Considering how well the Thunder has played in their last three games, I have no idea how the Celtics are minus-10.5 point favorites in this one.

But then I did some quick research on the Celtics and quickly realized how elite they’ve been this season.

The Celtics have been one of the best teams in the league with a 6.5 net rating — good for third in the league. Meanwhile, the Thunder are slightly under league average in net rating at minus-0.1.

The Thunder have been a fun surprise this season, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has played like an MVP candidate. However, I think the Celtics, with a returning Jaylen Brown, should cover the point spread pretty easily.

Prediction: Celtics 127, Thunder 115