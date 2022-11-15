Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Scranton School District to receive $10 million grant for West Scranton Intermediate School
As the Scranton School District begins a major renovation to West Scranton Intermediate School, the state will provide a $10 million boost. The project will receive the funds from the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, state leaders announced late Friday. The total cost for the project, which includes creating classrooms with walls, is about $42 million.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bernard P. Kovacs Sr.
Bernard P. Kovacs Sr. of West Wyoming passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, after a well-fought battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Bernie’s lungs may have failed but his spirit and will to live were stubbornly strong, just the way Bernie was. Bernie was 76 years old, the fourth child and...
Comments / 0