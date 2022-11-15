The alpha memecoin, Dogecoin (DOGE), continues to take effect of market volatility. The coin lost its previous gains following the market downtrends. The fledgling coin BTC printed over a 5% decline in the last week and ETH decreased by around 8%. Similarly, the DOGE token was down over 8% on its week-on-week chart, losing 1.27% on the day. At $0.083, Dogecoin trades dangerously close to its week’s $0.083 floor. Any bearish move may pull it under, losing its substantial gain.

2 DAYS AGO