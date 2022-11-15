Read full article on original website
Ethereum Price Recovery Could Soon Fade If ETH Fails To Surpass $1,300
Ethereum is consolidating losses above the $1,200 support against the US Dollar. ETH could start a steady increase if there is a clear move above the $1,300 resistance. Ethereum is facing resistance near the $1,240 and $1,250 levels. The price is now trading below $1,240 and the 100 hourly simple...
Litecoin Shows Bullish Signs As Price Eyes $70; Will Bulls Push To This Region?
LTC’s price shows bullish signs as price holds above its range channel showing signs to rally high as FTX fiascos continue. LTC’s price trades above $60 with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. LTC’s price bounces from a low of...
Bitcoin Bearish Signal: 130k BTC Just Flowed Into Binance
On-chain data shows the crypto exchange Binance has just received Bitcoin inflows of 130k BTC, a sign that may be bearish for the price of the crypto. Binance’s Bitcoin Exchange Reserve Has Sharply Spiked Up Over Past Day. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, Binance...
Chiliz Continues To Trend Higher Amidst World Cup Fever; Is $0.4 Possible?
CHZ’s price shows bullish signs as price breaks out above its range channel showing signs to rally high as FTX fiascos continue. CHZ’s price trades above $0.25 with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. CHZ’s price bounces from a low...
Quant Wallet Holders Reach More Than 90,000 – Time To Buy QNT?
Quant (QNT) may not be like the Bitcoin and some of its fellow altcoins like Ethereum, Dogecoin and even Shiba Inu in terms of social dominance but it is silently making its move to be included among the list of must-have crypto assets right now. The cryptocurrency, ranking 32nd in...
Bitcoin Now Trading 24% Below Realized Price, How Deeper Can It Go?
On-chain data shows Bitcoin is now trading 24% below the realized price, here’s how much deeper the crypto went during historical cycles. Bitcoin Has So Far Declined 24% Under The Realized Price. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, drawdowns below the realized price have been...
Bitcoin Price Trends Below $17,000, What’s Ahead For The Crypto King?
Bitcoin Cash On Downward Motion Since Breaching $105 Level – Here’s Why
There has been significant sideways fluctuation in the price of bitcoin recently, and it is currently trading in the $16,541 area. However, Bitcoin Cash, a spinoff of BTC, has seen its value drop after passing through the $105 threshold. BCH may need BTC for a rally, as there is a...
Why Bitcoin Is Not At Risk Of Knocking $10,000 If Grayscale Increases Selling Pressure
The crypto market has seen extreme selling pressure over the past week, with Bitcoin recording a fresh yearly low below its current levels. The number one crypto by market cap is entangled in the collapse of crypto exchange FTX and its subsequent fallout. As of this writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades...
Bitcoin Bulls And Bears Tussle As Price Stalls At 16,500; Who Will Come Top?
BTC’s price lost its all-time high of $18,000 as FTX fiascos continued to affect its price. BTC’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. BTC’s price bounces from a low of $15,500 on the daily...
Crypto Exchanges Record Massive Outflow Of Bitcoin, What Does This Indicate?
The growth of Bitcoin and crypto exchanges over the years reflects the industry’s evolution. Exchanges have been the most critical businesses supporting the blockchain and crypto protocols. In addition, the exchanges, led by the top figures in the industry, house most of the iconic brands in the crypto ecosystem.
Solana Buckles Under FTX Debris, Is Single-Digit SOL A Possibility?
Solana (SOL) was one of the hardest hit blockchains by the FTX collapse. Even now, more than a week after the initial bankruptcy, SOL continues to buckle under the weight of uncertainty left among its users and investors given Sam Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) heavy involvement in the Solana blockchain. Will SOL continue to suffer or is there a reprieve on the horizon for this digital asset?
LEO Token Records Positive Moves While Crypto Market Struggles
LEO, the native token of the Bitfinex exchange, has recorded positive gains as the crypto market struggles to gain footing. The utility token saw a price increase of 4.24% on the day. It also enjoyed an impressive 11% surge in the last 7 days. LEO’s price surge comes as rival...
NEAR Faces Resistance In Attempt To Breach $2 Level As Bears Block Its Way
Altcoins like NEAR have experienced a similar slump in value as the major cryptocurrencies during the previous several days. Cryptocurrency price index Coingecko reports that NEAR’s price is currently bearish, reflecting the general market sentiment. At the time of writing, the token was trading at $1.8515, below the key psychological $2 zone.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Lost Its Gains Amidst Market Volatility
The alpha memecoin, Dogecoin (DOGE), continues to take effect of market volatility. The coin lost its previous gains following the market downtrends. The fledgling coin BTC printed over a 5% decline in the last week and ETH decreased by around 8%. Similarly, the DOGE token was down over 8% on its week-on-week chart, losing 1.27% on the day. At $0.083, Dogecoin trades dangerously close to its week’s $0.083 floor. Any bearish move may pull it under, losing its substantial gain.
Behind the Collapse of FTX and SBF: Traditional Finance vs. Crypto
OKB Token Records Higher Gains Amidst Crypto Market Volatility
OKB, the native token of the OKX Exchange, has recorded substantial gains today in a bearish crypto market. The utility token saw a price surge of 4.63% on the day, registering a local high of $20.80. It also surged over 11% on its weekly chart, joining the likes of Toncoin and Trust Wallet Token to lead the market in gains.
Chiliz (CHZ) Records Higher Gains During Market Uncertainty
Popular fan token CHZ has printed substantial gains in the last week as football fans prepare for 2022’s world cup event. As of writing, the token is trading at a 2.20% gain on the day. Plus, its week-on-week chart looks green. Specifically, the 34th largest token by market cap still keeps over 9% gains from last week.
Grayscale Liquidation Could Unleash A Bitcoin Armageddon
The FTX Contagion effects do not even stop at the largest institutional Bitcoin product on the market, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). As a result of the bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange, the discount to the NAV of Grayscale’s GBTC fund has fallen to around -40%. As...
Toncoin (TON) Continues To Mark Higher Gains, Big Move Coming?
Toncoin has defied the entire crypto market sentiment as its value continues to trend higher. As per CoinMarketCap data, the native token of the TON blockchain has kept over 20% gain in the last seven days. The token has experienced extreme volatility in the last 24 hours, though. And it’s not just on the last day alone.
