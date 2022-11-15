Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCTV
FSU moves to 0-4 for first time since 1959-60 as Florida doubles them up in the second half
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - Florida State was giving in-state rival Florida all they could handle for a half at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Friday evening, but then the tables turned on the Seminoles during the second half. A 43-26 first-half lead for the Seminoles evaporated in the opening minutes of the second half and Florida ran away with a 76-67 victory, outscoring FSU 50-24 over the final 20 minutes. The Gators pushed their lead to as many as 11 points.
WCTV
Florida State soccer pulls away, 4-1 over LSU
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State soccer used yet another second-half barrage to lift itself past LSU, 4-1 in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament. The Seminoles (15-2-3) and Tigers (10-4-7) traded goals in the opening 45 of play with the Bayou Bengals striking first in the 10th minute off a cross from Angelina Thoreson to Wasila Diwura-Soale. But just 11 minutes later Florida State would find the equalizer as Jenna Nighswonger knocked one over the Tigers’ keeper for her sixth of the year.
WCTV
FSU takes care of business in dominating Louisiana on Saturday afternoon
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - No. 19 Florida State dominated Louisiana from beginning to end on Saturday afternoon at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., as the Seminoles defeated the Ragin’ Cajuns, 49-17. FSU improves to 8-3, while Louisiana falls to 5-6 on the season. The Seminoles had their most...
WCTV
Replay: Football Friday Night (11/18)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include... Munroe vs St. John Paul II. Maclay vs North Florida Christian. St. Pius X vs...
WCTV
Miranda: Investigating FAMU Football’s Odds of making the FCS Playoffs for a Second Straight Year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s the middle of November, which means one thing, and one thing only, on the gridiron. We have our eyes on the playoff picture in college football. Florida State has secured a spot in a bowl game, although where still remains uncertain. Valdosta State’s season...
WCTV
Liberty County Volleyball celebrating first state title in school history
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Liberty County Bulldogs are still celebrating their first state volleyball title in school history. The girls volleyball team won the 1A state championship earlier this week, defeating Baker in straight sets. The Bulldogs winning 26-24, 25-22, 25-20, according to box scores posted by the FHSAA.
WCTV
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, November 19
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Josh Green has your weekend forecast. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details:
WCTV
WCTV Community Classroom: Tarran Jefferson from Griffin Middle School
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tarran Jefferson, a Griffin Middle School counselor, teaches students how doing positive things goes a long way. If you’d like to help, please visit this link.
WCTV
Tallahassee bakery finds ingredients for success during uncertain times
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -First the pandemic, then inflation and supply chain woes. Running a restaurant or eatery right now is no easy feat. The Big Bend and South Georgia has seen its share of local restaurants closing over the past few years. But in 2022, Florida actually saw a slight...
WCTV
Pedestrian killed after crash in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman was killed Thursday evening after getting hit by a vehicle on Tallahassee’s western side of town. The incident happened in the area of Pensacola Street and Mabry Street around 7:30 p.m, according to the Tallahassee Police Department’s social media pages made at 11 p.m.
WCTV
Pedestrian killed in Gadsden County crash
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 26-year-old man from Gretna, Fla. was killed Thursday night outside of Quincy when he was hit by a pickup truck. It happened around 8:25 p.m. on U.S. Highway 90 near Woodberry Road when a pickup truck driven by a 70-year-old woman from Quincy, Fla. hit the man who was standing in the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
WCTV
Tallahassee teen will perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving parade
A liter of puppies in desperate need of a home as local shelters face the brink of capacity. Tallahassee software analyst Edgar Raymond is an avid cryptocurrency investor. He is taking a cautious approach following a turbulent year for the industry.
WCTV
Portion of Apalachee Parkway closed until November 22 for overpass repairs
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A portion of Apalachee Parkway from Calhoun Street to Broward Street will be closed from Thursday, November 17 at 5 a.m. until Tuesday, November 22 at 5 a.m. Crews have posted detour signs to help drivers navigate the construction. During this time, crews will be making...
WCTV
Ukraine family arrives in Tallahassee
Tallahassee software analyst Edgar Raymond is an avid cryptocurrency investor. He is taking a cautious approach following a turbulent year for the industry. City officials hold ribbon cutting for affordable housing complex. Updated: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST. City officials hold a ribbon cutting for the affordable housing...
WCTV
Two organizations deliver hundreds of Thanksgiving feasts to those in need
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of families will be receiving the missing pieces for a Thanksgiving feast as local volunteers work to deliver turkeys and canned goods to families in need. Share Your Heart and Fellowship of Christian Athletes are two groups that supplied over 300 feasts to families in...
WCTV
Moose Lodge car show to benefit Honor Flight Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A car show taking place in Tallahassee on Saturday will benefit Honor Flight. Tallahassee Moose Lodge #1075 is hosting the Show and Shine Open Car Show. It runs from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 1478 Capital Circle Northwest. No pre-registration is required. Entrants must pay...
WCTV
TPD investigates armed robbery spree at Circle Ks
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating three armed robberies Tuesday and Wednesday at convenience stores, two of which are believed to be connected. The first hold-up happened a little before 2:30 Tuesday morning at the Circle K at 3433 Crawfordville Rd. The suspect demanded both registers...
WCTV
Tallahasee police investigating armed robbery at tobacco shop
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers are investigating a Saturday evening armed robbery of a business, according to a TPD spokesperson. The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. along 1525 West Tharpe Street, at the Tobacco Outlet. A suspect armed with a pistol took cash from the business, according to officers. The...
WCTV
Officers union calls for removal of Tallahassee Citizens Police Review Board member
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The local chapter of the Police Benevolent Association is calling for removal of a member of the city of Tallahassee’s Citizens Police Review Board. In a statement released Thursday morning, PBA Big Bend Chapter President Richard Murphy said CPRB member Taylor Biro brought a coffee...
Comments / 0