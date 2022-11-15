ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

FSU moves to 0-4 for first time since 1959-60 as Florida doubles them up in the second half

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - Florida State was giving in-state rival Florida all they could handle for a half at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Friday evening, but then the tables turned on the Seminoles during the second half. A 43-26 first-half lead for the Seminoles evaporated in the opening minutes of the second half and Florida ran away with a 76-67 victory, outscoring FSU 50-24 over the final 20 minutes. The Gators pushed their lead to as many as 11 points.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Florida State soccer pulls away, 4-1 over LSU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State soccer used yet another second-half barrage to lift itself past LSU, 4-1 in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament. The Seminoles (15-2-3) and Tigers (10-4-7) traded goals in the opening 45 of play with the Bayou Bengals striking first in the 10th minute off a cross from Angelina Thoreson to Wasila Diwura-Soale. But just 11 minutes later Florida State would find the equalizer as Jenna Nighswonger knocked one over the Tigers’ keeper for her sixth of the year.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Replay: Football Friday Night (11/18)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include... Munroe vs St. John Paul II. Maclay vs North Florida Christian. St. Pius X vs...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Pedestrian killed after crash in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman was killed Thursday evening after getting hit by a vehicle on Tallahassee’s western side of town. The incident happened in the area of Pensacola Street and Mabry Street around 7:30 p.m, according to the Tallahassee Police Department’s social media pages made at 11 p.m.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Pedestrian killed in Gadsden County crash

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 26-year-old man from Gretna, Fla. was killed Thursday night outside of Quincy when he was hit by a pickup truck. It happened around 8:25 p.m. on U.S. Highway 90 near Woodberry Road when a pickup truck driven by a 70-year-old woman from Quincy, Fla. hit the man who was standing in the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Ukraine family arrives in Tallahassee

Tallahassee software analyst Edgar Raymond is an avid cryptocurrency investor. He is taking a cautious approach following a turbulent year for the industry. City officials hold ribbon cutting for affordable housing complex. Updated: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST. City officials hold a ribbon cutting for the affordable housing...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Moose Lodge car show to benefit Honor Flight Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A car show taking place in Tallahassee on Saturday will benefit Honor Flight. Tallahassee Moose Lodge #1075 is hosting the Show and Shine Open Car Show. It runs from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 1478 Capital Circle Northwest. No pre-registration is required. Entrants must pay...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

TPD investigates armed robbery spree at Circle Ks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating three armed robberies Tuesday and Wednesday at convenience stores, two of which are believed to be connected. The first hold-up happened a little before 2:30 Tuesday morning at the Circle K at 3433 Crawfordville Rd. The suspect demanded both registers...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahasee police investigating armed robbery at tobacco shop

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers are investigating a Saturday evening armed robbery of a business, according to a TPD spokesperson. The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. along 1525 West Tharpe Street, at the Tobacco Outlet. A suspect armed with a pistol took cash from the business, according to officers. The...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

