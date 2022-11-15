TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State soccer used yet another second-half barrage to lift itself past LSU, 4-1 in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament. The Seminoles (15-2-3) and Tigers (10-4-7) traded goals in the opening 45 of play with the Bayou Bengals striking first in the 10th minute off a cross from Angelina Thoreson to Wasila Diwura-Soale. But just 11 minutes later Florida State would find the equalizer as Jenna Nighswonger knocked one over the Tigers’ keeper for her sixth of the year.

