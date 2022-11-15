ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

KPVI Newschannel 6

Young singer from Schuylkill County could perform at Pennsylvania Farm Show

One of Schuylkill County’s young singing talents will have the opportunity to perform at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Mia Bixler, 6, of Schuylkill Haven, turned in an impressive vocal performance during a recent contest hosted by the farm show. Her competition included dozens of young singers from around the commonwealth, who all vied for the opportunity to perform the national anthem at the show.
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Waterfowl hunters head to wetlands for start of duck season

SOCIAL CIRCLE — Many hunters headed for their favorite wetland location for the opening day of the Georgia duck hunting season on Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. “Waterfowl hunters should note a few bag limit changes this year — the hooded...
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Melanie Biersmith selected as Georgia’s ninth state 4-H leader

EATONTON — Georgia 4-H has selected Melanie Biersmith as the new state 4-H leader. Since Nov. 1, Biersmith has been working as the ninth state leader in the organization’s 118-year history. The state 4-H leader provides strategic vision in response to the changing needs of Georgia’s youths and...
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

'Only in Nebraska': NU announces $3 billion fundraising campaign

The University of Nebraska on Friday announced a campaign to raise $3 billion to support students and faculty, as well as academic and research programs. Launched in an online event for NU employees, "Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University's Future" also aims to engage more than 150,000 donors.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Republican concedes to Democrat Rob Sand in state auditor’s race

DES MOINES — Iowa still will have one Democrat in statewide office after Republican state auditor candidate Todd Halbur conceded the race Friday to Democratic incumbent Auditor Rob Sand. Halbur said he was dropping his request for a recount because he did not have sufficient resources to file the...
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Family of Anton Black alleges systemic cover up by state examiners

GREENSBORO — The family of Anton Black and the Coalition for Justice for Anton Black disclosed new evidence Thursday alleging that the state medical examiner’s office shielded police from responsibility for in-custody deaths. The evidence was disclosed as part of the amended federal lawsuit against the Office of...
GREENSBORO, NC
KPVI Newschannel 6

Iowa Dems’ caucuses getting fair hearing after rough start, state party leader says

JOHNSTON — At first, Scott Brennan was not sure if Iowa was getting a fair shake. When the national Democratic Party announced its plan to reexamine the order in which states pick the party’s presidential candidates, Brennan, an Iowan and member of the national party’s rules committee, felt like national Democrats simply sought to punish Iowa for the 2020 caucuses, when the program that was designed to report results malfunctioned on caucus night.
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Most commonly seen birds in Nevada

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Nevada from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NEVADA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

The goal for Illinois' new Senate GOP leader? 'Balance'

SPRINGFIELD — Senate Minority Leader-elect John Curran will take over a caucus that is more than doubled in size by the majority-party Democrats. His goal: “Bring balance to state government.”. “Because we're going to produce better results with that balance for working families throughout all Illinois communities,” Curran...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wyoming Senate Announces Committee Appointments

Senate President Dan Dockstader and Senate Majority Floor Leader Ogden Driskill issued the following statement congratulating Drew Perkins on his appointment as the next Chief of Staff for Gov. Mark Gordon:. “On behalf of the Leadership in the Wyoming Senate, we congratulate Drew Perkins who served his constituents in Senate...
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Despite Medicaid expansion, Louisiana rural health providers struggle with staffing, other issues

(The Center Square) — Louisiana's rural health care providers are struggling on several fronts, from staffing to transportation to access for Medicaid patients, according to administrators who testified before the House Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday. Meadha Kulkarni, who operates two health centers in Allen and Evangeline parishes...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

California election results: The most interesting numbers

After a flurry of called races, victories proclaimed and concessions offered across 52 congressional districts, 100 state Assembly and Senate contests, nine statewide races for constitutional offices and seven propositions on the California ballot, it can be hard to wrap your head around what exactly happened. Fortunately, we’ve boiled it...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pew: Of $800 billion in pandemic aid to states, Illinois got $14 billion

(The Center Square) – A new analysis shows the federal tax dollars sent to Illinois and other states since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds were used to support public health, education and to temporarily aid Illinois’ financial condition. According to Pew Charitable Trusts, of the...
ILLINOIS STATE

