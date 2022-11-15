Doctor makes delivery despite flooded causeway

Babies born under complicated circumstances are often named after the heroes of the day, but Two Guys in a Big Ol’ Truck would never fit on the birth certificate.

And that is about all we will get out of the pair of selfless servants who drove Dr. Tina Mitchell across the flooded and debris-strewn F.J. Torras Causeway on Thursday in the midst of Tropical Storm Nicole. Despite having to navigate a submerged roadway strewn with heaping piles of marsh wrack, the two volunteers from the Glynn County Search and Recovery outfit managed to get Mitchell from St. Simons Island to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital in time to deliver Jack, a healthy 7-pound, 5-ounce baby boy.