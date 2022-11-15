Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole RepairsMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Man Admits to 1985 Murder of His Family, Is AcquittedStill UnsolvedPort Saint Lucie, FL
Treasure Coast content creators and influencers have a new place to unleash their creativityEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
wflx.com
1 man killed, one injured in early morning shooting in Pahokee
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Pahokee. The incident occurred Saturday at 12:45 a.m. in the 400 block of North Coconut Road. Deputies arrived at the scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
wflx.com
Police: Alleged incident involving Jupiter girl, man fabricated
Jupiter police said Saturday that the alleged incident involving an 11-year-old girl who was grabbed by an unknown man while walking home from Jerry Thomas Elementary School was fabricated. Police had an increased presence at the Jupiter elementary school Friday after the girl told authorities she resisted the man when...
wflx.com
2 female roommates injured after fight, fire at Fort Pierce home
Two women were hurt, including one that was severely burned, after they were involved in an altercation in Fort Pierce on Friday night, police said. Officers with the Fort Pierce Police Department and St. Lucie County Fire Rescue responded to the 300 block of Mockingbird Avenue at about 6:15 p.m. regarding a physical altercation involving two female roommates.
wflx.com
No one hurt after classic car catches fire in Vero Beach
Indian River County Fire Rescue and other emergency vehicles are at the scene of an "antique" vehicle fire in Vero Beach Saturday afternoon. According to the Vero Beach Police Department, the incident occurred at A1A and Live Oak Road. No one was injured. Police ask motorists driving in the area...
wflx.com
St. Lucie County deputies, police deliver meals to families in need
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office School Resource Unit members and Fort Pierce police volunteered their time Saturday morning to deliver meals to families in need. The initiative was part of Family Meals, Inc. Thanksgiving Outreach. The sheriff's office said bags containing turkey or chicken, fresh vegetables, stuffing, cornbread, and dessert...
cw34.com
Police say Monday shootings of two young people are connected
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach Police say an 8-year-old girl who was wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon is now out of the hospital. The girl, whose name police have not released, was released Tuesday night from St. Mary's Medical Center. Police say she was...
wflx.com
Missing Child Alert issued for newborn boy last seen in Palm Bay
A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a newborn boy who was last seen in Palm Bay, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Officials say Ryder Stroud was born on Nov. 15 and was last seen in the 3300 block of Vista Oaks Circle. FDLE believes Ryder...
wflx.com
2 masked men wanted in armed home invasion in Belle Glade
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two masked men who held up a home at gunpoint. This incident occurred on Oct. 9 at 9:48 p.m. on the 1600 block of Northwest Twelve Street. Deputies said the armed men forced the victim into his home at gunpoint and demanded cash.
cbs12.com
Chief Deputy: Remains found in Fort Pierce belong to a man, there for up to a month
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office are investigating human remains found in Fort Pierce on Thursday. The remains were found north of the intersection of St. Lucie Boulevard and Taylor Dairy Road. Deputies said area where the body was found isn't heavily trafficked.
veronews.com
Man struck by truck; taken to hospital
VERO BEACH — A man in his mid-50’s was injured after being struck by a pickup truck Thursday afternoon, fire rescue crews said. The man was taken to a hospital. An update on his condition was not immediately available. The crash happened about 2:20 p.m. at the 14th...
wflx.com
Woman hit, killed by car in Port St. Lucie
A woman was hit and killed by a car early Thursday in Port St. Lucie, police said. The wreck happened at 1:40 a.m. in the 2900 block of Southwest Savona Boulevard. Port St. Lucie police Sgt. John Dellacroce said a Chevrolet Malibu driving south struck and killed a 29-year-old Port St. Lucie woman who was walking home in the roadway.
wflx.com
Police: Girl walking home from school gets away after man grabs her
Police had an increased presence at a Jupiter elementary school Friday, one day after an 11-year-old girl was grabbed by an unidentified man while walking home from school. The incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. Thursday as the student was walking home from Jerry Thomas Elementary School. Jupiter police spokesman Shawn...
wflx.com
Missing Vero Beach man found dead, police say
Police said a Vero Beach man who was reported missing earlier this week has been found dead. Vero Beach Police said Robert Bridges was found dead Thursday after being reported missing on Nov. 14. Surrounding law enforcement agencies had attempted to locate him based on his last known location. The...
wflx.com
St. Lucie County deputies to discuss Fort Pierce migrant landing
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is holding a news conference to discuss Thursday night's migrant landing. A news conference was scheduled for Friday at the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. Fort Pierce police said a witness called 911 after spotting "a group of Creole-speaking immigrants" fleeing a boat that...
cw34.com
Landscaper run over by lawnmower near Boca Raton, body found in canal
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a landscaper, apparently run over by his own lawnmower. The incident happened in the Boca Bridges community, just west of Boca Raton. On Monday, authorities pulled a lawnmower from the canal. The worker...
4 suspects face charges after 19 French bulldogs stolen in Port St. Lucie
Police in Port St. Lucie say that four people were identified in connection with a home burglary and theft of 19 French bulldogs earlier this month.
Family members identify man in deadly police-involved shooting
West Palm Beach police officers shot and killed a man who they said was armed. Police have not released an update, but family members said the person who was killed was 22-year-old Jerrionte Gibson.
wflx.com
Migrants treated for dehydration, lack of food after landing in Fort Pierce
Twenty-five migrants are in federal custody after their vessel ran into a boat ramp in Fort Pierce on Thursday evening. St. Lucie County deputies believe all or most of the people are from Haiti. It's not often you see a migrant landing in a boat, a sizeable sport fisher, that...
cbs12.com
Man dead after being ejected from scooter during crash
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died from his injuries after he was ejected from his scooter during a crash on Tuesday, November 8. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 52-year-old Trevor Grill was driving a 2020 YNGF Scooter in the left lane of Lyons Road just after 3 p.m. when he rear-ended a 2021 Tesla Model Y that was stuck in traffic.
WPBF News 25
Pedestrian crushed between train cars during train hook-up in Palm Beach County 'industrial accident'
SOUTH BAY, Fla. — One person is dead after an "industrial accident" involving a train in Palm Beach County Thursday morning. Palm Beach County deputies said a pedestrian was crushed between two train cars during the train hook-up at about 7 a.m. It happened at Rogers Road and Miami Canal Road in South Bay.
Comments / 0