Lakeland Magic split first two games of 2022

By Robert Magobet, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 5 days ago

The Lakeland Magic kicked off 2022-23 G League action over the weekend. And the Orlando Magic affiliate split its two games.

In the first win of the season, the Magic won 117-107 over the Austin Spurs Friday at the RP Funding Center.

The game was well in hand thanks to guards Jay Scrubb and Drake Jefferies who put on a shooting clinic from downtown, eventually getting out to a 20-point lead.

This trend started from the beginning.

The area G League team was able to get out to a 13-point lead in the first half thanks to power forward Simisola Shittu’s 12 points on 6-for-7 shooting. Point guard Zavier Simpson put up nine points in that same half as well.

“Coach preaches team a lot. We are close on and off the court,” Shittu said. “When we are on the court, chemistry clicks.”

Shittu finished with 18 points, eight boards and three assists. Scrubb was the high scorer with 23 points, four rebounds and two assists and shooting guard Joel Ayayi contributed 15 points, five rebounds and four assists.

The second game on Saturday didn’t go Lakeland’s way, as the Magic lost 106-98.

Austin in the second game went on a 9-0 run, building on their lead with strong offensive rebounding. By the time the first quarter ended, the Magic were already down 36-18.

By the time the game ended, Simpson finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists. Small forward Jemerrio Jones off the bench had 18 points and eight rebounds.

Power forward Admiral Schofield made his season debut as a two-way player after appearing in five games with the Orlando Magic.

The Magic will begin a four-game road trip against the Birmingham Squadron Tuesday at 8 p.m.

