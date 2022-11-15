Read full article on original website
UTRGV Announces Plan for Football Program
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — College football is coming the Rio Grande Valley. UTRGV held a press conference on Friday morning to announce the university’s plan for building a football program. UTRGV will field a team for the 2025 season. The university plans on hosting home games in Edinburg and Brownsville. “We’re going to play at […]
Corpus Christi, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Corpus Christi. The Vela High School football team will have a game with Veterans Memorial - Corpus Christi on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
Turning up for turnover chains, Refugio native crafts motivation
Turning up for turnover chains. Refugio native Alicia Davis crafts motivation with turnover chains for teams across the country.
Wreck causes massive traffic backup on 281
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An accident between an 18-wheeler and a pickup has caused a massive traffic backup on U.S. 281 southbound near Edinburg. The tractor-trailer rig lost a front tire, and the Dodge Ram truck had its front driver’s side dangling from the axel. Traffic is being diverted to the Chapin Road exit. Fire […]
Longtime weather icon Larry James passes away
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral is saddened to report the death of longtime weatherman Larry James Eunice. He died on Thursday at the age of 85. Larry James worked at KGBT for decades. He was originally from Louisiana and moved to South Texas in the 1960s. And the Rio Grande Valley knew him as Larry. […]
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Snook Sanctuary
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you want to catch a tropical snook in Texas, the Lower Laguna Madre is the place to go, and while anglers are potentially able to snag one anywhere in the bay, the prime locale is the bustling Port of Brownsville. On this wintry day, Eric Sepulveda is hooking up on […]
RGV officials urge caution as wet streets, fast drivers lead to uptick in crashes
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley motorists on Friday might have seen a car flipped over on the roadside in Harlingen — or perhaps any number of other accidents as drivers navigated wet streets. Authorities are urging drivers to remain cautious after seeing an uptick in vehicle accidents caused by wet weather conditions over […]
Heavy law enforcement presence seen at Mission neighborhood
A heavy law enforcement presence was spotted at a Mission neighborhood Friday morning. Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as authorities swarmed a home on the 1000 block of Travis Street. They cleared the scene just before noon. When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations provided the...
MacKenzie Scott donates $8M to South Texas ISD
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott continues to bless Rio Grande Valley schools with millions of dollars in donations. On Friday, South Texas Independent School District announced they received an $8 million donation from Scott. The donation is the largest in the district’s history, officials said.
Bill introduced to legalize casinos and sports betting in Texas
The next Texas Legislative Session won't begin until January, but some politicians are getting a head start on what they want to see done in the next window.
HEB Feast of Sharing dinner scheduled for Wednesday
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B will be serving holiday memories one plate at a time Wednesday at its annual Feast of Sharing event. The 29th annual holiday dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Harlingen Convention Center, located at 701 Harlingen Heights Drive. The invitation is open […]
18-wheeler rollover causes traffic delay, CCPD still investigating cause
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An 18-wheeler caused major traffic delays Wednesday afternoon after the truck rolled over on the Highway 358 flyover by Leopard Street. The accident happened just before 4 p.m. Crews spent hours working on clearing out the area. CCPD told 3NEWS that there is still no...
Brownsville PD looking for ‘Porch Pirate’
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest who they refer to as a “Porch Pirate.” The “Porch Pirate” was given his title by police who allege he took a television that was delivered to a residence. According to police, a doorbell camera […]
Flour Bluff early release causes parents to scramble with last minute arrangements
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A last minute notice of early dismissal for one Coastal Bend school district has parents scrambling to find after school care. Flour Bluff Independent School District sent a note home to parents Wednesday saying that due to out of town events and staffing shortages -- school would be let out early.
Corpus Christi alteration shop faces shortage of tailors, could soon close
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some customers looking to get their clothes tailored are being told to look elsewhere -- as one local business is facing a staff shortage that is threatening to close their doors for good. Yolanda's Alterations opened 32 years ago on Airline Road, but the owner...
Food Bank RGV holding several Saturday turkey giveaways
Over 1,000 turkeys will be distributed Saturday, Nov. 19 through the Food Bank RGV. The organization announced three separate turkey giveaways happening throughout Hidalgo County. City of Pharr. WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 from 8 a.m. until supplies last. WHERE: Clark-Knapp Honda, located at 900 N. Sugar Road in Pharr.
Ollie’s to open store in Brownsville — what is it?
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A news Ollie’s store is opening on Wednesday in Brownsville, promising “good stuff cheap” to area shoppers. The store will be opening its doors at 9 a.m. at 3000 Pablo Kisel Blvd., next to Party City in the location that previously housed Bed, Bath and Beyond. But what exactly is Ollie’s? […]
Valley Por Vida: Liquid Vitamin IV Flu Season
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)
Ticket or Turkey? Unsuspecting drivers surprised with a Thanksgiving gift
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officers in Mission surprised motorists with a simple question; “What would you rather have? A ticket or a turkey?”. The Mission Police Department participated in its annual “Ticket or Turkey” prank Friday. Officers pulled over unsuspecting drivers and surprised them with a question whether they wanted a ticket or a turkey.
McAllen PD: Burglary suspect sought
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department on Friday said officers are searching for a suspect in a burglary of a building investigation. The suspect, who has not been identified, is seen on surveillance camera footage wearing a ball cap and dark clothing, according to images provided by police. A media release from the […]
