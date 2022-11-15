ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donna, TX

ValleyCentral

UTRGV Announces Plan for Football Program

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — College football is coming the Rio Grande Valley. UTRGV held a press conference on Friday morning to announce the university’s plan for building a football program. UTRGV will field a team for the 2025 season. The university plans on hosting home games in Edinburg and Brownsville. “We’re going to play at […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Wreck causes massive traffic backup on 281

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An accident between an 18-wheeler and a pickup has caused a massive traffic backup on U.S. 281 southbound near Edinburg. The tractor-trailer rig lost a front tire, and the Dodge Ram truck had its front driver’s side dangling from the axel. Traffic is being diverted to the Chapin Road exit. Fire […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Longtime weather icon Larry James passes away

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral is saddened to report the death of longtime weatherman Larry James Eunice. He died on Thursday at the age of 85. Larry James worked at KGBT for decades. He was originally from Louisiana and moved to South Texas in the 1960s. And the Rio Grande Valley knew him as Larry. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Snook Sanctuary

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you want to catch a tropical snook in Texas, the Lower Laguna Madre is the place to go, and while anglers are potentially able to snag one anywhere in the bay, the prime locale is the bustling Port of Brownsville. On this wintry day, Eric Sepulveda is hooking up on […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Heavy law enforcement presence seen at Mission neighborhood

A heavy law enforcement presence was spotted at a Mission neighborhood Friday morning. Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as authorities swarmed a home on the 1000 block of Travis Street. They cleared the scene just before noon. When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations provided the...
MISSION, TX
cw39.com

MacKenzie Scott donates $8M to South Texas ISD

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott continues to bless Rio Grande Valley schools with millions of dollars in donations. On Friday, South Texas Independent School District announced they received an $8 million donation from Scott. The donation is the largest in the district’s history, officials said.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

HEB Feast of Sharing dinner scheduled for Wednesday

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B will be serving holiday memories one plate at a time Wednesday at its annual Feast of Sharing event. The 29th annual holiday dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Harlingen Convention Center, located at 701 Harlingen Heights Drive. The invitation is open […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD looking for ‘Porch Pirate’

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest who they refer to as a “Porch Pirate.” The “Porch Pirate” was given his title by police who allege he took a television that was delivered to a residence. According to police, a doorbell camera […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Food Bank RGV holding several Saturday turkey giveaways

Over 1,000 turkeys will be distributed Saturday, Nov. 19 through the Food Bank RGV. The organization announced three separate turkey giveaways happening throughout Hidalgo County. City of Pharr. WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 from 8 a.m. until supplies last. WHERE: Clark-Knapp Honda, located at 900 N. Sugar Road in Pharr.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Ollie’s to open store in Brownsville — what is it?

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A news Ollie’s store is opening on Wednesday in Brownsville, promising “good stuff cheap” to area shoppers. The store will be opening its doors at 9 a.m. at 3000 Pablo Kisel Blvd., next to Party City in the location that previously housed Bed, Bath and Beyond. But what exactly is Ollie’s? […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Valley Por Vida: Liquid Vitamin IV Flu Season

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)
HARLINGEN, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Ticket or Turkey? Unsuspecting drivers surprised with a Thanksgiving gift

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officers in Mission surprised motorists with a simple question; “What would you rather have? A ticket or a turkey?”. The Mission Police Department participated in its annual “Ticket or Turkey” prank Friday. Officers pulled over unsuspecting drivers and surprised them with a question whether they wanted a ticket or a turkey.
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD: Burglary suspect sought

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department on Friday said officers are searching for a suspect in a burglary of a building investigation. The suspect, who has not been identified, is seen on surveillance camera footage wearing a ball cap and dark clothing, according to images provided by police. A media release from the […]
MCALLEN, TX

