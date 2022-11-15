Read full article on original website
SFGate
UC RIVERSIDE 106, OCCIDENTAL 30
Percentages: FG .210, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Williams 2-5, Clotfelter 1-3, Dosa 0-1, Hamermesh 0-1, Waldman 0-1, Hollerich 0-2, Shipp 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 17 (Hollerich 4, Hakl 3, Williams 3, Koretz 2, Cassidy, Dosa, Shipp, Waldman, Wilson). Steals: 9 (Dosa...
SFGate
Long Beach St. 84, Saint Katherine 55
LONG BEACH ST. (2-2) L.Traore 3-7 0-2 6, Jones 4-9 0-0 10, Murray 6-8 1-1 13, A.Traore 4-4 3-3 11, Tsohonis 8-12 4-4 20, George 2-3 0-1 4, Hunter 0-0 2-2 2, Rotegaard 0-4 1-2 1, Polynice 5-8 0-3 10, Stroud 1-4 3-4 5, Hart 0-1 0-0 0, Yan 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 34-61 14-22 84.
SFGate
Pellington, Martinez lead No. 18 Arizona in rout of LMU
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 19 points, Esmery Martinez had a double-double and No. 18 Arizona breezed past Loyola Marymount 87-51 on Friday night. Martinez, averaging 17.5 points and 10 rebounds through the first two games, had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-0). Cate Reese added 15 points and Maya Nnaji had seven points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Pellington made 7 of 9 shots from the field.
SFGate
Columbia 45, Cornell 22
CLMB_Giorgi 2 run (Felkins kick), 07:43. COR_Glover 14 pass from Wang (Kennedy kick), 01:14. CLMB_Jenkins 31 pass from Bell (Felkins kick), 13:41. COR_Robbert 5 pass from Wang (Kennedy kick), 10:27. CLMB_FG Felkins 28, 04:00. COR_Glover 16 pass from Wang (Glover pass from Holmes), 02:06. CLMB_McCombs 48 kickoff return (Felkins kick),...
The legendary In-N-Out smack dab in the middle of California
Is this In-N-Out in the middle of California the chain's most popular?
Extreme storm traps hikers, and their rescuers, in California canyon for 3 days
A backpacking trip into the California wilderness turned into a harrowing three days.
SFGate
Bass, first Black woman in LA mayor post, confronts fed-up city
Winning the tight race to become the first female and first Black female mayor of Los Angeles was a tough fight for Karen Bass. Now comes the harder job of uniting a city confronting a racism scandal, worsening homelessness crisis and rising crime rates. Bass, a six-term Democratic congresswoman, won...
SFGate
Dear Jane’s Seafood Sails Into Marina Del Rey; The Butcher’s Daughter Adds a Sunny Melrose Location
For an ocean-hugging city like Los Angeles, there are surprisingly few fun, relaxed seafood-focused restaurants. The recent Marina del Rey opening of Dear Jane’s, the pescatarian counterpart of industry favorite Dear John’s in Culver City, has vastly improved the situation. From Jamie Lee Curtis’ voice on the answering machine to regulars like Jodie Foster and Sharon Stone, it’s clear this spot from chefs Josiah Citrin and Hans Röckenwagner, along with Patti Röckenwagner, former marketing exec at STX and Paramount, will draw the same in-crowd as its beefier brother. “It has a sweeping view of the marina, and it’s a midcentury original building from the 1960s,” says Patti Röckenwagner of the old Chart House space, noting that the area has changed quite a bit in recent years. “It’s not your father’s Marina anymore.”
SFGate
Man arrested in Los Angeles recruits crash is released
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Citing the need for further investigation, authorities released a 22-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer after the SUV he was driving veered into the wrong lane and crashed into Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits on a training run, injuring 25 of them.
SFGate
In ailing LA, Mayor-elect Karen Bass promises unity, change
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Karen Bass, the first Black woman elected Los Angeles mayor, sketched her vision Thursday to reform the scandal-plagued City Hall and solve an out-of-control homeless crisis. A day after her historic victory over billionaire developer Rick Caruso, Bass appeared before cheering supporters in the sun-soaked...
SFGate
Driver arrested in crash into LA County sheriff's recruits
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old driver on suspicion of attempted murder after he veered into the wrong lane and struck dozens of Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy recruits running in formation. Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested Wednesday for investigation of attempted murder on a...
California thieves exit Lamborghini to steal catalytic converter, police say
Some thieves in California are cruising around in a fancy, expensive car, officials said Thursday.
