topgear.com
Electric cars to pay road tax from 2025
EVs have been exempt from vehicle excise duty up to now, but will be charged the standard rate from 2025. Skip 2 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Electric car drivers will have to pay £160 a year in...
topgear.com
The new GTV is the most powerful production Vespa ever produced
With a WHOPPING 23bhp, the GTV is basically a MotoGP bike…. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. We can hear the Ducati Panigale riders quaking in their boots from here, as Vespa announces its most powerful production model ever.
topgear.com
10 used cars for less than £15k we found this week
There’s something of a backlash going on at the moment. More than a few of us are entirely done with hot hatches that favour speed over soul, where everyman value gives way to every-penny-you-have values, and where subtle nods to speed become Slipknot-spec headbanging. And sure, the RS3 is...
topgear.com
Chris Harris in the new Honda Civic Type R: ep4 of all-new Top Gear TV
In episode four of all-new Top Gear TV, Chris Harris puts the new Honda Civic Type R to the test using his patented ‘B-Road-O-Matic 3000’, the perfect tool for turning your desolate airfield into a stretch of sinuous B-road. Or, what others would call ‘an old tractor and some pots of paint strapped to the corners’. Can the ‘FL5’ generation of the famous Japanese hot hatch survive?
topgear.com
The 2,000bhp Drako Dragon SUV is finally here
Italian-designed, US-built carbon fibre SUV will do 0-60mph in 1.9 seconds. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. When we first got wind of the Drako Dragon SUV, it’d be fair to say that TG was a little...
topgear.com
This madly-modified Autozam Scrum is set to become a Hot Wheels toy
Bonkers kei-monster truck wins 2022 Hot Wheels Legends Tour. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Not that long ago we brought you a look at the finalists of the UK leg of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour. The winner of that particular contest was ‘The Misfit’ – a wild 1963 Ford Anglia. It reached the ‘Global Grand Finale’ of the Legends Tour, but the overall title went to the 1992 Autozam Scrum kei truck that you can also see in the gallery above.
topgear.com
It’s time for a play on the Porsche 911 Dakar configurator
Porsche’s brilliantly barmy off-road 911 is here, but how would you spec yours?. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Porsche has finally pulled the wraps off its long-awaited, high-riding 911 Dakar, and if you want the...
topgear.com
Gran Turismo Movie to be 11 hours of adjusting spring rates on 1990 Mazda RX-7
Confirmation that long-awaited game-to-film adaptation will be hardcore fan service. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Here's TopGear.com's roving correspondent, Cory Spondent, with his mostly incorrect exclusives from the world of motoring. The upcoming Gran Turismo movie will be an 11-hour epic of one player constantly...
topgear.com
Could cars of the future be designed in the metaverse?
NVIDIA - the software and hardware firm providing the processing power on the new Volvo EX90 SUV - says it has the technology to test and develop cars in the entirely digital world that is the metaverse. The dystopian future we all feared is here early! Run!. Just kidding. But...
topgear.com
Top Gear’s Top 9: off-roading sports cars
This isn’t just an off-roading sports car. The Porsche 959 was arguably the world’s first modern hypercar. Yes, it looked like a 911 that’d been sandwiched by two double mattresses, but it was a tech tour-de-force for its day, thanks to sequential turbocharging, adaptive four-wheel drive, and even hollow-spoked lightweight wheels with tyre pressure monitoring.
topgear.com
Twin-turbo V6, RWD: what's the Maserati MC20 supercar like on a track?
See how Maser's 621bhp mid-engined MC20 fared on our Speed Week circuit. The first mid-engined Maserati supercar for a generation. 0-62mph in 2.9 seconds, top speed of 202mph, and surely the owner of the best doors at Speed Week 2022. But can the latest Maserati supercar cut it at Top...
topgear.com
Video: take a closer look at the €222k Porsche 911 Dakar
Meet the limited-edition, off-road Porsche 911 built for the zombie apocalypse. It’s not often we taste a new flavour of Porsche 911. Usually the same models come around on largely excellent repeat: Carrera, Targa, Turbo, GT3, Sport Classic… there’s a 911 for just about any person, and any road. Except, what if you like mucking about on mud, sand, snow?
topgear.com
Fail of the century #31: Citroen C3 Pluriel
Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. On the frog-eyed face of it, 2003’s C3 Pluriel was an absolute bargain. It was, according to Citroen, no fewer than five cars in one: a hatchback, a ‘sunroof saloon’, a cabrio, a spider, and a roadster pickup. Costing around 12 grand at launch, that meant you were paying a mere £2,400 per car. Quelle bonne affaire!
