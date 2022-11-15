ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasantville, NJ

EHT man with warrant for gun charge arrested after Pleasantville car stop

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
 2 days ago

An Egg Harbor Township man with an outstanding warrant out of Pleasantville apparently wasn’t bright enough to avoid police.

Elvis Gonzalez was pulled over in Pleasantville just after midnight Monday, after Officer Enrique Badillo saw he was driving with an inoperable headlight.

A search of the vehicle led to 4.25 ounces of crack cocaine, 8 grams of powder cocaine and $60 in cash, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said.

Gonzalez was charged with two counts each of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute.

He was then jailed on an outstanding warrant out of Pleasantville, Schlachter said.

Court records show Gonzalez had a warrant on a weapons possession charge from August. He also is accused of contempt of a domestic violence restraining order in July.

Gonzalez also was sentenced to five years in prison in 2018, for a shooting three years earlier. He was required to serve at least a year before he was eligible for parole under that plea agreement.

It was not clear when he was released from prison.

He is now in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZEkB4_0jB1bNWz00

