Lukosius, Taylor lead Butler past The Citadel 89-42
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Simas Lukosius and Jayden Taylor scored 18 points apiece and Butler breezed to an 89-42 victory over The Citadel on Saturday night. Lukosius grabbed nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-1). Taylor sank 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Eric Hunter Jr. scored 15. The Citadel's Bulldogs...
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 93, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 82
Percentages: FG .564, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Jossell 2-3, Hawkins 1-1, Hayman 1-1, Jackson-Posey 1-4, Cajuste 0-1, Ware 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson-Posey 2, Antwi-Boasiako, Tezeno). Turnovers: 13 (Cajuste 3, Hawkins 3, Antwi-Boasiako 2, Jossell 2, Hayman, Jackson-Posey, Ware). Steals: 14 (Tezeno...
Allocco leads Princeton to 62-55 victory over Marist
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Allocco hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points to help Princeton defeat Marist 62-55 on Saturday night. Tosan Evbuomwan added 11 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Tigers (2-2). Ryan Langborg scored 11. Patrick Gardner led the Red Foxes (1-3) with 15...
Pellington, Martinez lead No. 18 Arizona in rout of LMU
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 19 points, Esmery Martinez had a double-double and No. 18 Arizona breezed past Loyola Marymount 87-51 on Friday night. Martinez, averaging 17.5 points and 10 rebounds through the first two games, had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-0). Cate Reese added 15 points and Maya Nnaji had seven points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Pellington made 7 of 9 shots from the field.
Southern beats Cal 74-66; SWAC keeps rolling against Pac-12
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Brion Whitley scored 18 points to lead Southern past winless California 74-66 on Friday night for its first win of the season. Southern (1-3) is the fourth team from the Southwestern Athletic Conference to collect a win against a Pac-12 Conference member this season. Dre’Shawn...
LONG BEACH STATE 84, SAINT KATHERINE 55
Percentages: FG .321, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Romero 3-5, Lloyd-Watson 2-4, Vertiz 2-4, Petrusev 0-1, Amador 0-2, Harper 0-2, Parker 0-2, Anglo 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Odinigwe, Petrusev). Turnovers: 25 (Petrusev 5, Romero 5, Anglo 4, Lloyd-Watson 3, Amador 2, Durham 2,...
KENNESAW STATE 71, APPALACHIAN STATE 67
Percentages: FG .439, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Rodgers 2-5, Burden 1-1, Cottle 1-1, Youngblood 1-1, Ademokoya 1-2, Stroud 1-3, Jennings 1-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Stroud). Turnovers: 10 (Peterson 3, Burden 2, Robinson 2, Ademokoya, Jennings, Rodgers). Steals: 8 (Burden 3, Peterson 2,...
Indiana 114, Orlando 113
Percentages: FG .429, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (F.Wagner 5-9, Bamba 3-8, Bol 2-3, Hampton 2-3, Suggs 2-6, Okeke 1-3, Ross 1-7, Houstan 0-1, Schofield 0-2). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Suggs 3, Bol 2, Bamba). Turnovers: 9 (Suggs 4, Bamba 2, F.Wagner 2, Hampton).
Princeton 62, Marist 55
MARIST (1-3) Cooley 4-8 0-0 11, Ingo 0-1 0-0 0, Gardner 6-12 1-3 15, Harris 3-13 1-2 9, Brickner 3-8 0-0 7, Farris 1-4 0-0 2, Daughtry 1-2 0-2 3, Saint-Furcy 0-0 2-2 2, Salton 1-1 1-2 3, Cooper 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 20-54 5-11 55. Halftime_Princeton 36-19. 3-Point Goals_Princeton...
Marshall 23, Georgia Southern 10
MRSH_E.Horton 65 pass from Fancher (kick failed), 13:39. MRSH_Ahmed 33 pass from Fancher (Verhoff kick), 9:31. MRSH_Fancher 19 run (Verhoff kick), 7:04. GASO_Hood 27 pass from Vantrease (Raynor kick), 2:16. Third Quarter. MRSH_FG Verhoff 36, 7:40. A_16,153. ___. MRSH GASO. First downs 29 20. Total Net Yards 529 384. Rushes-yards...
UC Riverside 106, Occidental 30
UC RIVERSIDE (2-2) Olbrich 7-10 0-0 16, Owens 2-4 1-2 5, Cameron 3-9 0-0 7, Pullin 5-5 2-2 14, Tattersall 2-4 0-0 6, Pickens 3-12 0-0 7, Turner 4-7 0-0 11, Martinez 6-7 1-2 13, Salaridze 4-5 0-0 12, Hartwell 4-6 3-3 15, Jerome 0-2 0-0 0, Olabode 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-71 7-9 106.
Minnesota 112, Philadelphia 109
Percentages: FG .471, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Russell 3-6, Nowell 2-4, Towns 2-7, Edwards 2-10, Reid 1-1, McDaniels 1-2, Prince 1-3, Anderson 0-1, McLaughlin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Edwards, McDaniels). Turnovers: 17 (Edwards 5, Russell 3, Towns 3, McDaniels 2, Prince 2,...
Hartman throws 4 TD passes as Wake Forest tops Syracuse
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Sam Hartman threw four touchdown passes in the final home game of a record-setting career in Wake Forest’s 45-35 win over Syracuse on Saturday night. Three of those scoring strikes went to A.T. Perry and the Demon Deacons snapped a three-game losing streak. “The last couple of weeks have been tough,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. “We kept working and kept preparing and I’m glad we were able to send our seniors out with a win.” After trailing 21-10, the Demon Deacons (7-4, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) rattled off the next 35 points. The scoring spree was punctuated by Brendon Harris’ 36-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Pittsburgh 61, Duquesne 45
DUQUESNE (3-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 26.316, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (McConnell 2-6, Myers 2-10, Hamilton 1-4, Bernard 1-5, Johnson 1-3, Wasylson 0-3) Blocked Shots: 4 (Townsend 3, Hamilton 1) Turnovers: 13 (Bernard 3, McConnell 3, Johnson 3, Hamilton 1, Townsend 1, Myers...
Southern Cal 72, San Francisco 48
SAN FRANCISCO (2-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 28.814, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Gayles 2-2, Dickie 1-3, Krimili 1-6, Baum 0-1, McDowell-White 0-5, Vaalavirta 0-1, Fulcher 0-1, Keita 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Keita 1) Turnovers: 19 (Baum 4, Vaalavirta 2, Gayles 2, Latu 2,...
No. 2 La Cueva tops No. 3 Centennial of Las Cruces in NM state semifinals
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Second-ranked La Cueva scored the go-ahead touchdown with under two minutes to play on Saturday to beat three-seed Centennial 42-35 in the Class 6A State Semifinals. In a back-and-forth game, the Bears took the lead with 1:35 left on a Gabriel Buie rushing touchdown, then forced a Centennial fumble with […]
Colleyville Heritage delivers the hits in 5A volleyball final, as Panthers claim first championship
By Buck Ringgold | Photos by Michael Horbovetz GARLAND - Colleyville Heritage literally brought out the hits in its Class 5A state championship volleyball match. The Panthers accounted for a whopping 63 kills, more than double the number of their opponent, Frisco Reedy, while two of their ...
Top 25 Takeaways: Contenders live on edge, where TCU thrives
College Football Playoff contenders lived on the edge in Week 12, with the top four teams all teetering to varying degrees and at various points. Then No. 5 Tennessee went down with a thud. For No. 4 TCU, it was just another Saturday. “It looks more frantic than it is,” TCU coach Sonny Dykes said about the game-winning play. He could have been describing the Horned Frogs’ season. TCU and No. 3 Michigan both needed field goals in the final second to stay unbeaten.
College football games today: Michigan vs Ohio State headlines Week 13 college football schedule
If you’re looking for information on all the college football games today, including where to watch them and TV schedule
