Lukosius, Taylor lead Butler past The Citadel 89-42

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Simas Lukosius and Jayden Taylor scored 18 points apiece and Butler breezed to an 89-42 victory over The Citadel on Saturday night. Lukosius grabbed nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-1). Taylor sank 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Eric Hunter Jr. scored 15. The Citadel's Bulldogs...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 93, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 82

Percentages: FG .564, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Jossell 2-3, Hawkins 1-1, Hayman 1-1, Jackson-Posey 1-4, Cajuste 0-1, Ware 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson-Posey 2, Antwi-Boasiako, Tezeno). Turnovers: 13 (Cajuste 3, Hawkins 3, Antwi-Boasiako 2, Jossell 2, Hayman, Jackson-Posey, Ware). Steals: 14 (Tezeno...
BROOKINGS, SD
Allocco leads Princeton to 62-55 victory over Marist

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Allocco hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points to help Princeton defeat Marist 62-55 on Saturday night. Tosan Evbuomwan added 11 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Tigers (2-2). Ryan Langborg scored 11. Patrick Gardner led the Red Foxes (1-3) with 15...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Pellington, Martinez lead No. 18 Arizona in rout of LMU

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 19 points, Esmery Martinez had a double-double and No. 18 Arizona breezed past Loyola Marymount 87-51 on Friday night. Martinez, averaging 17.5 points and 10 rebounds through the first two games, had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-0). Cate Reese added 15 points and Maya Nnaji had seven points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Pellington made 7 of 9 shots from the field.
TUCSON, AZ
Southern beats Cal 74-66; SWAC keeps rolling against Pac-12

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Brion Whitley scored 18 points to lead Southern past winless California 74-66 on Friday night for its first win of the season. Southern (1-3) is the fourth team from the Southwestern Athletic Conference to collect a win against a Pac-12 Conference member this season. Dre’Shawn...
BERKELEY, CA
LONG BEACH STATE 84, SAINT KATHERINE 55

Percentages: FG .321, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Romero 3-5, Lloyd-Watson 2-4, Vertiz 2-4, Petrusev 0-1, Amador 0-2, Harper 0-2, Parker 0-2, Anglo 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Odinigwe, Petrusev). Turnovers: 25 (Petrusev 5, Romero 5, Anglo 4, Lloyd-Watson 3, Amador 2, Durham 2,...
LONG BEACH, CA
KENNESAW STATE 71, APPALACHIAN STATE 67

Percentages: FG .439, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Rodgers 2-5, Burden 1-1, Cottle 1-1, Youngblood 1-1, Ademokoya 1-2, Stroud 1-3, Jennings 1-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Stroud). Turnovers: 10 (Peterson 3, Burden 2, Robinson 2, Ademokoya, Jennings, Rodgers). Steals: 8 (Burden 3, Peterson 2,...
BOONE, NC
Indiana 114, Orlando 113

Percentages: FG .429, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (F.Wagner 5-9, Bamba 3-8, Bol 2-3, Hampton 2-3, Suggs 2-6, Okeke 1-3, Ross 1-7, Houstan 0-1, Schofield 0-2). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Suggs 3, Bol 2, Bamba). Turnovers: 9 (Suggs 4, Bamba 2, F.Wagner 2, Hampton).
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Princeton 62, Marist 55

MARIST (1-3) Cooley 4-8 0-0 11, Ingo 0-1 0-0 0, Gardner 6-12 1-3 15, Harris 3-13 1-2 9, Brickner 3-8 0-0 7, Farris 1-4 0-0 2, Daughtry 1-2 0-2 3, Saint-Furcy 0-0 2-2 2, Salton 1-1 1-2 3, Cooper 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 20-54 5-11 55. Halftime_Princeton 36-19. 3-Point Goals_Princeton...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Marshall 23, Georgia Southern 10

MRSH_E.Horton 65 pass from Fancher (kick failed), 13:39. MRSH_Ahmed 33 pass from Fancher (Verhoff kick), 9:31. MRSH_Fancher 19 run (Verhoff kick), 7:04. GASO_Hood 27 pass from Vantrease (Raynor kick), 2:16. Third Quarter. MRSH_FG Verhoff 36, 7:40. A_16,153. ___. MRSH GASO. First downs 29 20. Total Net Yards 529 384. Rushes-yards...
GEORGIA STATE
UC Riverside 106, Occidental 30

UC RIVERSIDE (2-2) Olbrich 7-10 0-0 16, Owens 2-4 1-2 5, Cameron 3-9 0-0 7, Pullin 5-5 2-2 14, Tattersall 2-4 0-0 6, Pickens 3-12 0-0 7, Turner 4-7 0-0 11, Martinez 6-7 1-2 13, Salaridze 4-5 0-0 12, Hartwell 4-6 3-3 15, Jerome 0-2 0-0 0, Olabode 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-71 7-9 106.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Minnesota 112, Philadelphia 109

Percentages: FG .471, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Russell 3-6, Nowell 2-4, Towns 2-7, Edwards 2-10, Reid 1-1, McDaniels 1-2, Prince 1-3, Anderson 0-1, McLaughlin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Edwards, McDaniels). Turnovers: 17 (Edwards 5, Russell 3, Towns 3, McDaniels 2, Prince 2,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hartman throws 4 TD passes as Wake Forest tops Syracuse

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Sam Hartman threw four touchdown passes in the final home game of a record-setting career in Wake Forest’s 45-35 win over Syracuse on Saturday night. Three of those scoring strikes went to A.T. Perry and the Demon Deacons snapped a three-game losing streak. “The last couple of weeks have been tough,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. “We kept working and kept preparing and I’m glad we were able to send our seniors out with a win.” After trailing 21-10, the Demon Deacons (7-4, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) rattled off the next 35 points. The scoring spree was punctuated by Brendon Harris’ 36-yard interception return for a touchdown.
SYRACUSE, NY
Pittsburgh 61, Duquesne 45

DUQUESNE (3-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 26.316, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (McConnell 2-6, Myers 2-10, Hamilton 1-4, Bernard 1-5, Johnson 1-3, Wasylson 0-3) Blocked Shots: 4 (Townsend 3, Hamilton 1) Turnovers: 13 (Bernard 3, McConnell 3, Johnson 3, Hamilton 1, Townsend 1, Myers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Southern Cal 72, San Francisco 48

SAN FRANCISCO (2-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 28.814, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Gayles 2-2, Dickie 1-3, Krimili 1-6, Baum 0-1, McDowell-White 0-5, Vaalavirta 0-1, Fulcher 0-1, Keita 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Keita 1) Turnovers: 19 (Baum 4, Vaalavirta 2, Gayles 2, Latu 2,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
No. 2 La Cueva tops No. 3 Centennial of Las Cruces in NM state semifinals

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Second-ranked La Cueva scored the go-ahead touchdown with under two minutes to play on Saturday to beat three-seed Centennial 42-35 in the Class 6A State Semifinals. In a back-and-forth game, the Bears took the lead with 1:35 left on a Gabriel Buie rushing touchdown, then forced a Centennial fumble with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Top 25 Takeaways: Contenders live on edge, where TCU thrives

College Football Playoff contenders lived on the edge in Week 12, with the top four teams all teetering to varying degrees and at various points. Then No. 5 Tennessee went down with a thud. For No. 4 TCU, it was just another Saturday. “It looks more frantic than it is,” TCU coach Sonny Dykes said about the game-winning play. He could have been describing the Horned Frogs’ season. TCU and No. 3 Michigan both needed field goals in the final second to stay unbeaten.
GEORGIA STATE

