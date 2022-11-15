Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Community leaders and residents come out to support Whitehaven’s holiday parade
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whitehaven community leaders, residents and those living close by are celebrating the place they call home. Organizers kicked off “I Love Whitehaven” week on Thursday and Saturday, hundreds came out for the annual holiday parade. “I’m here to eat some candy, enjoy the parade,...
desotocountynews.com
New wheelchair gives hospice patient more mobility
Photo: The battery-powered wheelchair that was given to Rita Frazier of Hernando. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) A Hernando woman has received more mobility as she traverses her days thanks to the generosity of others. Rita Frazier of Hernando is a patient of Specialty Hospice in Olive Branch and she is able to...
actionnews5.com
Sugartown Riders Banquet Hall holds its 3rd annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway at Sugartown Riders Banquet Hall left many people with food for the Thanksgiving holiday. Organizers say the people who came left with what they call “blessing baskets.”. The baskets were full of food such as stuffing, can goods, potatoes and...
actionnews5.com
Thanksgiving Day 5K to benefit Mid-South Food Bank
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Food Bank is the beneficiary of this year’s Memphis Hungry Turkey 5K Run on Thanksgiving Day, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. Downtown at the Memphis Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid. A Kids Dash begins at 8:15 a.m. prior to the run.
Millington church feeding the community for free Thursday
As Thanksgiving gets closer, a Mid-South church is offering a feast for the community this Thursday. Historical First Baptist Church at 4284 Shelby Road in Millington will host a free, pre-Thanksgiving meal for anyone in the community. The event will be from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday. Everyone is invited.
Postal problems: Man says 38 packages lost in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Trenton, Tennessee man says the United States Postal Service in Memphis has turned into the Bermuda Triangle of sorts. Gordon Raistrick says 38 packages he has mailed over the last two months have gone missing in Memphis. “I’ve been doing online sales for almost twenty years. I ship every day,” […]
actionnews5.com
Disabled veteran shares struggle of air travel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Millions of Americans will take to the skies over the holidays, but the experience of air travel presents challenges numerous for people with disabilities. From restroom inaccessibility and wheelchair damage to improper transfers to and from airline seats, flyers with mobility disabilities face unique risks, frustrations,...
actionnews5.com
More than 1,500 MSCS students experienced homelessness in first quarter of school year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) leaders are sounding the alarm after the number of homeless students nearly doubled by the end of the first quarter of the 2022 school year compared to the year before. MSCS says 1,504 students were identified as being homeless by the end...
actionnews5.com
MPD teaches community how to start a neighborhood watch group
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is looking for nosy neighbors to help curb crime. MPD hosted an online meeting Wednesday night to teach citizens how to form a Neighborhood Watch group. Remember Gladys Kravitz from Bewitched? The neighborhood busybody who watched everything happening on her street?. MPD...
Teen steals $84K Charger, trades it on Facebook: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen is facing serious charges after police say he stole an $84,000 Dodge Charger and then scammed another person out of their vehicle. Antonio Johnson, 19, was booked in the Shelby County Jail Friday on two counts of theft of property, altering a motor vehicle serial number, and altering, falsifying, […]
MacKenzie Scott donates part of fortune to Memphis groups
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating more than $150 million to public school districts, charter schools, and nonprofits as part of her ongoing efforts to give away her fortune, and some Memphis organizations are being included. Freedom Prep Charter, which has five schools serving students in grades Pre-K through 12, will […]
millington-news.com
Jenkins to serve her last supper
Today, the Soul Out Ministries 10th Anniversary Community Thanksgiving Dinner is scheduled to be held at the Baker Community Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 7942 Church Street in Millington. The creator of the event and founder of Soul Out Ministries Carol Jenkins said this year’s meal has...
actionnews5.com
Warming centers open as temperatures drop in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South is weeks away from the official start of winter, but temperatures continue to drop. There are several places across the Mid-South opening their doors to those without a home as we navigate through these frigid temperatures. ‘Room in the Inn’ located inside Memphis First...
actionnews5.com
Graceland decks the halls for Holiday Lighting Weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Graceland kicked off the holiday season in Memphis on Thursday night. The annual holiday lighting ceremony took place outside the King’s house in frigid Memphis weather. Beautiful blue lights now line the driveway up to the mansion. A life-sized nativity scene is on the front...
Bartlett store clerk injured by angry customer
BARTLETT, Tenn. — A convenience store worker is nursing wounds after a late-night attack by an irate customer. Bartlett Police says several officers responded Thursday to the assault at the Flash Market gas station on Memphis-Arlington Road for an incident involving a store clerk and customer Investigators tells us a woman was asked to show ID in order to purchase tobacco products. She allegedly got […]
cbp.gov
CBP K9 “Yoko” Regularly Seizes Marijuana in Memphis
MEMPHIS – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) K9 Yoko and his partner, CBP Officer Boyce, work at the Port of Memphis, averaging two drug seizures per shift. Yoko, a four-year-old German shepherd, was bred in Germany, purchased from a U.S. vendor and immigrated to the U.S. to attend K9 training in Front Royal, Virginia.
One dead after shooting in Raleigh neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday morning, residents at the Summit apartments in Raleigh woke up to the sounds of gunfire rather than an alarm clock. When the shooting was over one man was dead. According to MPD, officers were called to a shooting at 2810 Summit Arbors Circle. “I just heard two shots, it was by […]
Violent threat at church daycare puts parents on edge
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Parents at some daycare centers in Midtown are on alert Wednesday after threats of violence. The parking lot that would normally be full at First Baptist Church on East Parkway sits empty Wednesday afternoon. The daycare at the church closed after a man allegedly threatened violence. Kat Kimball, the pastor of First Baptist, […]
Man accused of threatening to 'line up and shoot' kids at Memphis daycares taken into custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of making several threats to Memphis daycares was in court Friday on two unrelated charges, being taken into custody after his bond was revoked. 39-year-old Charles Beasley was in court on charges of credit card theft between $1,000 and $2,500, and misdemeanor assault.
Memphians address issues ahead of dropping temperatures
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the temperatures continue to drop, many Memphians are looking for ways to stay warm. For some it’s an extra blanket, others a heater, and for some it’s weatherizing their homes. Weatherization can be energy efficient and lead to lower bills, but since local demand rises as temperatures drop, sometimes it’s hard for contractors to keep up.
