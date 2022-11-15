Photo: The battery-powered wheelchair that was given to Rita Frazier of Hernando. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) A Hernando woman has received more mobility as she traverses her days thanks to the generosity of others. Rita Frazier of Hernando is a patient of Specialty Hospice in Olive Branch and she is able to...

HERNANDO, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO