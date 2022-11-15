Read full article on original website
A Lamborghini designed for off-roading is coming. Take a look.
The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato will be revealed on November 30. LamborghiniWatch the Huracán Sterrato in action.
Carscoops
Bentley Continental GT Convertible Mulliner Riviera Collection Is Designed For The Yacht Club Crowd
Bentley owners likely own a yacht or two, so it comes as little surprise the company has introduced the nautical-themed Mulliner Riviera Collection. Designed to “celebrate the elegant world of the yachting industry,” the Mulliner Riviera Collection is based on the Continental GT Convertible and will be available exclusively through Bentley Monaco.
hypebeast.com
Legendary Ferrari Enzo Sells for $2.8M USD
The Ferrari Enzo is one of the Italian marque’s most formidable and desirable cars it has ever made, and now one has appeared — and sold — at auction for precisely £2,510,500 GBP (approximately $2.87M USD). When it first launched in 2002, the Enzo arrived as...
Carscoops
Rolls-Royce Dawn Looks Quite Nice With That Mansory Treatment
Mansory is best known for their over-the-top modifications but there are a handful of upgrades from the tuner’s catalog that are much more subtle and this Rolls-Royce Dawn has been equipped with some of them. While we’d like to think that most Rolls-Royce owners are discerned buyers with high-end...
Pirelli Calendar 2023 unveiled
Pirelli unveiled its 2023 calendar Wednesday, an opulent, dream-like edition featuring a star-studded cast.
Top Speed
Meet The Drako Dragon - A 2,000 Horsepower SUV With Hypercar Performance Figures
After being teased for the first time at the end of June 2022, the new Drako Dragon made its world debut at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. With 2,000 horses under the hood, the new Dragon embarrasses the more recently launched Ferrari Purosangue and the Lamborghini Urus for horsepower figures, and with a claimed sprint time to 60 mph of 1.9 seconds, it will be faster than most hypercars. There is a catch though - deliveries won’t begin until 2026.
Carscoops
Porsche Design Auctioning This Unique 1972 911 Targa And One-Off Timepiece
A special 1972 Porsche 911 S 2.4 Targa and a one-of-a-kind timepiece from Porsche Design will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s in an online auction running from November 29 to December 14. The 911 S 2.4 Targa heading to auction has been expertly restored by Porsche Classic and...
topgear.com
The new GTV is the most powerful production Vespa ever produced
With a WHOPPING 23bhp, the GTV is basically a MotoGP bike…. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. We can hear the Ducati Panigale riders quaking in their boots from here, as Vespa announces its most powerful production model ever.
Carscoops
VW Golf R Hurricane Tuned By Apprentices Has Custom Livery, Wide Fenders, And 519 Hp
The VW Golf R, one of the most capable hot hatches in its segment, served as the perfect base for apprentices from the Volkswagen Group Retail Germany (VGRD), who added a series of visual and mechanical modifications turning it into a hyper hatch. The one-off project called “Hurricane” features a striking exterior, a matching interior, and 519 hp from the extensively modified 2.0 TSI engine.
techeblog.com
Porsche 911 Turbo S Takes on Ferrari SF90 in a Drag Racing Showdown
You’ve already seen the Ferrari SF90 take on a Bugatti Chiron, now see how it stacks up against the Porsche 911 Turbo S, which costs less than half of the former. The German supercar is powered by a turbocharged 3.7L six-cylinder boxer engine that makes 641 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque, enabling it to hit 60 mph in just 2.6-seconds, while topping out at 205 mph.
Carscoops
Restored 1986 Fiat Panda 4×4 Is A Cute But Rugged Italian Off-Roader
The first generation of the Fiat Panda sold between 1980 and 2003 is the definition of form-follows-function, something that applies to its rugged variant, the Panda 4×4. A well-preserved and recently restored example from 1986 is currently being auctioned in Italy, making a great case for those who seek a tiny off-roader with unmistakable Italian style.
topgear.com
Twin-turbo V6, RWD: what's the Maserati MC20 supercar like on a track?
See how Maser's 621bhp mid-engined MC20 fared on our Speed Week circuit. The first mid-engined Maserati supercar for a generation. 0-62mph in 2.9 seconds, top speed of 202mph, and surely the owner of the best doors at Speed Week 2022. But can the latest Maserati supercar cut it at Top...
Carscoops
Go Configure The Porsche 911 Dakar That You’ll Probably Never Be Able To Own
Sure, the new Porsche 911 Dakar isn’t exactly a car that anyone needs but we’re very happy it exists, showing the world that the German car manufacturer still likes to have fun. While most of us won’t have the opportunity to own one, we can all now dream...
topgear.com
Gran Turismo Movie to be 11 hours of adjusting spring rates on 1990 Mazda RX-7
Confirmation that long-awaited game-to-film adaptation will be hardcore fan service. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Here's TopGear.com's roving correspondent, Cory Spondent, with his mostly incorrect exclusives from the world of motoring. The upcoming Gran Turismo movie will be an 11-hour epic of one player constantly...
topgear.com
This madly-modified Autozam Scrum is set to become a Hot Wheels toy
Bonkers kei-monster truck wins 2022 Hot Wheels Legends Tour. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Not that long ago we brought you a look at the finalists of the UK leg of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour. The winner of that particular contest was ‘The Misfit’ – a wild 1963 Ford Anglia. It reached the ‘Global Grand Finale’ of the Legends Tour, but the overall title went to the 1992 Autozam Scrum kei truck that you can also see in the gallery above.
Gear Patrol
The Porsche 911 Dakar: Meet the Ultimate Off-Roading 911
Adventure is in right now in virtually every segment of the motoring world. That now includes high-end sports cars. Safari 911s have been a popular aftermarket modification. Now, Porsche has just unveiled the 911 Dakar, which will be an off-roading 992-generation 911 from the factory. The Dakar name commemorates the first all-wheel-drive Porsche 911's triumph at the 1984 Paris-Dakar rally. We expect the combination of fun, enhanced capability and easier everyday livability with the extra ride height will make the 911 Dakar very popular.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max 1 "Ugly Duckling" Gets Dressed With a "Pecan/Yellow Ochre" Scheme
There are only several weeks left to get through of 2022, so is making sure to carve out room to release more Air Max 1 colorways so it can maximize its 35th anniversary celebration. After recently getting unveiled in a luxe “Burgundy Crush” palette, the Nike Sportswear model is now furthering along its fall-friendly range with a brand new “Ugly Duckling” makeup that take on a “Pecan/Yellow Ochre” motif.
RideApart
The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Makes Its Way To The Indian Market
Kawasaki’s parallel-twin-equipped motorcycles aren’t exactly the most exciting machines in their class. However, their bulletproof dependability, sporty styling, and impressive performance have made them staples in the motorcycle industry. For the 2023 model-year, Kawasaki has rolled out minor updates to the majority of its models, and in India, the newly revised Ninja 650 has just been launched.
topgear.com
Fail of the century #31: Citroen C3 Pluriel
Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. On the frog-eyed face of it, 2003’s C3 Pluriel was an absolute bargain. It was, according to Citroen, no fewer than five cars in one: a hatchback, a ‘sunroof saloon’, a cabrio, a spider, and a roadster pickup. Costing around 12 grand at launch, that meant you were paying a mere £2,400 per car. Quelle bonne affaire!
ktalnews.com
Pirelli’s 2023 calendar celebrates passion behind the models
MILAN (AP) — Top fashion models are used to having a camera lens trained on them. But Ashley Graham, Precious Lee, Guinevere Van Seenus and Lauren Wasser say they truly feel seen in the images of them appearing in the 2023 Pirelli calendar, which highlights their personal passions. Australian...
