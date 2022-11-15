Bonkers kei-monster truck wins 2022 Hot Wheels Legends Tour. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Not that long ago we brought you a look at the finalists of the UK leg of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour. The winner of that particular contest was ‘The Misfit’ – a wild 1963 Ford Anglia. It reached the ‘Global Grand Finale’ of the Legends Tour, but the overall title went to the 1992 Autozam Scrum kei truck that you can also see in the gallery above.

1 DAY AGO