Mays Landing man arrested for DUI after two crashes in Vineland

A Mays Landing man was arrested after allegedly trying to flee a second crash Saturday morning in Vineland.

Michael Shelton, 54, first crashed at South Delsea Drive and West Sherman Avenue, police said.

He continued driving and then crashed at South Orchard Road and West Sherman, according to the report.

He fled the second crash on foot, and was arrested, police said.

He is charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, following too closely, failing to maintain lane, uninsured motorist and two counts each of leaving the scene of a collision and failing to report a collision.

Shelton has a pending case in Atlantic County from July 9 that also includes allegations of driving under the influence and careless driving, court records show. He also is accused of having an open container in that crash.

Shelton has a history of driving issues dating to at least May 2006, when he got a drunken driving charge while his child was in the car, records show.

He was processed in the latest case and released pending a court hearing at the Vineland Municipal Court.