New York City, NY

Variety

Jerzy Skolimowski’s ‘EO’ Wins Arab Critics’ Awards for European Films – Global Bulletin

AWARD WINNER Jerzy Skolimowski’s “EO” has picked up the Arab Critics’ Awards for European Film at the Cairo International Film Festival. The ceremony, presented by European Film Promotion and Arab Cinemal Center, took place on Thursday at the Cairo Opera house. “EO,” about a liberated circus donkey, is also Poland’s foreign film Oscars entry. Lorenzo Zurzolo and Isabelle Huppert star in the film, which is set for a Middle East and North Africa released early next year. “I am incredibly happy that ‘EO’ has been appreciated by the Arab Critics’ Circle as it must mean that my simple story of a donkey has...
Deadline

Hirokazu Kore-Eda’s New Film ‘Monster’ Unveiled, As Gaga, Toho Set June 2023 Release

Japanese auteur Hirokazu Kore-Eda looks set for a return to the international festival circuit in 2023 following the announcement that he has been quietly working on a new film titled Monster, which is now in post-production. The director’s long-time distributor Gaga Corporation announced the film on Friday, saying it would be co-distributing the work with Toho. The new film is based on a screenplay by Yuji Sakamoto, the prolific TV writer whose popular shows include Mother, The Best Divorce and A Woman as well as the 2021 hit feature I Fell in Love Like a Flower Bouquet. “The two, who share the mutual...

