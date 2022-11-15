Read full article on original website
TEASED: 2024 Toyota Prius Arriving Next Week With bZ-Inspired Looks
Toyota has taken to its social media channels to tease an all-new hybrid model, and our money is on the 2024 Toyota Prius. The current Prius has been on sale since 2015, and with the Corolla Hybrid getting more power for 2023, we questioned the need for the Prius to live on any longer at all. Well, clearly, Toyota had the same train of thought and will be reinventing the Prius entirely if the 'Hybrid Reborn' tagline in the teasers below is anything to go by. These images posted by Toyota Japan seem to be the first clues leading to the official unveiling on November 16th.
German-Built Harley-Davidson Softail Puts American Tuners In Check
Germans have unmatched prowess when it comes to automotive engineering, and Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes are all proof of it. Now, these may be the popular examples, but there’s a lot more to unravel about Germans, especially in customizing Harley-Davidsons. Yes, you heard that right, Deutsche folks love customizing hogs, and Thunderbike has some stunning examples in its portfolio to back this up. And it's latest creation - a custom Harley-Davidson Softail - is a chic masterpiece in every way.
2023 Toyota Prius Is All New With Slick Looks, Optional Solar Roof Panels
The 2023 Toyota Prius was unveiled Wednesday in Europe, giving prospective U.S. buyers a first look at the company's iconic hybrid before its reveal at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this week. The Prius has gone plug-in permanently for 2023, with 220 hp in Europe and optional solar roof panels.
Used Car of the Day: Opel GT Barn Find
Have you ever wondered what is hidden in the barns you pass whenever you drive in a rural area? I have. I mean, OK, sure, most are probably just housing farm implements and random stuff. But sometimes you find an old European car. Or two. Hey, beats a dead body.
Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style
TOKYO (AP) — The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in...
Genesis unveils a sleek X Convertible concept EV
Genesis has unveiled the X Convertible concept, showing off its design chops with an EV that builds on the previous Genesis X and X Speedium Coupe vehicles. It shares the architecture and electric powertrain with those cars, but uses a folding hardtop roof and is meant to evoke "design purity" and uses what Genesis calls an "anti-wedge parabolic" design.
This Widebody 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Is A Must Have
Despite Dodge announcing that the next generation Challenger and Charger will go all-electric, Ford announced the seventh-gen S650 Mustang will keep its same ICE recipe. In fact, the new Mustang is offered with the same engines as before, except for the new Dark Horse that is powered by an updated Coyote V-8 engine with more than 500 horsepower under the hood. And, with neither the new Mustang nor the Dark Horse on sale, we have no idea how the two models will look with aftermarket accessories or updates. Luckily, we don't have to wait for that to happen, as talented designers like Abimelec Design have come to our rescue. His latest creation called “Pony-UP” is nothing more than a cool-looking widebody Mustang Dark Horse.
Need an SRT Ram 8.3L V10? This Shop Has Five for Sale
X2 BuildersThe Viper-derived engine is a real gem, but you don't see many up for grabs.
Top Gear’s Top 9: off-roading sports cars
This isn’t just an off-roading sports car. The Porsche 959 was arguably the world’s first modern hypercar. Yes, it looked like a 911 that’d been sandwiched by two double mattresses, but it was a tech tour-de-force for its day, thanks to sequential turbocharging, adaptive four-wheel drive, and even hollow-spoked lightweight wheels with tyre pressure monitoring.
Stubby Ford F-250 Is a Sketchy Idea No Matter How You Slice It
YouTube/Hunter GoodrichIt's like Ford built a Suzuki Samurai with a distinctly American flair.
The Toyota Prius Is an Enthusiast Vehicle
I am not here to tell you that the Prius has startling throttle response, or knife-edged handling, or sparkling steering that talks to you as you carve through your favorite mountain pass. I am not here to say that the Prius slams you back into your seat (even though the new one does make 220 horsepower). But I am here to say that, like it or not, the Prius has become an enthusiast vehicle. You only need to look at its dwindling sales to know what I mean.
2022 L.A. Auto Show Live Updates: New Toyota Prius, Subaru Impreza, Genesis X Convertible and more
Welcome to the 2022 L.A. Auto Show, which is shaping up to be a memorable one. Toyota will unveil the next generation of the Prius, and a new Subaru Impreza will also debut. We’ll get to see the Porsche 911 Dakar, and the new Honda Accord and Pilot. Lucid will have its new Air trims on hand, and has some news about its Project Gravity SUV. All the while, the Autoblog staff will be on hand throughout the event, interviewing industry experts and getting up close and personal with all the new vehicles on display.
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
Meet Eclipse 605, Soon to Be the World’s Fastest Outboard-Powered Express Cruiser
When the first Eclipse 605 hits the water just over a year from now, it’ll be the world’s largest, fastest outboard-powered express cruiser. Based on the popular New England Downeast-style design, the Eclipse will measure over 60 feet long and have four 600 hp Mercury Verado V-12 outboards hanging off its stern. The record is currently held by the 53-foot North Carolina-built MJM 53z which comes with quad Verado 400s. And while there are a few go-fast outboard-powered center consoles that are 60-feet-plus, none have the Eclipse 605’s three beds, three heads and other luxurious appointments. “We saw an opening in the...
Gran Turismo Movie to be 11 hours of adjusting spring rates on 1990 Mazda RX-7
Confirmation that long-awaited game-to-film adaptation will be hardcore fan service. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Here's TopGear.com's roving correspondent, Cory Spondent, with his mostly incorrect exclusives from the world of motoring. The upcoming Gran Turismo movie will be an 11-hour epic of one player constantly...
Top Gear TV throwback: behind the scenes with Sebastian Vettel
As Herr Vettel gets set for his final ever F1 race, we throw it back to his time at the Top Gear test track. As Sebastian Vettel prepares for his 300th and final Formula 1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi this weekend, we at Top Gear decided that the best possible tribute would be to throwback to the time that he achieved his childhood dream* of driving a Suzuki Liana around a British airfield.
It’s time for a play on the Porsche 911 Dakar configurator
Porsche’s brilliantly barmy off-road 911 is here, but how would you spec yours?. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Porsche has finally pulled the wraps off its long-awaited, high-riding 911 Dakar, and if you want the...
Chris Harris in the new Honda Civic Type R: ep4 of all-new Top Gear TV
In episode four of all-new Top Gear TV, Chris Harris puts the new Honda Civic Type R to the test using his patented ‘B-Road-O-Matic 3000’, the perfect tool for turning your desolate airfield into a stretch of sinuous B-road. Or, what others would call ‘an old tractor and some pots of paint strapped to the corners’. Can the ‘FL5’ generation of the famous Japanese hot hatch survive?
Twin-turbo V6, RWD: what's the Maserati MC20 supercar like on a track?
See how Maser's 621bhp mid-engined MC20 fared on our Speed Week circuit. The first mid-engined Maserati supercar for a generation. 0-62mph in 2.9 seconds, top speed of 202mph, and surely the owner of the best doors at Speed Week 2022. But can the latest Maserati supercar cut it at Top...
Fantic Caballero 700: An Italian Scrambler That Could Take America By Storm
Fantic, though a relatively unheard Italian company, has tasted plenty of success in the small displacement scrambler segment with its 125cc and 500cc motorcycles. But the ultimate goal is always excelling at big bikes, and the company is finally stretching its arms in that direction with the unveil of the 2023 Caballero 700. This is the company’s first multi-cylinder motorcycle, and it looks perfect for the American audience, especially those who like the 700cc Yamahas.
