Johnson City Press
Kingsport Chamber honors Paul Montgomery with distinguished Lifetime Member Award
KINGSPORT, Tenn. – The Kingsport Chamber honored longtime Kingsport business leader, community steward and education champion Paul Montgomery with its prestigious Lifetime Member Award during its State of Your Kingsport Chamber Holiday Breakfast on Friday morning. Montgomery is the award’s 38 honoree.
Johnson City Press
Be a Santa To a Senior
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.
Johnson City Press
No leads in lynching marker theft
NORTON — Investigators and a community coalition are still looking for leads in the theft of a marker sign detailing the events of a 1920 lynching in Wise County. Preston Mitchell, a member of the Wise County/Norton Community Remembrance Coalition, said Friday that county sheriff’s investigators still have no leads into the theft of the Dave Hurst lynching marker that was reported on Nov. 11.
Johnson City Press
New deli opens in Johnson City Mall
Al’s Deli had its grand opening last weekend in the Mall at Johnson City. The deli, located next to Pal’s in the food court, is owned and operated by Al Rugovac. He moved from the Bronx to Johnson City two years ago with his wife and six kids, but he already had connections in the area.
Johnson City Press
Church news
Mustard Seed Worship Center, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Coffee and conversation will be held on Sunday beginning at 9:45 a.m. Worship and preaching will follow at 10:30. Bible study will begin on Wednesday at 7 p.m. East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: The church will have...
Johnson City Press
ETSU offers ice-skating rink on campus
East Tennessee State University is adding to the list of fun holiday activities in Johnson City with an outdoor synthetic ice-skating rink located on the ETSU University Commons, adjacent to the D.P. Culp Student Center. The rink officially opens on Dec. 2 from 4-8 p.m., with a grand opening Bucky’s...
Johnson City Press
ETSU announces 2022 Notable Women award winners
East Tennessee State University’s Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies program has announced Dr. Cerrone Foster and Dr. Mary Mullins as the 2022 recipients of the Notable Women of ETSU Award. On Wednesday, ETSU faculty and students gathered to celebrate the university’s accomplished women at the annual Notable Women...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport acquires Barking Lot dog park
The Barking Lot dog park reopened Friday after the city of Kingsport purchasing the property from the Downtown Kingsport Association. “We are excited to bring the Barking Lot under the umbrella of the Parks and Recreation Department and are happy to partner with PEAK on special events and programming for the park,” Assistant City Manager Michael Borders said.
Johnson City Press
ETSU to give largest pay raise in a decade
East Tennessee State University employees will see an increase in their paychecks at the end of this month. During a quarterly meeting of the university’s Board of Trustees, trustees approved a 4% across-the-board salary increase with distributions weighted to help those at the bottom of the pay scale.
Johnson City Press
Happy Valley High School dedicates memorial to 11 fallen alumni
ELIZABETHTON — Fridays are normally days for high spirits at Happy Valley High School, but Friday, Nov. 18 took on a solemn note as the school dedicated a monument to commemorate 11 alumni who died in the nation’s wars from World War II to Desert Storm. The monument...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport announces Christmas events, including parade, tree lighting
The city of Kingsport announced Thursday the lineup for downtown Kingsport Christmas events, including the Christmas Parade and Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 3. This is Kingsport is partnering with the Downtown Kingsport Association. The parade and lighting will kick off all the festivities.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: THS, West Ridge, and Sullivan East swim meet
Getting the job done in the girls 100 backstroke and breaststroke, Madison Johnson of West Ridge garnered a pair of victories in Thursday night’s action at Tennessee High. Johnson’s times were 1:10.84 (backstroke) and 1:23.23 (breaststroke).
Johnson City Press
David Crockett teachers and students looking forward to Karaoke Day
David Crockett High School students and staff will be participating in their annual Karaoke Day on Wednesday to help raise money for students and families who could use a little help during the holiday season. Every year for the past 25 years, Miriam Robinson, a counselor at David Crockett High...
Johnson City Press
Christmas wreaths hung in downtown Kingsport
Christmas decorations are going up in downtown Kingsport. Employees with the city's Traffic Division hung large wreaths and snowflakes on the light poles down East Center Street Wednesday morning. In the coming days, crews will be hanging similar decorations on Broad Street.
Johnson City Press
ETSU recognized nationally for high engagement in voting
East Tennessee State University this week was recognized by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge as a 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campus for College Student Voting. The ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting recognizes colleges and universities for making intentional efforts to increase student voter participation. ETSU joins a group of 394 colleges and universities recognized by ALL IN for completing these four actions:
Johnson City Press
Bays SW Virginia volleyball player of the year
The Times News All-Southwest Virginia volleyball team has a familiar look to it. Gate City junior Makayla Bays repeated as the Southwest Virginia player of the year and for the second year in a row, Wise Central sophomore Emmah McAmis was the underclassman of the year.
Johnson City Press
Lee County rezoning hearing postponed
JONESVILLE – A Lee County public hearing on rezoning of agricultural land to house an explosives storage facility has been rescheduled for lack of a quorum. County Zoning Administrator Richard Johnson said Wednesday that the Planning Commission hearing on Appalachia Explosives’ request to rezone 90.47 acres in the Seminary community will be held during the commission’s Dec. 21, 5 p.m. regular meeting at the General District courtroom in the County Courthouse in Jonesville.
Johnson City Press
"Reduced-Guilt Thanksgiving"; SBI Resilience presentation to discuss obesity challenges
“A Journey Through Obesity, Weight Bias and Obesity Treatment: Your Primer to a Reduced-Guilt Thanksgiving” will be the topic of the final presentation of the fall semester in the East Tennessee Ballad Health Strong BRAIN Institute Resilience Series. ETSU alumna Dr. Hannah Lawman will be the guest speaker for...
Johnson City Press
ETSU Percussion Ensemble wins first place at international convention
East Tennessee State University’s Percussion Ensemble recently won first place in the Percussive Art Society International Convention in an annual international music conference held in Indianapolis. Dr. Matthew Geiger, an assistant professor of percussion at ETSU, said that this event is an exciting occasion that brings together performers, educators...
Johnson City Press
Boone moves into underdog role against powerful West
It’s the biggest game in school history, and the odds are against Daniel Boone despite its undefeated record. First, the Trailblazers have been hit hard by injuries of late. Second, they must travel to face arguably one of the best teams in the state regardless of classification. The TSSAA Class 5A football playoff game against Knoxville West is scheduled for Friday night with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
