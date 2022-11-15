ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LONG BEACH STATE 84, SAINT KATHERINE 55

Percentages: FG .321, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Romero 3-5, Lloyd-Watson 2-4, Vertiz 2-4, Petrusev 0-1, Amador 0-2, Harper 0-2, Parker 0-2, Anglo 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Odinigwe, Petrusev). Turnovers: 25 (Petrusev 5, Romero 5, Anglo 4, Lloyd-Watson 3, Amador 2, Durham 2,...
LONG BEACH, CA
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 93, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 82

Percentages: FG .564, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Jossell 2-3, Hawkins 1-1, Hayman 1-1, Jackson-Posey 1-4, Cajuste 0-1, Ware 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson-Posey 2, Antwi-Boasiako, Tezeno). Turnovers: 13 (Cajuste 3, Hawkins 3, Antwi-Boasiako 2, Jossell 2, Hayman, Jackson-Posey, Ware). Steals: 14 (Tezeno...
BROOKINGS, SD
KENNESAW STATE 71, APPALACHIAN STATE 67

Percentages: FG .439, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Rodgers 2-5, Burden 1-1, Cottle 1-1, Youngblood 1-1, Ademokoya 1-2, Stroud 1-3, Jennings 1-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Stroud). Turnovers: 10 (Peterson 3, Burden 2, Robinson 2, Ademokoya, Jennings, Rodgers). Steals: 8 (Burden 3, Peterson 2,...
BOONE, NC
Marshall 23, Georgia Southern 10

MRSH_E.Horton 65 pass from Fancher (kick failed), 13:39. MRSH_Ahmed 33 pass from Fancher (Verhoff kick), 9:31. MRSH_Fancher 19 run (Verhoff kick), 7:04. GASO_Hood 27 pass from Vantrease (Raynor kick), 2:16. Third Quarter. MRSH_FG Verhoff 36, 7:40. A_16,153. ___. MRSH GASO. First downs 29 20. Total Net Yards 529 384. Rushes-yards...
GEORGIA STATE
Indiana 114, Orlando 113

Percentages: FG .429, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (F.Wagner 5-9, Bamba 3-8, Bol 2-3, Hampton 2-3, Suggs 2-6, Okeke 1-3, Ross 1-7, Houstan 0-1, Schofield 0-2). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Suggs 3, Bol 2, Bamba). Turnovers: 9 (Suggs 4, Bamba 2, F.Wagner 2, Hampton).
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Southern Cal 72, San Francisco 48

SAN FRANCISCO (2-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 28.814, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Gayles 2-2, Dickie 1-3, Krimili 1-6, Baum 0-1, McDowell-White 0-5, Vaalavirta 0-1, Fulcher 0-1, Keita 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Keita 1) Turnovers: 19 (Baum 4, Vaalavirta 2, Gayles 2, Latu 2,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PRINCETON 62, MARIST 55

Percentages: FG .408, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Allocco 4-6, Langborg 3-11, Pierce 2-2, Peters 2-6, Austin 0-1, Evbuomwan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Austin, Evbuomwan, Langborg). Turnovers: 12 (Evbuomwan 3, Allocco 2, Kellman 2, Langborg 2, Austin, Lee, Pierce). Steals: 6 (Austin 2,...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Lukosius, Taylor lead Butler past The Citadel 89-42

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Simas Lukosius and Jayden Taylor scored 18 points apiece and Butler breezed to an 89-42 victory over The Citadel on Saturday night. Lukosius grabbed nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-1). Taylor sank 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Eric Hunter Jr. scored 15. The Citadel's Bulldogs...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Minnesota 112, Philadelphia 109

Percentages: FG .471, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Russell 3-6, Nowell 2-4, Towns 2-7, Edwards 2-10, Reid 1-1, McDaniels 1-2, Prince 1-3, Anderson 0-1, McLaughlin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Edwards, McDaniels). Turnovers: 17 (Edwards 5, Russell 3, Towns 3, McDaniels 2, Prince 2,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Allocco leads Princeton to 62-55 victory over Marist

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Allocco hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points to help Princeton defeat Marist 62-55 on Saturday night. Tosan Evbuomwan added 11 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Tigers (2-2). Ryan Langborg scored 11. Patrick Gardner led the Red Foxes (1-3) with 15...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
UC RIVERSIDE 106, OCCIDENTAL 30

Percentages: FG .210, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Williams 2-5, Clotfelter 1-3, Dosa 0-1, Hamermesh 0-1, Waldman 0-1, Hollerich 0-2, Shipp 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 17 (Hollerich 4, Hakl 3, Williams 3, Koretz 2, Cassidy, Dosa, Shipp, Waldman, Wilson). Steals: 9 (Dosa...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Pellington, Martinez lead No. 18 Arizona in rout of LMU

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 19 points, Esmery Martinez had a double-double and No. 18 Arizona breezed past Loyola Marymount 87-51 on Friday night. Martinez, averaging 17.5 points and 10 rebounds through the first two games, had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-0). Cate Reese added 15 points and Maya Nnaji had seven points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Pellington made 7 of 9 shots from the field.
TUCSON, AZ
Fordham 52, Colgate 38

FOR_Sneed 2 pass from DeMorat (Peskin kick), 10:56. COLG_Hurleman 63 pass from Brescia (Biscoe kick), 10:39. FOR_Kokosioulis 11 pass from DeMorat (Peskin kick), 04:01. FOR_Kokosioulis 10 pass from DeMorat (Peskin kick), 10:36. COLG_Brescia 58 run (Biscoe kick), 09:34. FOR_Wright 6 pass from DeMorat (Peskin kick), 06:09. COLG_Cassamajor 4 run (Biscoe...
COLGATE, WI
Columbia 45, Cornell 22

CLMB_Giorgi 2 run (Felkins kick), 07:43. COR_Glover 14 pass from Wang (Kennedy kick), 01:14. CLMB_Jenkins 31 pass from Bell (Felkins kick), 13:41. COR_Robbert 5 pass from Wang (Kennedy kick), 10:27. CLMB_FG Felkins 28, 04:00. COR_Glover 16 pass from Wang (Glover pass from Holmes), 02:06. CLMB_McCombs 48 kickoff return (Felkins kick),...
COLUMBIA, CA
Waverly & Corning football fall in state quarterfinals

CICERO, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local Section IV champs had their season end on the gridiron on Saturday in the state tournament. (Video courtesy: NFHS Network) Section IV Class AA champs Corning (6-4) lost on the road to Cicero-North Syracuse 36-0 in the Class AA state quarterfinals. Farouk Ibrahim gave the Northstars a 7-0 lead […]
CORNING, NY
Boston 6, Chicago 1

First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 10 (Marchand, Bergeron), 4:53 (pp). Second Period_2, Boston, Bergeron 9 (McAvoy, Marchand), 4:28. 3, Chicago, Toews 8 (Domi, Kurashev), 10:37 (pp). 4, Boston, DeBrusk 7 (McAvoy, Marchand), 18:10 (pp). 5, Boston, Krejci 5 (Greer, McAvoy), 19:18. Third Period_6, Boston, Pastrnak 11 (Nosek, Foligno), 11:12. 7, Boston,...
