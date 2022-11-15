Read full article on original website
Waverly & Corning football fall in state quarterfinals
CICERO, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local Section IV champs had their season end on the gridiron on Saturday in the state tournament. (Video courtesy: NFHS Network) Section IV Class AA champs Corning (6-4) lost on the road to Cicero-North Syracuse 36-0 in the Class AA state quarterfinals. Farouk Ibrahim gave the Northstars a 7-0 lead […]
WVNews
Howard 63, Buffalo 59
BUFFALO (1-4) Adams 1-8 0-0 3, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Foster 3-6 1-2 9, C.Jones 8-17 2-2 22, Powell 6-13 4-5 17, Hardnett 1-3 3-4 5, Blocker 0-1 0-0 0, Jack 1-1 1-5 3, K.Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Ceaser 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 11-18 59.
