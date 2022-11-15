Read full article on original website
NemeN x PUMA Is Informed by Technical Studies and Prototype Supercars
The technical world of NemeN and the sporting attributions of have come together for Fall/Winter 2022, seeing the two brands work both new, old, and ultimately functional clothing and shoes for a collection that stands out this season. Centered around a color story inspired by prototype supercars, the collection comprises...
Adidas Originals' HYPERTURF Gaiter Is a Sneaker Fit to Tackle All Conditions
Technical functionality runs deep in adidas Originals‘ veins, and now this is being explored with the Three Stripes’ latest offering: the HYPERTURF Gaiter. Taking the new HYPERTURF silhouette — which we saw earlier this month in the inaugural “Almost Yellow” colorway — we find a sneaker with plenty of similarities to the one that came before it. Namely, the upper is as rugged and retro as expected, geared towards the great outdoors with its vintage runner aesthetic. However, adidas Originals now covers the upper in a hard-wearing, heavy-duty CORDURA fabric that should keep the elements outside and protect you from impacts. Of course, speed lacing is worked into the upper alongside webbing fabric detailing for that archetypal tactical look and feel, and branding is fittingly themed.
Introducing WATER THE PLANT and SAD REBORN DOLLS’ Colorful Necklace Collaboration
Emerging label WATER THE PLANT and edgy Japanese street band SAD REBORN DOLLS (SRD Dolls) just launched an exclusive “Plant & Grow” necklace collab that encapsulates both brands’ eye-catching yet colorful aesthetics. Founded in 2020, WATER THE PLANT dedicates to promoting positivity and good vibes through its...
Leica and HODINKEE Unveil the Special Edition Q2 “Ghost”
Back in 2019, Leica collaborated with HODINKEE to release the Leica M10-P “Ghost Edition.” Following the success of the model, the two have once again joined forces for another collab featuring two variants of the Leica Q2 model— the Leica Q2 “Ghost” by HODINKEE, and the Q2 “Ghost” Set by HODINKEE.
Spencer Badu Explores Migration for Bold '011' Collection
Spencer Badu has just unveiled its new “011” collection — and it’s arrived with a mix of fitted and oversized silhouettes, all of which explore the bold colors and vibrancy evoked by travel and migration. The collection as a whole explores the idea of migration and...
Malbon Golf Prepares a Collaboration with WIND AND SEA
The ever busy lifestyle brand Malbon Golf is colliding with Tokyo imprint WIND AND SEA for a second time to produce a collection of sweaters, jackets, hats and pants that pull from both brand’s aesthetics. For WIND AND SEA, which is spearheaded by photographer and creative director Takashi Kumagai, the collection follows up on their late September golf collaboration with luggage makers BRIEFING.
3.PARADIS Centers on Self-Expression With Levi’s®️ Capsule
Emeric Tchatchoua’s Montreal-based brand 3.PARADIS has teamed up with denim staple Levi’s®️ for a new capsule collection. In true 3.PARADIS fashion, the collection is rooted in more than just clothes. Self-expression, peace and freedom lead the charge with the new gender-neutral capsule. Comprising the offering are reimagined staples like Levi’s®️ 501 Original jeans in two washes, two trucker jackets and Jackson shirts. To bring forth the reimagined classic pieces, the accompanying imagery illustrates Tchatchoua’s focus on unity.
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of Nike x Cactus Plan Flea Market’s Half Zip Jacket and more cozy outerwear pieces, HBX Archives is back with an extensive range of apparel, footwear, and miscellaneous goods for week 96. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing...
BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS x CLAE Launch Sustainability-Focused Capsule Collaboration
Los Angeles-based sustainable sneaker brand CLAE has released a capsule collaboration with BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS, focusing on using upcycled scraps and leftover fabrics from BEDWIN’s past collections. CLAE and BEDWIN are doing their part to propel the fashion and sneaker industry into adopting a more sustainability-focused collection, bringing...
Paraboot x Hélas Updates the Signature MICHAEL Silhouette
French brands Paraboot and Hélas have united to update the Isère-based shoe brand’s signature MICHAEL shoe. With the new collaborative effort, the brands look inward at their collective French roots. Imparting its signature skate DNA, Hélas’ interpretation of the MICHAEL silhouette appears in black suede with beige...
Pedro Pedro Releases New Print With Louis Buhl & Co.
“The paintings take on their own life, outside of my everyday encounters with the objects depicted.”. Pedro Pedro is a Los Angeles-based artist who brings the traditional genre of still-life into the present day. While all the usual visuals are there, chalices of wine, flowers and so on, Pedro somewhat parodies the whole genre by including mundane objects like car keys and a dilapidated wallet to reflect the anxieties of contemporaneity.
Percival and CareFree Ready Plaid-Infused Capsule Collection
Following Percival’s whimsical collaboration with stylist Harry Lambert, the London-based imprint is joining forces with CareFree by Damian Malontie for a winter-ready capsule collection. The offering sees the British duo merge their menswear-focused mentalities for a range that features three resistant garments ideal for the gloomy U.K. weather. A...
The Hundreds Channels Nostalgia With ‘The Land Before Time’ Capsule Collection
LA-based streetwear brand The Hundreds just dropped its collaboration with the iconic film franchise, The Land Before Time. First released in 1988, The Land Before Time is an animated film series about dinosaurs, initially produced by Don Bluth, Steven Spielberg, and George Lucas. The storyline follows an Apatosaurus named Little Foot and his group of friends as they embark on adventures of survival while learning lessons about life and friendship along the way.
adidas Originals Taps Lil Dre for New Skate-Ready Forum 84 Mid ADV
Adidas Originals has just presented a new iteration of its Forum Mid — and this time, the Three Stripe has tapped Lil Dre to assist with a modernized approach to skateboarding. It’s no secret that the Forum Mid isn’t as widely popular as its Low counterpart, however, the sneaker...
Our Legacy WORK SHOP's Dr. Martens 1461 Collab Is Peak Essential Footwear
Our Legacy WORK SHOP has a thing for reworking staple pieces, and now it turns its attention away from everyday essential garments to produce two pairs of Dr. Martens 1461s. As expected, subtlety is at the forefront of Our Legacy’s collaboration, working with deadstock (and sustainably sourced) offcuts of Horween Chromexel leather and “Desert Oasis” suede courtesy of the C.F. Stead Tannery to create a 1461 in “Black” and “Red Alert” colorways, respectively.
Cozy and Comfortable Inform Dime's Holiday '22 Collection
Dime is gearing up for the release of its Holiday 2022 collection, this time taking the brand from Montréal to the French capital of the world, Paris. Following the wavy and cozy signature of the brand, this collection sees Dime drop a selection of comfort-focused apparel including, oversized fleece jackets, matching sweaters and sweatpants suits, toques and button-downs. Highlighting the collection are a selection of ombre, speckled knitted sweaters arriving in a beige/brown and light blue/navy colorway. Two fleece-like button-downs arriving in electric blue and pine green, featuring a wavy silhouette give a cozy rendition to the classic shirt.
You Can Now Buy Saul Nash's FW22 Runway Collection
Having won 2022’s International Woolmark Prize, Saul Nash is not just a name to watch but one to invest in. Luckily, the London-based designer’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, titled “Ritual,” is now available to buy. “Ritual” explored British Afro-Caribbean culture and centered itself around a film directed...
Nike Launches its First Rise Concept in North America
After launching in Seoul and Nike West London, the first digitally-advanced Rise concept in North America now appears at Nike Aventura located in Miami, Florida. The opening marks the beginning of a larger expansion across the U.S. planned for 2023 and falls in line with the sportswear giant’s overarching goals of delivering premium, differentiated, and seamless experiences across its digital and physical marketplaces.
Lee-Lou Demierre and the Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low for Hypebeast's Sole Mates
Amsterdam’s Lee-Lou Demierre has risen to the top of the breakdancing world. Besides his innate skill, his stratospheric ascent can be explained by his upbringing — his mother was a b-girl, and Demierre began breaking when he was only two years old. Along with a love of dance, his mother also imbued him with a love of sneakers, due to the pairs she picked for him (as a baby, his first sneakers were a pair of Air Jordans) and her lifelong friendship with Patta’s founders (a young Lee would often accompany his mom on her sneaker missions to Patta).
COVERCHORD Serves Up Sophisticated Layering Looks for Winter '22
Contemporary Japanese retailer COVERCHORD has just presented its new womenswear editorial for Fall/Winter 2022 and it is bursting with versatility. Traditionally, COVERCHORD is best known for its seasonal stylings where the label effortlessly blends everyday wearables from brands as covetable as Engineered Garments, Salomon, and AURALEE. The Tokyo-based retailer continues to pair up labels from different worlds together seamlessly, resulting in editorials that feel fresh and full of life..
