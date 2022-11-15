Read full article on original website
Retro Rumble: Air Jordan 1 "Lost & Found" vs. 1985 Air Jordan 1 "Chicago"
It’s been 37 years since Jordan Brand first released the Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” in 1985, and the famed red, white and black iteration of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker is arguably more popular than ever in 2022. The “Chicago” has long enjoyed high status in the Jumpman’s greater cultural pyramid — it was retroed in 1994, 2013 and 2015, and has served as a canvas for Off-White™ and Trophy Room’s collaborative efforts — but in the last two years its prestige has risen to even greater levels thanks to a memorable appearance in The Last Dance, some eye-popping auction results, a proliferation of Instagram archive pages and renewed interest in both original pairs and artificially-aged styles.
norda's Latest Batch Of 001 Drops Gives Runners the Ultimate "Winter Toolkit"
Norda is beginning to tease their forthcoming 002 sneaker — which is set to drop next spring — but the popular 001 will continue to be a key piece of their footwear lineup, and it’s surfaced in two new makeups that the brand is calling its “winter toolkit.” There’s a new grey, silver, black and orange colorway dubbed “Puffin” as well as an upgraded take on the past “Stealth Black” makeup, each of which are loaded with the high-end tech that the brand has made its name on.
Adidas Originals' HYPERTURF Gaiter Is a Sneaker Fit to Tackle All Conditions
Technical functionality runs deep in adidas Originals‘ veins, and now this is being explored with the Three Stripes’ latest offering: the HYPERTURF Gaiter. Taking the new HYPERTURF silhouette — which we saw earlier this month in the inaugural “Almost Yellow” colorway — we find a sneaker with plenty of similarities to the one that came before it. Namely, the upper is as rugged and retro as expected, geared towards the great outdoors with its vintage runner aesthetic. However, adidas Originals now covers the upper in a hard-wearing, heavy-duty CORDURA fabric that should keep the elements outside and protect you from impacts. Of course, speed lacing is worked into the upper alongside webbing fabric detailing for that archetypal tactical look and feel, and branding is fittingly themed.
Leica and HODINKEE Unveil the Special Edition Q2 “Ghost”
Back in 2019, Leica collaborated with HODINKEE to release the Leica M10-P “Ghost Edition.” Following the success of the model, the two have once again joined forces for another collab featuring two variants of the Leica Q2 model— the Leica Q2 “Ghost” by HODINKEE, and the Q2 “Ghost” Set by HODINKEE.
Take a Look Inside Kick Game’s New Newcastle-Based Sneaker Store
Kick Game, the sneaker retailer part-owned by U.K. rapper Fredo, has just opened the doors to its new store in Newcastle. The new store follows the openings of flagships in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, and Liverpool, and this new Newcastle-based store is the company’s largest space to date. The location stretches across two floors and has been dressed with its signature aesthetic; bright lights, marble-like interior, and a minimal sneaker arrangement.
Lee-Lou Demierre and the Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low for Hypebeast's Sole Mates
Amsterdam’s Lee-Lou Demierre has risen to the top of the breakdancing world. Besides his innate skill, his stratospheric ascent can be explained by his upbringing — his mother was a b-girl, and Demierre began breaking when he was only two years old. Along with a love of dance, his mother also imbued him with a love of sneakers, due to the pairs she picked for him (as a baby, his first sneakers were a pair of Air Jordans) and her lifelong friendship with Patta’s founders (a young Lee would often accompany his mom on her sneaker missions to Patta).
'Dr. Seuss' and adidas Get in the Christmas Spirit With This Forum "Grinch" Collaboration
One way that sneaker brands have celebrated Christmas is by manufacturing kicks that are inspired by the fictional hater of the holly jolly holiday: Dr. Seuss‘ The Grinch. Nike first started off this trend with the late Kobe Bryant’s Kobe 6 “Grinch” colorway in 2010, and now fast forward 12 years later,
Extra Butter and Hunter Channels Small-town Mysteries in PLAY Boots Collab
Extra Butter and heritage footwear label, Hunter is set to launch a limited edition rain boots. The collab stars Hunter’s natural Rubber PLAY Rain Boot model, reimagined with cinematic storytelling via a series of engaging visuals by Extra Butter, who took inspiration from true crime documentaries and small-town murder mysteries for this project. “At times, people may view the rain boot as rather utilitarian, but we saw an opportunity to use our cinematic perspective for the marketing rollout that highlights the product as edgy and exciting,” says Bernie Gross, Creative Director at Extra Butter. “We aimed to draw from our audience’s obsession with true crime documentaries and small town mysteries to apply a narrative that completely flips what consumers often associate with a rain boot.”
The Hundreds Channels Nostalgia With ‘The Land Before Time’ Capsule Collection
LA-based streetwear brand The Hundreds just dropped its collaboration with the iconic film franchise, The Land Before Time. First released in 1988, The Land Before Time is an animated film series about dinosaurs, initially produced by Don Bluth, Steven Spielberg, and George Lucas. The storyline follows an Apatosaurus named Little Foot and his group of friends as they embark on adventures of survival while learning lessons about life and friendship along the way.
Pedro Pedro Releases New Print With Louis Buhl & Co.
“The paintings take on their own life, outside of my everyday encounters with the objects depicted.”. Pedro Pedro is a Los Angeles-based artist who brings the traditional genre of still-life into the present day. While all the usual visuals are there, chalices of wine, flowers and so on, Pedro somewhat parodies the whole genre by including mundane objects like car keys and a dilapidated wallet to reflect the anxieties of contemporaneity.
Daiki Tsuneta Announces His Own adidas Superstar Collaboration
When it comes to and its ever-classic Superstar, a common theme that we’ve seen is that the brand has a tendency of filtering this silhouette through the minds of various musical artists from all genres. We’ve seen Pharrell do 50 of his own colorways, Beyoncé make her own platform version and Run-D.M.C. craft their own nostalgic installment, and now the German imprint is calling Daiki Tsuneta to put his own spin on the shell-toed kicks.
Introducing WATER THE PLANT and SAD REBORN DOLLS’ Colorful Necklace Collaboration
Emerging label WATER THE PLANT and edgy Japanese street band SAD REBORN DOLLS (SRD Dolls) just launched an exclusive “Plant & Grow” necklace collab that encapsulates both brands’ eye-catching yet colorful aesthetics. Founded in 2020, WATER THE PLANT dedicates to promoting positivity and good vibes through its...
Percival and CareFree Ready Plaid-Infused Capsule Collection
Following Percival’s whimsical collaboration with stylist Harry Lambert, the London-based imprint is joining forces with CareFree by Damian Malontie for a winter-ready capsule collection. The offering sees the British duo merge their menswear-focused mentalities for a range that features three resistant garments ideal for the gloomy U.K. weather. A...
FACE and atmos Dress adidas Samba in Daisy Embroidery
First introduced in the ’50s by founder Adi Dassler, the iconic Samba silhouette continues to be one of the brand’s most popular silhouettes. Following several recent collaborations with the likes of Pharrell, IRAK, and Wales Bonner, adidas Originals now partners with atmos and illustrator Face Oka for a special-edition take on the football sneaker.
Hit the Links in Jordan Brand's New Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Court Purple" Colorway
Jordan Brand has an extensive list of classic color palettes in its arsenal that it can always refer back to when it needs to cook up new sneakers. An oft-used one is “Court Purple” which was recently spotted on models like the Air Jordan 1 Mid and Air Jordan 13 earlier this year. And now it’s getting a moment to shine on the putting green as it has now touched down on the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf.
adidas Originals Taps Lil Dre for New Skate-Ready Forum 84 Mid ADV
Adidas Originals has just presented a new iteration of its Forum Mid — and this time, the Three Stripe has tapped Lil Dre to assist with a modernized approach to skateboarding. It’s no secret that the Forum Mid isn’t as widely popular as its Low counterpart, however, the sneaker...
Pininfarina Unveils Its Limited Edition iPhone Covers With INKAR
Pininfarina and luxury brand INKAR has announced an upcoming collaboration for exclusive limited edition phone cases for the iPhone 13 Pro and 14 Pro. Sharing a mutual visionary approach to art, design, and technology, the collaboration is the fruit of Pininfarina’s passion for innovation as well as INKAR’s ambition to unite fine materials and exceptional talents with the latest technologies.
LEGO Presents 5-Foot Eiffel Tower Figure
After offering the first look at its Money Tree build for Lunar New Year, LEGO now readies a 149cm (approximately 59 inches) tall Eiffel Tower figure as part of its Icons collection and Travel & History series catered to adults. Said to be the tallest official LEGO set sold, the...
Division Street & GOAT Team Up to Drop the First-Ever Nike Blazer Designed by Tinker Hatfield
When it comes to modern footwear initiatives, Tinker Hatfield is often called to design sneakers that benefit his alma mater: University of Oregon. In 2022, he lent his creative touch to the Air Max 1 for its. “Ducks of a Feather” NFT Launch as well as created special Air Jordan...
"Castlerock" Hues Land on the New Balance 1906R
Following the debut of two Cordura-infused renditions, the New Balance 1906R is hitting shelves in a dim “Castlerock” colorway. The retro silhouette has previously seen several vintage-inspired releases and now arrives in a two-toned palette slated to dominate the winter season. The New Balance 1906R is designed with...
