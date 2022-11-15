ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Recovering victims worry Halloween mass shooting on West Side is being forgotten

By Jermont Terry
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XCwo4_0jB1UDfG00

Victims of West Side mass shooting fear they're being forgotten 02:44

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has been two weeks since someone opened fire on 14 family members on the city's West Side – killing one.

The mass shooting remains unsolved. Police said they found the vehicle used in the Halloween night drive-by mass shooting, yet no one is in custody.

Meanwhile, the recovering victims tell CBS 2's Jermont Terry they fear this case is being forgotten. They are questioning if there is still a push from Chicago Police and the community to find the shooters who caused the family so much pain.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Polk Street and California Avenue , on the cusp of East Garfield Park and Lawndale.

A vigil and balloon release had just been held for a woman who died of natural causes when a gunfire erupted from a car. It all happened within a matter of seconds.

A total of 14 people were shot – including three children, ages 3, 11, and 17. A 15th victim was hit by a car while trying to get away from the shooting.

One man, Pierre Riley , 48, has died of his injuries in the shooting.

Fourteen days after the mass shooting, some of the wounded remained in the hospital.

"I've got nerve damage where the bullet went through into my leg," shooting victim Conttina Phillips said via FaceTime.

Indeed, FaceTime is the only way Cherise Patterson has seen Phillips, her sister. Patterson – who organized the Halloween night vigil – still has two bullets in her leg herself.

"You scarred this family forever," Patterson said, addressing the shooter or shooters.

Patterson is worried about herself, and the recovery of 13-year-old Demetrius Davis and his 3-year-old brother, Demayn. They are the youngest victims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LuFHB_0jB1UDfG00
Demetrius Davis Family Photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mR3FB_0jB1UDfG00
Demayn Davis Family Photo

Demayn was shot twice in the calf twice. Demetrius is in physical therapy and learning to walk again. His mother is feeling the guilt of bringing her kids out that night.

"I feel her pain and I understand her, but I want to say it's not her fault - and me blaming myself it's not my fault," Patterson said. "There's nobody to blame but the shooters."

The shooter or shooters are still on the loose. Meanwhile, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, police Supt. David Brown, aldermen, and community activists gathered in the days after the mass shooting to call for peace.

At the time of the city officials' visit two nights after the shooting, Patterson questioned the sincerity of the appointed and elected officials who attended.

"They're out there out here now because of the media, you know? So yeah, this is all for show and tell," she said at the time.

Patterson said Monday that no one has reached out.

"Now, you don't hear from them, so was that the reason that everyone reached out; everyone acted concerned?" she said. "Because now you don't hear anything."

While dealing with physical pain, the stull has to bury Riley, the man who died from his wounds in the shooting. Riley was photographed at the vigil right before the shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nnpbj_0jB1UDfG00
Pierre Riley Family Photo

Patterson questions if the outrage remains, and whether police are committed to solving the crime as promised.

At the vigil at the scene on the night of Nov. 2, "You can run, but you cannot hide from the Chicago Police department holding you accountable."

With regard to that comment, Patterson said Monday, "I just pray he means what he said, and he's 1,000 percent on what he said."

Monday was Patterson's birthday. She said it is hard to celebrate when the family continues to go through so much.

Chicago Police still have a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the mass shooting. Anyone who submits at tip can remain anonymous.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

3 men rob West Side convenience store at gunpoint

CHICAGO —  A convenience store was robbed by three men on the city’s West Side Saturday morning. According to the police, three unknown men entered the business at the 400 block of Western Avenue around 5:00 a.m. demanding the register be opened and presenting a handgun. The cashier complied and the men took the proceeds […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Boy, 16, shot on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and hospitalized Friday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The 16-year-old was outside just before noon in the 1500 block of North Lockwood Avenue when a gunman approached and started shooting, according to Chicago police. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Suburban man charged with killing 2 men in South Loop shooting

Chicago — A Bolingbrook man has been charged with killing two men in a South Loop shooting on September 10, according to Chicago police. Andre Nelson, 56, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and will appear for a bail hearing early this afternoon. More details will be...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Funeral for slain Uber driver to take place Saturday

CHICAGO — The funeral for the 36-year-old uber driver who was shot and killed November 5 took place Saturday morning in Evanston. Caron Arterberry was driving for Uber when he stopped at 80th and South Jeffery and a car pulled up next to him and two people started shooting. Arterberry was killed and the passenger […]
EVANSTON, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Cop Arrested at Training Academy, Charged With Pulling Gun on Neighbor

A Chicago cop was arrested Friday morning at the police department’s training academy and charged with brandishing a gun during a dispute with a neighbor earlier this year. Raekwon Livingston, a 24-year-old probationary officer, was taken into custody at the police academy at 1300 W. Jackson Blvd. on the Near West Side. He was charged with a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a police spokesperson and an alert from the department.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Newly-hired Chicago cop is charged with threatening his neighbor with a handgun

A newly-hired Chicago police officer is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly threatening one of his neighbors with a handgun in August. Raekwon Livingston, 24, was arrested at 6:50 a.m. Friday at the Chicago police academy, 1300 West Jackson, according to a CPD document. The document said CPD also notified Chicago’s police oversight agency, COPA, on Friday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
liveboston617.org

BOOKING PHOTO AND REPORT RELEASED: After 8 Years on the Run, 2014 Shooting Suspect Arrested in Chicago

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Chicago

Man charged in South Loop double murder

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Bolingbrook man has been charged with killing two people in September in the South Loop.Police said 56-year-old Andre Nelson was arrested Thursday after he was identified as the gunman who shot and killed two men, ages 30 and 40, in front of Windy City Ribs & Whiskey, 67 E. Cermak Rd., on Sept. 10.Police said the men were on the sidewalk when shots were fired.  Nelson has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.He is due to appear in bond court Friday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver shot multiple times in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO - A driver was shot several times Thursday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The 27-year-old was driving just before 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Hermitage Avenue when a gunman who was on foot started shooting, police said. The driver was struck in the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man robs West Side Chicago bank: FBI

CHICAGO - A man robbed a Chicago bank Thursday afternoon on the city's west side. Around 4:20 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Self-Help Federal Credit Union located at 3960 W. 26th Street. The suspect entered the bank and displayed a note to the teller, the...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

2 teens killed in Roseland shooting

CHICAGO - Two teenagers were shot and killed Thursday morning in the Roseland neighborhood. The teens, who were between the ages of 15 and 18, were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds around 6:50 a.m. in the 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue, according to Chicago police. One of the teens...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Glenwood police officers shot at in south suburbs, 1 in custody

GLENWOOD, Ill. - Glenwood police officers were shot at while pursuing a suspect in the south suburbs of Chicago Thursday night. A resident in the area near Glenwood Lansing Road and Cottage Grove Avenue told police they'd been shot at around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene they...
GLENWOOD, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
130K+
Followers
30K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy