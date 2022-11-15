Read full article on original website
fox34.com
Representatives discuss concerns for rural Texas ahead of 88th legislative session
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - West Texas lawmakers met at Texas Tech for the Texas Tribune Future of Rural Texas event to talk about their priorities for the upcoming legislative session. Topics included education, healthcare, drought and Private University Funds (PUF). The panel included Lubbock representative Dustin Burrows (R), Midland representative...
fox34.com
TxDMV announces redesign of temporary tags
AUSTIN, Texas (News Release) - Texas temporary tags are getting a major design overhaul. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) is introducing a new look for tags that are issued by licensed Texas motor vehicle dealers. This is the next step in ongoing efforts that have made a significant difference in curtailing and preventing the fraudulent production of, access to, and use of temporary tags.
