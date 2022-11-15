ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripon, WI

NBC26

Free Thanksgiving community meals in Northeast Wisconsin 2022

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — In Northeast Wisconsin this year, there are a few places offering a free meal during Thanksgiving. United Way Manitowoc County is hosting a community meal on Thanksgiving Day at Roncalli High School beginning at noon. Reserve your meal by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 by calling United Way at 920-682-8888.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC26

Algoma Boulevard reopens in Oshkosh after eight months of construction

OSHKOSH — Oshkosh drivers are breathing a little easier after the reopening of two majors roads this week. First, it was the Jackson-Oregon Street bridge, which reopened to traffic Wednesday after being closed for six months. Then, it was Algoma Boulevard, which opened to cars for the first time in eight months on Friday.
OSHKOSH, WI

