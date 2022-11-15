Read full article on original website
Back on top: Kimberly knocks off Mukwonago in thriller to win first state title in 5 years
MADISON (NBC 26) — Kimberly is back where it belongs: on top of the Wisconsin high school football world. The Papermakers took down Classic Eight Conference champion Mukwonago 34-30 in a back-and-forth thriller Friday night to claim their first state title since 2017, when the won their state-record 70th straight game and fifth consecutive championship.
Free Thanksgiving community meals in Northeast Wisconsin 2022
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — In Northeast Wisconsin this year, there are a few places offering a free meal during Thanksgiving. United Way Manitowoc County is hosting a community meal on Thanksgiving Day at Roncalli High School beginning at noon. Reserve your meal by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 by calling United Way at 920-682-8888.
Algoma Boulevard reopens in Oshkosh after eight months of construction
OSHKOSH — Oshkosh drivers are breathing a little easier after the reopening of two majors roads this week. First, it was the Jackson-Oregon Street bridge, which reopened to traffic Wednesday after being closed for six months. Then, it was Algoma Boulevard, which opened to cars for the first time in eight months on Friday.
