Possible Sighting of Missing Child Melissa Highsmith Kidnapped in 1971True Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Worth, TX
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global newsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
KTBS
NSU can't keep pace with No. 5/7 UIW in Senior Day loss
NATCHITOCHES – The Northwestern State football team got the fast start it wanted Saturday afternoon against No. 5/7 UIW. The Demons, however, were unable to sustain that momentum, and once the visiting Cardinals grabbed hold, they never let go. UIW answered NSU’s opening drive touchdown with an onslaught of...
KTBS
No. 15 TCU starts fast in 95-60 win over Louisiana-Monroe
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Emanuel Miller had 16 points despite missing pregame shootaround with flu-like symptoms and JaKobe Coles scored 15 as 15th-ranked TCU rebounded from a bad home loss by overwhelming Louisiana-Monroe 95-60 on Thursday night. “A lot more talented than us and playing on their A-game,”...
KTBS
Michael Pratt accounts for 6 TDs as No. 21 Tulane smashes SMU
Michael Pratt passed for three touchdowns and ran for three more as No. 21 Tulane routed SMU 59-24 in an American Athletic Conference game Thursday night in New Orleans. Pratt passed for 141 yards and threw two touchdown passes to Shae Wyatt, who had 104 receiving yards, and one to Tyjae Spears, who rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns.
KTBS
East St. John @ Haughton
East St. John - 35 Haughton - 21
KTBS
Colonel Aristotle Vaseliades guest captain at NSU's final home game
NATCHITOCHES, La. – In continuing its tradition of honoring those who serve in the nation’s Armed Forces, Northwestern State University named Colonel Aristotle Vaseliades the honorary captain during its final home football game of the season on November 19. Vaseliades was born and raised in Gulfport, Florida, and...
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Natchitoches, La.
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces those who serve and protect in Natchitoches, La. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at...
KTBS
Georgia man killed in DeSoto Parish crash
MANSFIELD, La. -- A two-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Mansfield claimed the life of a Georgia man. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Oxford Road near Kyle Porter Road. State police said Damien Milligan, 42, of McDonough, Ga., was traveling south on Oxford Road in his 2019 Ram pickup when he went off the road and hit the trailer of a parked 2010 Mack truck. Milligan's truck caught on fire after impact.
KTBS
Final KTBS 3 Minute Smile winner of the season receives tons of holiday cheers
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Justice Wilk, 8, had quite a blast as she made a victory run through Walmart on Airline Drive this Thursday as our last KTBS 3 Minute Smile winner for the 2022 holiday season. Justice is a 2nd grader at Doyline Elementary in Doyline, Louisiana. After a...
KTBS
Natchitoches In Bloom sculpture unveiled
NATCHITOCHES, La. – A poinsettia sculpture was unveiled in Natchitoches Friday, the first of a planned series of public art projects produced in collaboration with the Natchitoches Historic District Development Commission, the Cane River National Heritage Area and Northwestern State University’s School of Creative and Performing Arts. The...
KTBS
Celebrating Christmas in Natchitoches
NATCHITOCHES, La. - 'Tis the season in Natchitoches. The Spirit of Christmas is spreading in the City of Lights ahead of the 96th Annual Natchitoches Christmas Festival. Rick Rowe is checking out everything the city has to offer this KTBS 3 Community Caravan week. By the way, we will have...
KTBS
Shooting in Converse under investigation
CONVERSE, La. - Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports a 66-year-old Converse man was shot while hunting Wednesday. Mitchell said Wendell George was shot at three times by what he thought was a shotgun while hunting on his property. The rounds did not penetrate George’s skin, and he did not require medical attention.
KTBS
Oil & gas company fined for explosion at BAFB that injured 2
BOSSIER CITY, La. – An oil and gas company has been fined in connection with a natural gas pipeline explosion this spring that critically injured two men. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration last month fined Energy Transfer LP $14,502 for what was labeled a “serious” violation.
