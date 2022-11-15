ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

03-11-33-37-38

(three, eleven, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

