Utah State

KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Impact of social media on mental health disorders among children in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A "substantial public health concern," that's the phrase from the CDC when it comes to mental health disorders among children. Utah is looking into mental health impacts on children across the state and found some common issues, many stemming from social media. 2News spoke...
UTAH STATE
Washington Has Been Much More Successful Than California in Displacing the Black Market for Pot

A new report indicates that Washington, which legalized recreational marijuana in 2012, has been much more successful at displacing the black market than California, where voters approved legalization in 2016. In a 2021 survey by the International Cannabis Policy Study (ICPS), 77 percent of Washington cannabis consumers reported buying "any type of marijuana" from a "store, co-operative, or dispensary" in the previous year, while 17 percent said they had obtained pot from a "dealer."
WASHINGTON STATE
Lawsuit: 2 Wyoming mental patients dead, procedures ignored

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Two Wyoming State Hospital patients died while staff at the mental health institution failed to follow procedures in a series of choking, neglect and medication error incidents over the past four months, a lawsuit alleges. Protection & Advocacy System Inc. filed the lawsuit against the Wyoming Department of Health and state hospital directors last week in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne. It seeks to force the department to release video recordings from inside the hospital following recent patient suicides, a rape by a staffer, and an incapacitated woman’s abandonment in a dayroom without food, water or...
WYOMING STATE
Utah’s West Desert could hold a decade’s worth of indium

Utah’s West Desert is home to the only recognized deposit of indium in the United States. The little-known metal is used in everyday devices like smartphones and solar panels. The Utah Geological Survey was recently awarded a $300,000 federal grant to further investigate whether the indium in western Juab...
UTAH STATE
Utah Food Bank struggles to feed hungry amid surging prices nationwide

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As everyone gears up for the holiday season, the Utah Food Bank said helping hungry Utahns has been more difficult this year. “Thanks to the increased cost of food and gas, Utah Food Bank is also spending more to distribute the same amount of food,” the agency wrote in a release.
UTAH STATE
Utah mother warns parents about effects of kratom

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah mother is warning parents of a legal substance easily found at smoke shops and some convenience stores. "It's not the wonder drug that everybody is making it out to be," said Diane Scott. Scott is talking about kratom. It comes from a...
UTAH STATE
Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?

Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Documents show one teen overdosed twice in a week and staff didn't stop residents from sneaking in weapons, guns and drugs into the facility. Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. OLLI has...
ARIZONA STATE
USPS Suspends Service In Montana

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
BIG SKY, MT
Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
