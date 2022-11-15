Ben Marra’s column “Le Petit Prince” showcases a sensitive young man as he navigates social life and loss on a completely normal and functioning college campus. Last Saturday, I worked for the first time at Oak Road Garden, about thirty raised plots and a small orchard between Sand Hill Field and the silent megamall which I’m told is Stanford’s medical campus. I was looking at the building which abuts the garden on the east side — a small, rectangular structure covered in dark wood paneling over solid concrete, like the back of a modernist beach house. It chuffed steam from two smokestacks. I asked a friend who’d been gardening there several times if she knew what it was. She was excited by the question and half-whispered to me it was the “mouse crematorium,” where animals used for various kinds of research on campus end up.

