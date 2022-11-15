Read full article on original website
Stanford Daily
Stanford claims it’s ready to combat the ‘War on Fun.’ Students are unsure.
“Does Stanford hate fun?” reads the first question in a new FAQ published on the Student Affairs website. “Of course not!” affirms the University. In the first University-wide communication since The Daily published an investigation into the so-called “War on Fun” and Stanford’s mascot was suspended for protesting the lack of social life, Stanford acknowledged concerns about campus vibrancy and laid out a plan to rebuild social opportunities in a letter and associated FAQ Thursday.
Stanford Daily
Food Institute screening chronicles Black farmer discrimination
The Stanford Food Institute (SFI) hosted a film screening of “Rhythms of the Land” (2022) this Monday. The screening was followed by a panel with director Gail Myers, third-generation farmer Will Scott Jr., Residential & Dining Enterprises’ Diane Mavica and introductory studies lecturer Belinda Ramírez. The conversation was moderated by Stanford executive chef Terry Braggs. The event also included a small food showcase using seasonal produce from Black-owned farms in California.
Stanford Daily
‘Le Petit Prince’: On mice
Ben Marra’s column “Le Petit Prince” showcases a sensitive young man as he navigates social life and loss on a completely normal and functioning college campus. Last Saturday, I worked for the first time at Oak Road Garden, about thirty raised plots and a small orchard between Sand Hill Field and the silent megamall which I’m told is Stanford’s medical campus. I was looking at the building which abuts the garden on the east side — a small, rectangular structure covered in dark wood paneling over solid concrete, like the back of a modernist beach house. It chuffed steam from two smokestacks. I asked a friend who’d been gardening there several times if she knew what it was. She was excited by the question and half-whispered to me it was the “mouse crematorium,” where animals used for various kinds of research on campus end up.
Stanford Daily
GSC raises concerns about alcohol policy and graduate social life
The Graduate Student Council (GSC) explored possible solutions to concerns among graduate students about the impacts of the University’s alcohol and gathering policies on social life during its Tuesday meeting. GSC co-chair Jason Anderson, a third-year Ph.D. student in aeronautics and astronautics, read a related statement from Escondido Village...
Stanford Daily
From the Community | Doerr’s fossil fuel ties discourage top scholars from engaging
Earlier this month, Stanford inaugurated the Doerr School of Sustainability, its first new school in over 70 years. Bestowed with $1.7 billion in founding donations, the school has begun hiring over 60 new faculty and will include a sustainability accelerator to scale new climate solutions. Unfortunately, the Doerr School leadership has already begun to squander its potential by continuing to accept money from fossil fuel companies. The costs of these decisions are not to be taken lightly.
Stanford Daily
Why is Stanford infested with ants, and what can be done?
Adam Siwiec ’23, a Grove resident, rarely eats in his room, but he was greeted by an unpleasant surprise on the fateful day that he did. “After eating one croissant, there was literally a flake on the ground,” Siwiec said. Immediately, ants swarmed around the singular crumb in a lasso, forming what Siwiec described as “a trail and a ring.”
Stanford Daily
Food feuds: Berkeley versus Palo Alto
Some of the main concerns of college students when looking for off-campus dining options are cost and atmosphere. Finding comfortable, cost-friendly options is an important aspect of college life, though it can be a difficult task. “Two of the most popular eateries in Palo Alto that are more affordable are...
Stanford Daily
Stanford prepares for ‘Little Game’ against obscure state school
Stanford prepares to travel to visit a small state school this weekend: Bearkhaleigh College. Little is known about the underdogs in this encounter. But you know what they say about little schools: little hearts, little minds. We believe Berklee College actually created a football team just for the little game...
Stanford Daily
All-Pac-12 players ready to lead Cardinal in College Cup
No. 5 Stanford men’s soccer (11-2-5, 4-2-4 Pac-12) face High Point University (11-4-5, 5-0-3 Big South) on Sunday to start its quest for the NCAA D-I Championship in the College Cup. Stanford earned its highest end-of-season ranking since finishing No. 3 in 2017, the last time the program took home the championship.
Stanford Daily
Q&A with the Daily Cal’s football beat writer Will Cooke
This Saturday, the 125th Big Game is taking place at Cal for the first time in three years. With both teams entering the matchup at 3-7, The Stanford Daily’s Bridget Stuebner sat down with Will Cooke, a football reporter at the Daily Californian, to talk about Cal’s season, the impending rivalry matchup and what this weekend’s bout will entail.
Stanford Daily
A stable victory: women’s basketball defeats Mustangs
On Wednesday night on the Farm, No. 2 Stanford women’s basketball (5-0, 0-0 Pac-12) triumphed over Cal Poly (1-2, 0-0 Big West), 80-43. A history of eight straight victories against the Mustangs, coupled with an undefeated season thus far, gave Stanford momentum entering this match. Cal Poly won the...
