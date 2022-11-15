ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:

06-15-22-34-36

(six, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six)

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Evening’ game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Evening” game were:. 08-10-11-12-21-26-27-29-33-44-46-49-53-56-66-67-71-74-76-79, BE: 49. (eight, ten, eleven, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-four, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-six, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-nine; BE: forty-nine)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
OK Lottery

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (seven, twelve, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty) (nine, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-two, forty-eight; Star Ball: five; ASB: three) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000. Pick 3. 2-9-8 (two, nine, eight) Powerball. 07-28-62-63-64, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3. (seven, twenty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four; Powerball: ten;...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Goligoski scores in OT, Wild beat Hurricanes 2-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Sam Steel had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 20 shots as the Wild snapped a three-game losing streak. Sebastian Aho scored for the second straight game for Carolina, which lost for the first time in six games when leading after two periods. Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves for the Hurricanes, missing a chance to become the eighth goalie in NHL history to win the first six decisions of his career. Goligoski, who was honored before the game for playing in his 1,000th NHL game earlier this season, got a pass from Steel in the extra period and tallied his first goal of the season.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Odom scores 14 as Howard takes down Buffalo 63-59

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Shy Odom helped lead Howard past Buffalo on Saturday night with 14 points off of the bench in a 63-59 victory at the Paradise Jam. Odom added six rebounds for the Bison (3-4). William Settle added 12 points while shooting 3 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Elijah Hawkins shot 4 of 10 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points. Curtis Jones led the Bulls (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Buffalo also got 17 points from Zid Powell. Armoni Foster also put up nine points and three steals. Hawkins scored eight points in the first half and Howard went into the break trailing 29-24. Howard outscored Buffalo by nine points in the second half. Marcus Dockery led the way with 10 second-half points.
BUFFALO, NY
Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state’s second such instance of being unable to kill an inmate in the past two months and its third since 2018. The state completed an execution in July, but only after a three-hour delay caused at least partly by the same problem with starting an IV line. A leader at the Death Penalty Information Center, an anti-death penalty group with a large database on executions, said no state other than Alabama has had to halt an execution in progress since 2017, when Ohio halted Alva Campbell’s lethal injection because workers couldn’t find a vein. According to Ngozi Ndulue, deputy director of the Washington-based group, the only other lethal injection stopped before an inmate died also was in Ohio, in 2009.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama calls off execution after difficulties inserting IV

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s execution of a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife was called off Thursday just before the midnight deadline because state officials couldn’t find a suitable vein to inject the lethal drugs. Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said prison staff tried for about an hour to get the two required intravenous lines connected to Kenneth Eugene Smith, 57. Hamm said they established one line but were unsuccessful with a second line after trying several locations on Smith’s body. Officials then tried a central line, which involves a catheter placed into a large vein. “We were not able to have time to complete that, so we called off the execution,” Hamm said. It is the second execution since September the state has canceled because of difficulties with establishing an IV line with a deadline looming.
ALABAMA STATE
Arizona county board delays certifying election results

PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state’s 2020 election results thrown out. The court has dismissed all of them for lack of evidence, waiting too long after the election was certified or asking for relief that could not be granted, in increasingly harsh language. But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline. They claimed the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission allowed certifications for testing companies to lapse, and that voided the certifications of vote tabulation equipment used across the state.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
Mississippi sets execution date for 21-year death row inmate

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has set an execution date for an inmate who has been on death row for 21 years after his appeals and legal challenges were unsuccessful. In a Thursday ruling, the Mississippi Supreme Court granted a motion from the state in the case of Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress. Loden is to be put to death Dec. 14 at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible within 24 hours of that time. “After due consideration, the court finds that Loden has exhausted all state and federal remedies for the purposes of setting an execution date under Mississippi Code,” Chief Justice Michael Randolph wrote. “Accordingly, the court finds that the state’s motion to set execution date should be granted.” The ruling comes after the Mississippi attorney general’s office on Oct. 4 asked the court to set an execution date for Loden.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Republican Boebert's tight race likely headed to recount

DENVER (AP) — Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, a renowned conservative firebrand whose combative style helped define the new right, is likely headed to an automatic recount in her bid to fend off a surprisingly difficult challenge by a Democratic businessman from the ritzy ski town of Aspen. The Associated Press has declared the election in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District too close to call. AP will await the results of a potential recount to call the race. With nearly all votes counted, the incumbent Boebert leads Democrat Adam Frisch by 0.16 percentage points, or 551 votes out of nearly 327,000 votes counted. A margin that small qualifies for an automatic recount under Colorado law, in a race that has garnered national attention as Republicans try to bolster their advantage in the U.S. House after clinching a narrow majority Wednesday night. As counties finalized unofficial results on Thursday, Boebert’s already slim lead was cut in half. All but one of the 27 counties in the district had reported final results by Thursday evening. Otero County plans to finalize its numbers on Friday.
COLORADO STATE
