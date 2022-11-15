Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:
06-15-22-34-36
(six, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:
06-15-22-34-36
(six, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0