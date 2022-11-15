Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Night’ game
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Night” game were:
9-1-3-6, FIREBALL: 9
(nine, one, three, six; FIREBALL: nine)
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Night” game were:
9-1-3-6, FIREBALL: 9
(nine, one, three, six; FIREBALL: nine)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0