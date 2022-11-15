Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Closing arguments slated in trial in 2016 slayings of 8
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — Closing arguments are scheduled for the Monday after Thanksgiving in the trial of a man charged in the 2016 slayings of eight current and prospective members of another family in southern Ohio. Prosecution and defense both rested their cases Friday for the Pike County trial...
WVNews
Fancher totals 3TDs in Marshall's win over Georgia Southern
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Cam Fancher threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another and Marshall controlled from the outset in a 23-10 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday. On the game's first drive, Fancher threw a 65-yard scoring pass to EJ Horton. In the second...
Comments / 0