Dear Delta Air Lines, Yakima needs you more than you know. Yakima's airport is a very nice, convenient airport for those in the Yakima Valley. Not just Yakima but Selah, Toppenish, Ellensburg and so many other surrounding cities rely on Yakima's airport to travel to where ever they may go. Yakima relies on Alaska Airlines, which really is a wonderful airline company. Though Alaska Airlines only travels from Yakima to Seattle and back it's what we're used to and works out great. It would be nice to have other travel options for places like Los Angeles or Denver or even Portland but Seattle works fine.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO