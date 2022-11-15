Read full article on original website
6 Christmas Lighted Parades in the Yakima Valley to Enjoy
When Are the Christmas Lighted Parades in the Yakima Valley?. If you love participating in the Lighted Christmas Parades across the Yakima Valley, below is the list of each spot thru ought our area. Mark your calendar and pay attention if you're planning on entering your vehicle into any of the parades because it's time to start filling out your paper work before the deadlines arrive. Whether it's watching from the sidelines or participating in each parade tis the season!
Open Letter to Delta Air Lines: I’m Begging You, Please Come to Yakima
Dear Delta Air Lines, Yakima needs you more than you know. Yakima's airport is a very nice, convenient airport for those in the Yakima Valley. Not just Yakima but Selah, Toppenish, Ellensburg and so many other surrounding cities rely on Yakima's airport to travel to where ever they may go. Yakima relies on Alaska Airlines, which really is a wonderful airline company. Though Alaska Airlines only travels from Yakima to Seattle and back it's what we're used to and works out great. It would be nice to have other travel options for places like Los Angeles or Denver or even Portland but Seattle works fine.
Yakima Herald Republic
Election officials nearly done counting ballots in Yakima County; East Valley levy passes
Elections officials have counted nearly all Yakima County ballots for the Nov. 8 election and a levy to expand the East Valley middle school commons has passed. Only 55 uncounted ballots remained, as of Wednesday morning, said Yakima County Auditor’s Office Elections Manager Kathy Fisher. More than 63,000 Yakima...
KIMA TV
Firefighters are in a heated competition this month for best and worst mustache
YAKIMA -- Local fire fighters are taking 'No shave November' seriously as they put away their razors to see who can grow the best, and worst mustache. Sunnyside and Yakima Fire District #5 started this competition last year. This year, firefighters across the valley, and even down in the tri-cities...
Four Buisnesses we Would Kill to take over the Sears Store
It's official, Sears is closing their doors for good in the Yakima Valley, and leaving the shell of the store in its wake. Of course, the mall will have to decide what to put there, otherwise, it will sit vacant for years to come. So we wanted to lend our...
37 Years Later these bumps on East I-82 Near Benton City Are still there, Why?
If you’re from around these parts, you’re likely very familiar with the barrage of bumps on eastbound Interstate 82 between Prosser and Benton City at milepost 91.9. The bumps have been there since the late 80s and as of yet, the WSDOT hasn’t been able to find a way to completely remedy the problem. You could say, they keep hitting bumps in the road (sorry) when it comes to smoothing out the interstate.
Yakima’s drive-thru Holiday Light Fest returns with new displays
YAKIMA, Wash. — The 3rd Annual Holiday Light Fest opens the day after Thanksgiving at State Fair Park, featuring more than 30 miles of strung lights, food and beverages and drive-thru light displays. “If gonna get you in the Christmas spirit, it’s seeing lights and festivities and just, you know, bringing the joy of Christmas to the Valley,” said Kathy...
Yakima, November 17 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏐 games in Yakima. The Silas High School volleyball team will have a game with Lake Washington High School on November 17, 2022, 09:45:00. The Monroe High School volleyball team will have a game with Kelso High School on November 17, 2022, 09:45:00.
Take A Look: Sears Store in Union Gap To Shut Its Doors Mid-December
When news came earlier this year that Sears would be closing many of their stores, we feared that we'd lose ours located in the Valley Mall. Sadly, it is one of the locations on the chopping block. As of this writing, it looks to be closing its doors mid-December of 2022. With roughly a month left, I took a stroll through the store that WAS packed wall to wall with everything you could ever need.
Person Found Shot Dead In Lower Yakima Valley
Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a homicide reported Sunday in the lower Yakima valley. Details are sketchy but Deputies say they found a person shot dead after responding to the area near Highway 97 and Progressive road. The person has not been identified and no arrests have been made. No other details were released and it's unknown if Yakama Tribal Police were involved in the investigation.
kpq.com
Four Fires Occur Inside 11 Hour Window in Wenatchee
There's minimal damage after the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department was sent to four different fires between Monday night and Tuesday morning. The fires were all in Wenatchee and occurred at about 8:30 and 10:30 Monday night as well as about 4:30 and 7:30 Tuesday morning. They took place in three...
Yakima Herald Republic
IN BASKET: Yakima Federal’s Macias joins housing nonprofit’s board
Derwriter/CRA officer for Yakima Federal Savings & Loan Association, has joined the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing board of directors. Macias has been with Yakima Federal for eight years, starting as a loan closer before promotions to his present position. Born and raised in Toppenish, he is a first generation Mexican American who can relate to the individuals and families ORFH helps, the organization stated in a news release. He has an associate of arts degre in applied science from Yakima Valley College and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Western Governors University.
After Almost 40 Years, Yakima Folklife Festival Sadly Comes to an End
It is with a heavy heart to announce that another staple tradition in the Yakima valley is coming to a close. The Folklife Festival was such a staple tradition for so many. Music would fill the air, the great food from the vendors and prime location would bring so many people together for several decades. My father was involved being in a few of the bands that would play at this event and it was always a highlight for him to attend and perform.
Yakima Police K9 Trex Loses Fight Against Sickness
Last month Yakima Police officials asked for help in treating K9 Trex who was having some health problems. Sadly according to K9 Foundation Yakima Valley "K9 Trex was set free of pain on Monday, November 14th after suffering from an undiagnosable gastrointestinal disorder." Vets at WSU were at a loss...
kpq.com
Large Fentanyl Busts Made By Drug Task Force In Wenatchee Valley
The Columbia River Drug Task is targeting Fentanyl drug dealers in the Wenatchee Valley, and is reporting significant drug busts involving the powerful opioid this month. Drug Task Force Commander Chris Foreman says his team has the resources to develop specialized skills. "The primary duty of the Drug Task Force...
Yakima Police Following Leads But Still No Sign of Missing Boy
He's been missing since September 10 and still no sign whatsoever about what happened to a 5 year old boy from Yakima. Yakima Police say Lucian Mungia was last seen by his father in the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park. Police say as the search continues there's still no sign of any foul play and they have no answer as to what happened to the boy.
Yakima Home Sales Price Up But Sales Down in October
As Yakima residents struggle in a tough economy the price of a home is on the rise while the number of homes sold is down from last year. According to Cory Bemis owner of Yakima's John L. Scott Realty the Median Homes Sales Price in Yakima is currently up 9% from last year at $350,000.
Wenatchee's Drag Queen Story Hour met with enthusiasm, protests
A car crash and a shouting match kicked off the protest and counter-protest over Wenatchee’s first Drag Queen Story Hour. The fender-bender occurred as folks crossed the street to join a crowd of about 200 who gathered on the corner of North Mission Street and First Street. Most were there to support or attend the Oct. 29 event. But about 10 people were there to protest, holding signs with Bible quotes like ”Woe to those who steal and destroy the innocence of children,” a line from the gospel of Matthew.
‘People freeze to death every year’: Yakima shelters critical during harsh winters
YAKIMA, Wash. — There’s nearly 1,000 people experiencing homelessness in Yakima County and it’s estimated at least one in four are living on the streets, which can be dangerous and potentially fatal as temperatures start to drop. “The reality is, people freeze to death every year,” said Brian Ahern, interim executive director for Rod’s House. “Every winter, people freeze to death...
Yakima Herald Republic
Fiddle’s juice bar opens on Nob Hill Boulevard
Offering cold press juices, smoothies and healthy food items, Fiddle’s Juice Bar has opened at 806 W. Nob Hill Blvd., Suite 1, in Yakima. Sharing a name, but not a menu, with the Fiddle’s location in Wapato, the Yakima juice bar has a variety of food and drinks for those seeking a tasty way to improve their health, owner Magdalena Andrade said.
