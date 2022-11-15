Attorney calls for criminal investigation after video shows corrections officers beating Black man while in custody

Read full article on original website
A Dallas police officer has been arrested after a shooting inside an Uber
A Dallas police officer was arrested Friday after pointing a gun at the front seat passenger of an Uber ride they were sharing, police said. Officer Anthony Heims was arrested by the Dallas Police Department and charged with aggravated assault, according to a news release. Police responded to a 911...
The FBI has opened an investigation after a 25-year-old North Carolina woman was found dead while on vacation in Mexico
The family of a North Carolina woman found dead last month in a vacation rental property in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico is still looking for answers more than two weeks after her death. Shanquella Robinson, 25, traveled to Mexico on a vacation with her college friends from Winston-Salem State University,...
2 men arrested, 1 with Nazi arm-band, accused of making threats to attack New York synagogue, NYPD says
Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with online threats to attack a New York City synagogue, multiple law enforcement sources have told CNN. New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced the arrests in a statement Saturday. Investigators from the FBI/NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force and the NYPD Counterterrorism and Intelligence Bureau, in collaboration with law enforcement partners, uncovered what she called “a developing threat to the Jewish community” on Friday.
‘Rust’ investigative case file details Alec Baldwin’s text messages following deadly shooting
Text messages pulled from Alec Baldwin’s phone in the days and weeks following the deadly shooting while filming the movie “Rust” indicate the actor was concerned the incident was the result of possible sabotage and questioned the Santa Fe Sheriff Department’s ability to properly investigate that angle.
The ‘callous and inhumane’ school shooting hoaxes are still happening around the US. Here’s what we know
A disturbing trend is causing disruptions of school life across the country, forcing lockdowns and straining police resources, sowing fear and confusion among students, parents and educators, and tormenting already anxious communities. The age of the active shooter has brought with it not only the frightful practice of mass casualty...
