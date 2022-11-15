Attorney calls for criminal investigation after video shows corrections officers beating Black man while in custody

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with online threats to attack a New York City synagogue, multiple law enforcement sources have told CNN. New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced the arrests in a statement Saturday. Investigators from the FBI/NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force and the NYPD Counterterrorism and Intelligence Bureau, in collaboration with law enforcement partners, uncovered what she called “a developing threat to the Jewish community” on Friday.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO