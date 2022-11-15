Saturday features plentiful sunshine across Maine and New Hampshire along with seasonable temperatures and highs in the 30s and 40s. On Sunday, a passing ripple of energy triggers a few scattered snow showers on an otherwise quiet but blustery day. Winds of 10-20 mph winds and gusts of 30-40 mph are possible under partly cloudy skies. Conditions remain breezy at the start of next week and though temperatures should reach the upper 30s Sunday and Monday afternoons, the wind chill will have it feeling like the 20s and teens.

MAINE STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO