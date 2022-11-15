Read full article on original website
Very cold wind chills all day on Sunday
How’s the weather looking? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
Cool, Quiet Weather on Tap Leading Up to the Holiday
Saturday features plentiful sunshine across Maine and New Hampshire along with seasonable temperatures and highs in the 30s and 40s. On Sunday, a passing ripple of energy triggers a few scattered snow showers on an otherwise quiet but blustery day. Winds of 10-20 mph winds and gusts of 30-40 mph are possible under partly cloudy skies. Conditions remain breezy at the start of next week and though temperatures should reach the upper 30s Sunday and Monday afternoons, the wind chill will have it feeling like the 20s and teens.
A fine Friday with a mix of sun and clouds
How’s the weather looking for your Friday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
Time to prepare your yard for a Maine winter
FALMOUTH, Maine — As the last of those brown leaves have now fallen to the ground and early winter starting to flex its muscle. It is time to make those final preparations to wrap up the yard for the long Maine winter ahead. First things first and that's of course leaves, what are the best practices? Andrew Tufts from Maine Audubon gave us the answer.
No meteor found in debris of destroyed California home, officials say
Weeks after a California home was destroyed in a fire the same night of a meteor shower where some across the northern part of the state spotted a fireball that lit up the sky, officials are saying whatever wrecked the property didn't come from outside this world. While the cause...
Nonprofit suspends certification of Maine lobster fishing industry over concerns about harm to whales
PORTLAND, Maine — The Marine Stewardship Council has suspended its certification for the Maine Lobster fishing industry, over concerns about potential harm to North Atlantic right whales. The London-based nonprofit sets sustainability standards for commercial fishing management. The Council's suspension of the Gulf of Maine lobster fishery’s certificate will...
Where to get a free Thanksgiving meal in Maine
Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner, Nov. 24, noon, Berean Baptist Church, 15 Cumberland St. Thanksgiving Meal Kits: Mid Coast Hunger Prevention, Nov. 10 and 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pick up groceries and a gift card for a turkey, 12 Tenney Way, FMI: 207-725-2716 ext. 311; Email: dsantora@mchpp.org. Houlton. St....
'The trip of a lifetime': Maine duos win all-access trips with country music star
CUSHING, Maine — Two Maine duos just returned from incredible trips thanks to their wins in the “I’m With the Band” second-chance promotion from the Maine Lottery. Michelle and Breanna Colson, a mother and daughter from Cushing, won an all-expenses paid trip to Sugarland, Texas, to spend the day with country music star Lee Brice and his band and go to two shows. Brice has had eight hits that reached number one on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.
Mainers pay more for power as experts look to renewable energy
The price of electricity is expected to go up for Mainers in January of 2023. On Wednesday, the Public Utilities Commission announced a 49% increase to the standard rate supply portion of the CMP electric bill. That will amount to an average of 32-dollars more per month. The Chair of...
Rachel Talbot Ross first Black legislator chosen to be Maine House Speaker
AUGUSTA, Maine -- Nov. 17, 2022 — The Maine House of Representatives has a new leader, and it is historic – Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross will become the next Speaker, the first Black legislator to ever hold the position in Maine. The 82-member Democratic majority caucus nominated Talbot...
Maine soldiers return from deployment
WATERVILLE, Maine — One hundred twenty-five soldiers of the 488th Military Police Company with the Maine National Guard are returning from the Southwest border. The unit departed in October 2021 in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The 488th assisted Customs and Border Protection by operating vehicle-mounted mobile surveillance platforms and remote video surveillance systems, then relaying critical information to law enforcement authorities.
Bank employees tied up during heist on Martha's Vineyard, according to report
A group of armed robbers held up a bank on Martha's Vineyard on Thursday morning and tied up employees who were inside the building. Tisbury police said the incident happened at 8:15 a.m. at Rockland Trust in West Tisbury. “Active police scene at Rockland Trust in Vineyard Haven -- confirmed...
