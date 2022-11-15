ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cool, Quiet Weather on Tap Leading Up to the Holiday

Saturday features plentiful sunshine across Maine and New Hampshire along with seasonable temperatures and highs in the 30s and 40s. On Sunday, a passing ripple of energy triggers a few scattered snow showers on an otherwise quiet but blustery day. Winds of 10-20 mph winds and gusts of 30-40 mph are possible under partly cloudy skies. Conditions remain breezy at the start of next week and though temperatures should reach the upper 30s Sunday and Monday afternoons, the wind chill will have it feeling like the 20s and teens.
Time to prepare your yard for a Maine winter

FALMOUTH, Maine — As the last of those brown leaves have now fallen to the ground and early winter starting to flex its muscle. It is time to make those final preparations to wrap up the yard for the long Maine winter ahead. First things first and that's of course leaves, what are the best practices? Andrew Tufts from Maine Audubon gave us the answer.
Nonprofit suspends certification of Maine lobster fishing industry over concerns about harm to whales

PORTLAND, Maine — The Marine Stewardship Council has suspended its certification for the Maine Lobster fishing industry, over concerns about potential harm to North Atlantic right whales. The London-based nonprofit sets sustainability standards for commercial fishing management. The Council's suspension of the Gulf of Maine lobster fishery’s certificate will...
Where to get a free Thanksgiving meal in Maine

Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner, Nov. 24, noon, Berean Baptist Church, 15 Cumberland St. Thanksgiving Meal Kits: Mid Coast Hunger Prevention, Nov. 10 and 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pick up groceries and a gift card for a turkey, 12 Tenney Way, FMI: 207-725-2716 ext. 311; Email: dsantora@mchpp.org. Houlton. St....
'The trip of a lifetime': Maine duos win all-access trips with country music star

CUSHING, Maine — Two Maine duos just returned from incredible trips thanks to their wins in the “I’m With the Band” second-chance promotion from the Maine Lottery. Michelle and Breanna Colson, a mother and daughter from Cushing, won an all-expenses paid trip to Sugarland, Texas, to spend the day with country music star Lee Brice and his band and go to two shows. Brice has had eight hits that reached number one on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.
Mainers pay more for power as experts look to renewable energy

The price of electricity is expected to go up for Mainers in January of 2023. On Wednesday, the Public Utilities Commission announced a 49% increase to the standard rate supply portion of the CMP electric bill. That will amount to an average of 32-dollars more per month. The Chair of...
Maine soldiers return from deployment

WATERVILLE, Maine — One hundred twenty-five soldiers of the 488th Military Police Company with the Maine National Guard are returning from the Southwest border. The unit departed in October 2021 in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The 488th assisted Customs and Border Protection by operating vehicle-mounted mobile surveillance platforms and remote video surveillance systems, then relaying critical information to law enforcement authorities.
