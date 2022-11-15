Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Jameis Winston: I just know that I’m ready to go
Jameis Winston has not played since the third week of the season and he’s set to miss another game this weekend after the Saints chose to stick with Andy Dalton as their starter against the Rams. On Friday, Winston shared how he feels about his extended time on the...
NBC Sports
Linval Joseph explains why he was so excited to join Eagles
Linval Joseph was out of the league for the first couple months of this season but he wasn’t done with it. The 34-year-old nose tackle spent the first 10 weeks of the 2022 season back in Minnesota working out, staying ready and keeping tabs on some teams he’d be interested in joining.
NBC Sports
Eagles agree to deal with Ndamukong Suh
The Eagles’ talks with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh went well. According to multiple reports, the NFC East leaders have agreed to terms with Suh on a one-year deal. A report on Thursday revealed that the team has been in talks with the veteran about joining their defensive line. Suh...
NBC Sports
Relocation of Browns-Bills brings out the nutty conspiracy theories
The NFL moved Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills from Buffalo to Detroit, due to a snowstorm resulting in amounts measured in feet, not inches. Some Browns fans are crying foul. As the argument goes, playing in the snow benefits the Browns and their run-heavy offense. Thus, the NFL decided to “help” Buffalo end a two-game losing streak by moving the game to a dome, where Bills quarterback Josh Allen will operate the offense far more effectively.
NBC Sports
Matt LaFleur says the Titans whipped the Packers in every phase, “extremely disappointing”
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was not happy after his team dropped to 4-7 with a 27-17 loss to the Titans on Thursday night. In a brief interview with the Packers’ YouTube channel, LaFleur used the words “extremely disappointing” three different times to describe his feelings. “They whipped...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Steph, Klay combine for 44 in win over Knicks
SAN FRANCISCO – If only the Warriors could arrange to schedule every game in the comfortable confines of Chase Center. They posted their second consecutive home runaway Friday night, a 111-101 dissecting of the Knicks, who came into the Bay Area off back-to-back road victories. The win pushed Golden...
NBC Sports
Matt Ryan: Honesty, this is a situation I know
Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday put Matt Ryan back in the saddle as QB1 last week and the move paid off with a 25-20 victory over the Raiders. After a rocky few weeks, Ryan is officially the club’s starting quarterback again. And that is much more familiar to him as the team prepares to face the Eagles in Week 11.
NBC Sports
Eagles add another name to lengthy injury report
The Eagles injury report got a little longer on Thursday, when they added veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the list. Quinn missed Thursday’s practice with a “back, rest” designation. Quinn has been quiet in his three games with the Eagles since the trade from Chicago. After...
NBC Sports
Carson Wentz trade gives Commanders incentive to start Taylor Heinicke at least two more games
Taylor Heinicke will remain the Commanders’ starting quarterback for at least one more game. The terms of the Commanders’ trade with the Colts give the Commanders a strong incentive to keep Heinicke under center for at least two more games. If Wentz plays at least 70 percent of...
NBC Sports
Will Tom Brady return for 2023 with the Buccaneers?
Not long ago, the idea of Tom Brady playing football in 2023 — and playing specifically for the Buccaneers — seemed inconceivable. Now, it’s feeling a little more conceivable. “Everybody here knows Brady is one year at a time, but what you see every day is a...
NBC Sports
Why Kerr believes he has 'failed' Warriors to begin season
The Warriors are 15 games into the 2022-23 NBA season, and so far, their championship defense isn’t going as planned. As a result, Golden State is three games under .500 at 6-9 and at a crossroads on where to go next. Veteran players such as Klay Thompson are playing...
NBC Sports
What Giants bringing Pederson back means for La Stella
SAN FRANCISCO -- The start of the Giants offseason largely has been about what to do with the veterans on the 2022 team. The front office extended the qualifying offer to make sure Joc Pederson is back, but let Evan Longoria go. Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi has said multiple times this offseason that he plans on keeping in contact with a rehabbing Brandon Belt, but Belt isn't the only veteran infielder who faces uncertainty about his 2023 home over the coming months.
NBC Sports
Report: Eagles have been talking to Ndamukong Suh
Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t the only big-name free agent who has the ability to pick a potentially winning horse during the race. Per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has been in talks with the Eagles about signing with the team. Philly signed veteran defensive tackle...
NBC Sports
Buffalo travel ban threatens Bills-Browns game
It's been a week players and coaches on the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills will likely never forget. A major snow storm threatening to dump as much as six feet of fresh powder on upstate New York forced the NFL to relocate the two teams' Week 11 contest from Buffalo to Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 20.
NBC Sports
Armstead, Ebukam miss 49ers' chilly practice in Colorado Springs
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The 49ers opened practice in freezing conditions Thursday without defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Samson Ebukam. Armstead has not played since Week 4 due to plantar fasciitis in one foot and a hairline fracture of his other ankle. Ebukam missed the first game of...
NBC Sports
Saints elevate David Johnson to active roster
Veteran running back David Johnson will make his Saints debut tomorrow against the Rams. Johnson, who signed with the Saints’ practice squad this week, has now been elevated to the active roster. Before joining the Saints this week, Johnson had been out of the NFL all year. He played...
NBC Sports
Breer: 'I feel there are doubts' about Mac Jones around NFL
Mac Jones' sophomore season has been a disappointment, to say the least. The New England Patriots quarterback hasn't been able to find his rhythm through the first nine games of the campaign. He has looked like a different player than the one who unquestionably was the most impressive QB of the 2021 draft class last year.
NBC Sports
What Kittle sees as biggest factor in Jimmy G's consistency
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Perhaps, you did not know this fact about Jimmy Garoppolo: He ranks No. 5 all-time in the NFL with a career passer rating of 99.0. So it is not such an obvious statement to conclude Garoppolo currently is playing his best football as a member of the 49ers.
NBC Sports
C's make franchise history in first quarter vs. Pelicans
The Boston Celtics' offense picked up where it left off in Friday night's game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans. New Orleans had no answer for Boston's shooting from beyond the arc. The C's went 10-for-16 from deep in the first 12 minutes, tying the franchise's record for most made 3-pointers in a quarter. The 10 3s also tied for the most by any team in a quarter this season.
NBC Sports
Scott Milanovich turned down Jeff Saturday’s offer to be Colts’ play caller
When the Colts made the shocking decision to name Jeff Saturday their interim head coach, one of the first questions was who Saturday would make the offensive play caller. As it turns out, Saturday’s first choice turned the job down. Colts quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich said today that Saturday...
