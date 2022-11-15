ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Editorial: Pandemic and abuse

By The Blade Editorial Board
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wh2X0_0jB1O0Lc00

It’s not just a coincidence that murders of young children increased at the same time as the coronavirus lockdowns.

According to the Ohio Domestic Violence Network’s annual domestic violence fatality report, 22 children were killed from alleged domestic violence during the most recent state fiscal year, July, 2021, to June, 2022.

That was a record.

The previous year, when the lockdowns were at their most intense, July, 2020, to June 2021, 15 children were killed.

By comparison, in the previous one-year period, which overlapped the beginning of the pandemic by a few months, July, 2019, to June, 2020, four children were killed.

Read more Blade editorials

The Blade reported Monday that in the past three months, four young children have been killed in and around Toledo, with a father figure as the suspected murderer:

●Ahmad Williams, 22, was arrested and charged in relation to the death of his 10-month-old son, Messiah Williams.

●In Wauseon, Devon Harris, 27, was charged with murder in relation to the death of Gemma Thompson, age 3.

●Michael Kitto, 31, was arrested and charged in the death of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son, Declan Hill of Sylvania Township.

●Anthony Genna, 20, was arrested by Sylvania police in relation to the death of his 5-month-old daughter.

Blade writer Alexa Scherzinger spoke to social workers and investigators who said one factor is that the shutdowns confined children and parents at home. Not only were they stuck at home in a few instances with abusive family members, but they were shielded from those who would have detected abuse, namely teachers.

We are almost back to normal, as far as coronavirus restrictions are concerned. Schools returned fully to in-person education more than a year ago, and virtually all other public events and public venues have abolished rules about wearing masks and social distancing.

Yet, the violence, including deaths of young children continues.

The fact that the deaths — and presumably nonfatal abuse as well — continues after the pandemic was lifted doesn’t necessarily exculpate the shutdown.

It’s possible that the shutdown encouraged behaviors or mental illness that were concealed during the shutdown and could not be immediately eliminated when the shutdown lifted.

Said Aimee Drescher, a clinical psychologist with Mercy Health’s psychology department, the pandemic isolated children and their families from the rest of the world; it made everyday stress run high, and often made pre-existing mental health issues more severe.

It’s undeniable that the pandemic has correlated with an upshot in murders in Toledo, and the high number of murders has continued since the pandemic.

It’s reasonable to assume that the pandemic was/​is a factor.

The pandemic didn’t just bring on lockdowns. It also caused people to lose their jobs, lose close family members, and suffer health setbacks — stressors all.

Stress in the culture overall has coincided with the pandemic, with levels of anger, vitriol, name-calling, and bullying expressed especially in social media.

People sitting at their computer working themselves into a rage may find it hard to control that rage when their attention is suddenly demanded by a child.

Policy makers in the future will evaluate whether the pervasive closures of schools, stores, social events, family gatherings, and extracurricular activities that occurred in Ohio and most other states starting in March, 2020, was the best way to deal with the threat.

Certainly there was a threat. Even with the shutdowns, which isolated the virus, the United States experienced more than 1 million deaths, and many more suffered impaired health because of the pandemic.

Ohio recorded 40,249 deaths.

Under the circumstances, Ohio took an appropriately aggressive stance at trying to stem the virus but with a still-unknown impact on the mental health and educational attainment of children.

It’s wrong to assume that we have to accept the murders of children as the price of responding to a pandemic.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

New Ohio bill looks to make swatting a felony

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week, more Ohio schools experienced swatting incidents. Police say swatting is when someone makes a false call to law enforcement prompting a large response. The latest incidents, which happened at three Cincinnati Public Schools, not only ties up public safety resources, but also puts families,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman scammed $17,000 from Ohio worker’s comp fund

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County woman was ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution she defrauded from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. Frances Davis pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit workers’ compensation fraud, a fifth-degree felony, and pay $17,144.79 in restitution, according to the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. The […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG post of Ohio State Patrols names Jeffery Huffman as Trooper of the Year & Jamie Mariano as Dispatcher of the Year

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Jeffery J. Huffman has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Bowling Green post. The selection of Trooper Huffman, 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Bowling Green post. Fellow officers stationed at the Bowling Green post chose Trooper Huffman based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
police1.com

Ohio AG grants convicted cop killer new sentencing hearing

ASHTABULA, Ohio — Twenty-five years ago to the day that Odraye Jones shot and killed Ashtabula Police Officer, William D. Glover Jr., the Ohio Attorney General's Office granted Jones' request for a new sentencing hearing. Jones, now 46, had his death sentence revoked last August by the U.S. Court...
ASHTABULA, OH
The Lima News

Lima man ran from, threatened bond company

LIMA — A bond company for a Lima man facing drug and violence charges is asking the court to relieve the funds it paid the court after it took months to track him down. Jacquaveius Harvey, 30, received a surety bond from ABC Bonds in exchange for assurance he would show up to court, but he instead went on the run with the help of an extensive network of family and friends. Matthew King, who pursued Harvey for the company, said it spent in excess of $80,000 trying to track him down before he was apprehended by the U.S. Marshalls and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.
LIMA, OH
CBS Detroit

Monroe man arrested after stealing vehicle in Ohio, authorities say

MONROE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police arrested a 37-year-old man from Monroe after they say he stole a vehicle in Ohio and led officers on a chase back into Michigan.At about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, the Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call about a stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 75. Police say the yellow 2014 GMC box van was taken from Perrysburg, Ohio. Toledo police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued across state lines, prompting officers to stop their pursuit. A deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office spotted the vehicle on I-75 near S. Otter Creek Road and attempted to stop it. The driver exited the freeway at the Michigan welcome center near Laplaisance Road and was taken into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle.The Toledo Police Department is looking into additional charges of fleeing and eluding.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7700.
MONROE, MI
13abc.com

Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant to host job fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant is hosting a job fair at the Defiance VFW at 201 Clinton St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first hour of the job fair will be reserved for Veterans only, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The company...
NAPOLEON, OH
WTOL 11

UPDATE: Missing Ottawa County teen girl located Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Layla Garcia was located Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services. Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services is looking for a missing teen. Layla Garcia, a foster child in the agency’s custody, left...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
WBIR

Ohio man wanted for murder arrested in Knoxville, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department stopped a man that was wanted out of Ohio, according to a Facebook post from KPD. On Thursday, at around 11:50 a.m., KPD stopped a car on Fifth Avenue for a seat belt violation. According to the arrest report, KPD said a man inside the car, identified as Nathaniel Austin Jr., 34, told officers his name was "Gregory Chism." Police said Austin claimed he didn't have an ID on him and gave them conflicting information about his age and birthday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
13abc.com

Jury convicts three men of trafficking narcotics throughout Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A federal jury on Thursday, convicted three men of participating in trafficking narcotics throughout the greater Toledo area. According to court documents, Antuan Wynn, 47, of Toledo, Marquis Figures, 37, of Wayne, Ohio, and Christopher Simpson, 31, of Toledo were convicted of participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed “large quantities” of fentanyl, cocaine base – crack – and cocaine throughout the Toledo area, as well as the use of a cell phone to facilitate a drug trafficking felony following a seven-day trial before U.S. Judge Jack Zouhary.
TOLEDO, OH
WDTN

Industries with the most workplace injuries in Ohio

When the Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened in 1971, the state of workplace safety was extremely grim. In the 1960s, a staggering 14,000 workers died on the job every year. Without safety regulations or enforcement in place, workers were left largely unprotected from unsafe conditions, leading to high rates of injury and death. The creation of […]
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

TPD Sergeant honored for his work helping other officers in the department

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As we get ready to celebrate the holidays, ProMedica is celebrating the work of some local frontline heroes. Six people will light the holiday tree at Promenade Park this Friday. A Toledo police officer who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to help others in his department is one of them.
TOLEDO, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio state senator’s new gun bill drops red flag provisions, adds new restraints

In a last-minute change, Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, has stepped back from his plan to establish a so-called red flag law in Ohio. In its place, Dolan proposed a restriction on future gun purchases after a person is deemed a threat to themselves or others. Dolan described the changes as a way […] The post Ohio state senator’s new gun bill drops red flag provisions, adds new restraints appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

The City of Toledo welcomes a new rental resource

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With around 50 percent of the properties in Toledo used as rental units, a recent study showed more needed to be done to educate both tenants and landlords about their rights. Soon there will be some new oversight to rental issues in the city. During the...
TOLEDO, OH
Cleveland.com

Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy