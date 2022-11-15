Editorial: Pandemic and abuse

It’s not just a coincidence that murders of young children increased at the same time as the coronavirus lockdowns.

According to the Ohio Domestic Violence Network’s annual domestic violence fatality report, 22 children were killed from alleged domestic violence during the most recent state fiscal year, July, 2021, to June, 2022.

That was a record.

The previous year, when the lockdowns were at their most intense, July, 2020, to June 2021, 15 children were killed.

By comparison, in the previous one-year period, which overlapped the beginning of the pandemic by a few months, July, 2019, to June, 2020, four children were killed.

The Blade reported Monday that in the past three months, four young children have been killed in and around Toledo, with a father figure as the suspected murderer:

●Ahmad Williams, 22, was arrested and charged in relation to the death of his 10-month-old son, Messiah Williams.

●In Wauseon, Devon Harris, 27, was charged with murder in relation to the death of Gemma Thompson, age 3.

●Michael Kitto, 31, was arrested and charged in the death of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son, Declan Hill of Sylvania Township.

●Anthony Genna, 20, was arrested by Sylvania police in relation to the death of his 5-month-old daughter.

Blade writer Alexa Scherzinger spoke to social workers and investigators who said one factor is that the shutdowns confined children and parents at home. Not only were they stuck at home in a few instances with abusive family members, but they were shielded from those who would have detected abuse, namely teachers.

We are almost back to normal, as far as coronavirus restrictions are concerned. Schools returned fully to in-person education more than a year ago, and virtually all other public events and public venues have abolished rules about wearing masks and social distancing.

Yet, the violence, including deaths of young children continues.

The fact that the deaths — and presumably nonfatal abuse as well — continues after the pandemic was lifted doesn’t necessarily exculpate the shutdown.

It’s possible that the shutdown encouraged behaviors or mental illness that were concealed during the shutdown and could not be immediately eliminated when the shutdown lifted.

Said Aimee Drescher, a clinical psychologist with Mercy Health’s psychology department, the pandemic isolated children and their families from the rest of the world; it made everyday stress run high, and often made pre-existing mental health issues more severe.

It’s undeniable that the pandemic has correlated with an upshot in murders in Toledo, and the high number of murders has continued since the pandemic.

It’s reasonable to assume that the pandemic was/​is a factor.

The pandemic didn’t just bring on lockdowns. It also caused people to lose their jobs, lose close family members, and suffer health setbacks — stressors all.

Stress in the culture overall has coincided with the pandemic, with levels of anger, vitriol, name-calling, and bullying expressed especially in social media.

People sitting at their computer working themselves into a rage may find it hard to control that rage when their attention is suddenly demanded by a child.

Policy makers in the future will evaluate whether the pervasive closures of schools, stores, social events, family gatherings, and extracurricular activities that occurred in Ohio and most other states starting in March, 2020, was the best way to deal with the threat.

Certainly there was a threat. Even with the shutdowns, which isolated the virus, the United States experienced more than 1 million deaths, and many more suffered impaired health because of the pandemic.

Ohio recorded 40,249 deaths.

Under the circumstances, Ohio took an appropriately aggressive stance at trying to stem the virus but with a still-unknown impact on the mental health and educational attainment of children.

It’s wrong to assume that we have to accept the murders of children as the price of responding to a pandemic.