ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Spring 2023 Accessory Trend: Oversize Bags

By Alex Badia
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3erTH5_0jB1NrZJ00

After a few years of incredibly shrunken bags, the handbag tide is turning for spring 2023, with the return of the supersized bag. Traditional styles such as totes, hobos, clutches and messengers were augmented to larger-than-life sizes, ensuring once again their leading role in this season’s fashion story.

Luar’s Raul Lopez collection provided great examples of the supersized trend.

More from WWD

“Raul Lopez’s Luar is within arm’s distance of the big leagues,” wrote WWD’s Misty White Sidell in her review of Luar’s spring collection — and after his recent CFDA American Accessory Designer of the Year win Lopez is now part of the big leagues for sure. In her review, Sidell contended, “The collection touched on fashion references from an ’80s and ’90s New York City, where the wealth gap was encoded into people’s wardrobe choices.”

Lopez sent out what was an amalgamation of references from his childhood — pumped-up blazers with proportions recalling ’80s Wall Street bankers; deflated black puffer coats that had been worn too many winters; an uptown primness, and simple, working-class wardrobes that surrounded him while growing up in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. This opulent maximization take on fashion translated into accessories perfectly. “His ‘Ana’ bag, which has been a success and brought new commercial life to his brand, was supersized this season as a weekender. There were new slouchy ‘Sack’ bags that could also bring in sales, plus fresh belts and eyewear,” Sidell wrote. New takes on the Ana bag come in vivid prints and bright colors.

Balenciaga’s Demna also showed an assortment of attention-grabbing oversize bags in his latest collection. A lot has happened since the mud show — but the collection is still as relevant as ever. “Demna’s ideas arrived thick and fast through the mud: meaty, oversize leather jackets, light-colored ones deliberately stained; loose jeans with the shreds on the back; velour hoodies with matching tap shorts; all the way through intricately knotted jersey gowns. The king of supersized silhouettes also tried his hand at shrunken looks, including teeny puffers, parkas and bombers. The accessories were offbeat but captivating: a leather tote bag suspended from a shoulder-length leather glove; sunglasses that really make the wearer look like an insect, and clutches resembling empty potato chip bags,” WWD’s Miles Socha said in a review.

Gabriela Hearst in her Chloé collection, inspired by nuclear fusion energy, its scientists and their campuses, reimagined leather hobo bags in oversize styles, some in bright colors and with statement hardware. “Hearst said the campus, which is the size of 60 football fields, its maze-like layout and the circular architecture of the reactor inspired her blazing yellow, orange, fuchsia, black and white color story, some rounded silhouettes, industrial hardware and blueprint patterns mixed into the designer’s formula of casual feminine dressing” WWD’s Booth Moore noted in her review of the show.

Other supersized directional bags included metallic totes at Victor Glemaud, black leather weekenders with oversize ring hardware at Sunnei, quilted leather clutches at Sportmax , massive messengers at Marni in bright colors, and playful duffle bags in pastel colors embellished with kitten drawings at Acne Studios.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Kylie Jenner Goes Sheer in Textural Mugler Dress at CFDA Awards

Kylie Jenner arrived at the 2022 CFDA Awards on Monday in New York wearing a one-shoulder black dress with a sheer pleated bodice and a velvet skirt with a thigh-high slit by Mugler. The dress was accompanied by a single glove in a matching fabric and texture. She coordinated with...
Hypebae

SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop

SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
Hypebae

The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases

With Halloween season on its way out, it is officially holiday time as November is already on our doorsteps. Whether you’re hoping to tackle your presents early or are looking to treat yourself to something nice “just because” — this week is filled with a few prime releases from Savage X Fenty, which is blessedly venturing into the realm of sportswear and athleisure, while Balenciaga is partnering with adidas to drop the deconstructed Stan Smith silhouette.
Hypebae

10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy

Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
Inquisitr.com

‘World’s Most Beautiful Girl’ Thylane Blondeau Is Breathtaking In Plunging Top

There is not a single slide we are not in love with since Thylane Blondeau looks as stunning as ever! Thylane Blondeau sparkled when she photographed the campaign for APM Monaco a few weeks ago! The APM Monaco jewelry line takes pleasure in its elegance, savoir-vivre, and opulent lifestyle. Their website describes them as "fashion-forward." Thylane joining the campaign makes perfect sense, given their mission statement, since she exemplifies all of this and more.
HollywoodLife

Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

These 2022 Sally Ride Quarters Could Be Worth Over $400

As part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, famed physicist, educator and astronaut Dr. Sally Ride appears on some 2022 quarters. It's a deserving honor for the first American woman in space who, when she blasted off on the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1983 at age 32, was also the youngest American in space. The quarters featuring Dr. Ride are worth a lot in sentimental value since they honor such an amazing person, but some of them are also worth way more than just 25 cents.
Vogue

Unpacking EmRata’s Date-Night Style

Whatever Emily Ratajkowski does, she has the world’s undivided attention. Whether shutting down London Fashion Week at the JW Anderson show, or simply running errands in New York City, the model and My Body author is forever turning heads. But when it comes to her style, Ratajkowski’s range of sultry looks is worth referencing for a sizzling date night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet

Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Rumored Shampoo Could Be Why Her Hair Always Looks So Silky Smooth — & It's On Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Trying to tame frizzy hair is easier said than done, especially if you live in a humid climate. But for those who are naturally curly, this is an ongoing battle. Frizz is great when it comes to volume, but sometimes we want a different look that’s more easily managed. More specifically, if Kate Middleton has the hair goals you’re after, then you’re in luck. We’ve heard, according to Marie Claire UK, that her favorite shampoo is from Kérastase, in particular,...
Vice

Katie Burnett's surreal imagery combines nudity with sock puppets

This month, Katie Burnett releases her second book of photographs. A stylist by trade — with clients like Gucci, Burberry and Calvin Klein — Katie only began taking pictures herself two years ago, shooting self-portraits with a catalogue of props (elastic bands, packet noodles and fridge magnets) in her Brooklyn apartment. Encouraged by her friend, the photographer Paul Kooiker, this humorous black-and-white series became Cabin Fever, a book released last year. I Wash You Dry, the new follow-up published by Dashwood Books, covers similar territory as the previous book, with the introduction of the Jamaican sea.
MISSOURI STATE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk High “Embossed” Appears In Grey And Red

For the past few weeks Nike Sportswear’s latest inline collection has paid homage to various heritage-filled silhouettes and their ties to the hardwood. Employing two separate Air Force 1’s and an Air More Uptempo, the Nike Dunk High is now joining the fray littered with engravings. Utilizing crisp...
shefinds

This Is The Worst Eyeshadow Technique For Women Over 40–It Ages You!

If only eyeshadow were as easy to apply as lipstick. But there’s no way around it: shadows can do wonders to bring out the color of your eyes and your unique eye shape, but they aren’t a fool-proof makeup tool. Shadows require a bit of skill — and even more so if you are concerned about the signs of aging, such as fine lines around the eyes or eyes that appear more downward than they used to. Makeup Artist Mary Winkenwerder knows the inns and outs of eyeshadow application and is here to let us in on the worst eyeshadow technique for women over 40.
Hypebae

EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True

Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
sneakernews.com

The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 Surfaces In Alternate White Colorway

Earlier in the year, it was revealed that A Ma Maniére had both an Air Jordan 4 and Air Jordan 12 in the works. And while the former is only a week out from its debut, the latter won’t be seeing the light of day until 2023 as a result of delays. But said postponement pales in comparison to what could happen with this newly-revealed, alternate colorway — which opts to dress the Tinker Hatfield-designed silhouette in white instead of black — as there’s a chance it may never release to the public.
WWD

WWD

42K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy