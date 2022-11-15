ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

Eastern Washington downs MVSU in Rainbow Classic, 60-52

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

HONOLULU (AP) — Angelo Allegri’s 14 points helped Eastern Washington defeat Mississippi Valley State 60-52 in the Rainbow Classic in Honolulu on Monday night.

Allegri added seven rebounds for the Eagles (1-3). Tyreese Davis scored 14 points while going 5 of 7 (2 for 3 from distance). Deon Stroud recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Delta Devils (0-4) were led in scoring by Terry Collins, who finished with 15 points. Alvin Stredic Jr. added 11 points and two steals for Mississippi Valley State. In addition, Danny Washington had 11 points and three steals.

Eastern Washington takes on Washington State on Monday, and Mississippi Valley State hosts North Alabama on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Gonzaga women upset No. 6 Louisville in Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Gonzaga stayed on the attack, particularly on the glass and in spite of a bevy of turnovers. The result was a takedown of No. 6 Louisville — and the second straight upset of a top-10 team to end the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Brynna Maxwell scored 21 points while Eliza Hollingsworth added 18 to help the Bulldogs beat the Cardinals 79-67 in overtime on Saturday night, a win that came immediately after Marquette’s win against No. 3 Texas. And just as the Golden Eagles in their game, the Bulldogs marked the highest-ranked opponent they had beaten in program history. “Gosh, they battled,” Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Associated Press

Coroner: Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a rental house near campus were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep when they were attacked, a county coroner told a cable news channel. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt also told NewsNation on Thursday that each victim suffered multiple stab wounds from a “pretty large knife.” “It has to be somebody pretty angry in order to stab four people to death,” Mabbutt told NewsNation. The victims were stabbed in the chest and upper body, the coroner said. Efforts by The Associated Press to reach Mabbutt by telephone Friday were diverted to an Idaho State Police spokesperson, who did not immediately return messages.
MOSCOW, ID
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
575K+
Post
609M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy