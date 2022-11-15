ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC30 Fresno

Warriors' JaMychal Green fined for 'profane' words to referee

Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green has been fined $20,000 for "directing profane and derogatory language" toward an official, the NBA announced Thursday night. The incident occurred at the end of the Warriors' 130-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. Green has been in and out of the...
ABC30 Fresno

Steve Kerr, Anthony Davis head up NBA quotes of the week

Coach Steve Kerr doesn't know how much longer theGolden State Warriors' window will be open, plus more from our NBA quotes of the week. "We know this isn't going forever. This could be the last year -- maybe next year is the last year. We're in the final stages. We know that. We want to make the most of it."
ABC30 Fresno

Kawhi Leonard nets 6 points in 25 minutes of Clippers return

LOS ANGELES -- Saying that the recovery from a torn ACL can be a "two-year process," Kawhi Leonard returned to the court and started his first game of the season for the LA Clippers on Thursday. Leonard played 25 minutes, scoring six points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing four assists...
