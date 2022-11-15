Read full article on original website
Lakers Rumors: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Lakers Future
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by Lakers Nation’s Ryan Ward to discuss the start to the 2022-23 season for the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and more.
Warriors' JaMychal Green fined for 'profane' words to referee
Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green has been fined $20,000 for "directing profane and derogatory language" toward an official, the NBA announced Thursday night. The incident occurred at the end of the Warriors' 130-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. Green has been in and out of the...
'You have to have chemistry': What's fueling the fall of the once-mighty Golden State Warriors de...
THE SHOT CLOCK is winding down in the final minute of the third quarter in an early November tilt between the world champion Golden State Warriors and the perpetually moribund Orlando Magic. The Magic are in the midst of a 13-6 run as Wendell Carter Jr. brings the ball up the court and passes it to backup forward Chuma Okeke on the right wing.
Steve Kerr says Warriors lacking 'collective grit' amid 0-8 road skid
PHOENIX -- Over the past 10 years, the Golden State Warriors built a dynasty on playing free, competitively and with a sense of togetherness that could rarely be shaken. Yet, just 15 games into this season, it all seems to be crashing down. On Wednesday, the Warriors suffered their latest...
Steve Kerr, Anthony Davis head up NBA quotes of the week
Coach Steve Kerr doesn't know how much longer theGolden State Warriors' window will be open, plus more from our NBA quotes of the week. "We know this isn't going forever. This could be the last year -- maybe next year is the last year. We're in the final stages. We know that. We want to make the most of it."
Jazz beat Blazers 118-113 to take Western Conference lead
Jordan Clarkson scored 28 points, including eight straight in the final 1:48, in the Utah Jazz's 118-113 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night
Kawhi Leonard nets 6 points in 25 minutes of Clippers return
LOS ANGELES -- Saying that the recovery from a torn ACL can be a "two-year process," Kawhi Leonard returned to the court and started his first game of the season for the LA Clippers on Thursday. Leonard played 25 minutes, scoring six points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing four assists...
Local radio sports broadcast schedule for Sunday and Monday, November 20-21
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20 NFL 11:30 a.m. KCPS-AM (1150) -- Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons ...
