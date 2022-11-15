Push notifications serve as an essential gateway for Uber Eats customers to discover new restaurants, promotions, new offers for groceries and alcohol, and most importantly, the perks of being a valuable user of all the benefits. These notifications are sent from various Marketing, Product, and City Operations teams. The list of these notifications being sent grew very quickly, with a volume of billion notifications being sent per month by the end of 2020. This has also invited many issues like quality issues where notifications were sent outside of business hours, using duplicative links, invalid promo codes, and directing users to closed businesses within minutes and hours of one another, notifications were being delivered, many of which included inconsistent information. Also, users were receiving push notifications with little to no personalization consideration for the type, timing, or frequency of pushes they preferred to receive. So, the marketing team introduced more manual methods to control conflicting messages, adding up to 15 hours per week per team member and substituting less important orchestration activities for essential strategic work.

