West Virginia State

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia officials attribute 12 deaths to COVID

CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases climbed above 700 and a dozen deaths were attributed to the virus in Thursday’s update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. A 79-year-old Wetzel County woman was among the fatalities, which ranged in age from a 67-year-old Cabell County...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map

CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
TYLER COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia DHHR announces major rate increase for ambulance services

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Medical Services announced a 10% increase in ambulance ground transportation rates Wednesday. The increase will provide more than 200 West Virginia ambulance providers with $11.8 million in additional reimbursements per fiscal year, the state said. “We...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Buck firearms season starts Monday in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s buck firearms season will start on Monday, the governor said on Wednesday. Justice, an avid outdoorsman, reminded hunters they must purchase a license and deer stamps before the season begins if they want a chance to take an additional buck during the state’s most popular hunting season.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia DHHR recommendations similar to previous efforts

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch said they’ll quickly implement recommended changes to the agency, but if one thinks they’ve heard that before, they’d be right. Speaking earlier this week during a virtual press...
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
BECKLEY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Overdose alert issued for West Virginia counties

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — An overdose alert has been issued for 23 counties in West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The Department of Health and Human Resources says based on predictive models of surrounding counties the 23 counties are considered at high risk for an increase in overdose […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Why is West Virginia dead last?

West Virginians ask why we consistently rank worst compared to our sister states. Look no further than the recent re-election of Mooney and Azinger. They ran on election and climate change denial, inflation blame, coal recovery and abortion. While I’m not dismissing those concerns, are they really the big issues...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Plaintiffs behind forced pooling lawsuit respond to motions to dismiss

CHARLESTON — Both sides in a lawsuit challenging West Virginia’s natural gas unitization-forced pooling law have weighed in with court filings. Attorneys for Bethany residents Scott Sonda and Brian Corwin filed responses Wednesday to two motions to dismiss their case filed by the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office and the West Virginia Oil and Natural Gas Conservation Commission.
BETHANY, WV
WDTV

Multiple accidents reported across NCWV due to snow squall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple accidents have been reported across several counties in North Central West Virginia due to poor driving conditions from a snow squall moving through the area. 19 accidents were reported in Marion County from 4 to 5:35 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center. There...
MARION COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia Board of Public Works hears tax assessment appeals

CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s constitutional officers listened to concerns Wednesday raised by a major rail company, a natural gas pipeline and several telecommunications over their tentative tax assessments. The Board of Public Works met Wednesday morning in the Governor’s Cabinet and Conference Room at the State Capitol Building...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF

Winter Weather Awareness Week Declared for West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Winter weather arrived quicker than we expected this year. Governor Jim Justice, along with the West Virginia Emergency Management Division and the National Weather Service have set in place for November 14 – 18, as the official Winter Weather Awareness Week in West Virginia. They say Winter Weather Preparation involves three steps:
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

