Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia officials attribute 12 deaths to COVID
CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases climbed above 700 and a dozen deaths were attributed to the virus in Thursday’s update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. A 79-year-old Wetzel County woman was among the fatalities, which ranged in age from a 67-year-old Cabell County...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map
CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia DHHR announces major rate increase for ambulance services
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Medical Services announced a 10% increase in ambulance ground transportation rates Wednesday. The increase will provide more than 200 West Virginia ambulance providers with $11.8 million in additional reimbursements per fiscal year, the state said. “We...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Buck firearms season starts Monday in West Virginia
CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s buck firearms season will start on Monday, the governor said on Wednesday. Justice, an avid outdoorsman, reminded hunters they must purchase a license and deer stamps before the season begins if they want a chance to take an additional buck during the state’s most popular hunting season.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia DHHR recommendations similar to previous efforts
CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch said they’ll quickly implement recommended changes to the agency, but if one thinks they’ve heard that before, they’d be right. Speaking earlier this week during a virtual press...
Hunters required to bring deer for data collection in 4 West Virginia counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reminding hunters in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties that they must bring any deer they harvest on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 to a biological data collection station for a carcass examination. According to the WVNDR, the collection is part of a […]
Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
Overdose alert issued for West Virginia counties
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — An overdose alert has been issued for 23 counties in West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The Department of Health and Human Resources says based on predictive models of surrounding counties the 23 counties are considered at high risk for an increase in overdose […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Why is West Virginia dead last?
West Virginians ask why we consistently rank worst compared to our sister states. Look no further than the recent re-election of Mooney and Azinger. They ran on election and climate change denial, inflation blame, coal recovery and abortion. While I’m not dismissing those concerns, are they really the big issues...
Will snow affect my Thanksgiving travel in West Virginia?
As West Virginia saw its first widespread snow flurries this week, many may be wondering if the roads are going to be covered for their holiday travel.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Plaintiffs behind forced pooling lawsuit respond to motions to dismiss
CHARLESTON — Both sides in a lawsuit challenging West Virginia’s natural gas unitization-forced pooling law have weighed in with court filings. Attorneys for Bethany residents Scott Sonda and Brian Corwin filed responses Wednesday to two motions to dismiss their case filed by the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office and the West Virginia Oil and Natural Gas Conservation Commission.
WDTV
Multiple accidents reported across NCWV due to snow squall
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple accidents have been reported across several counties in North Central West Virginia due to poor driving conditions from a snow squall moving through the area. 19 accidents were reported in Marion County from 4 to 5:35 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center. There...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia Board of Public Works hears tax assessment appeals
CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s constitutional officers listened to concerns Wednesday raised by a major rail company, a natural gas pipeline and several telecommunications over their tentative tax assessments. The Board of Public Works met Wednesday morning in the Governor’s Cabinet and Conference Room at the State Capitol Building...
Maryland man and West Virginia woman facing federal charges for fentanyl, heroin and cocaine
A Maryland man and a West Virginia woman have been charged for allegedly working together to sell fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine for nearly two years in Jefferson and Berkeley counties and elsewhere.
Bear firearms season to open up in WV
Firearms season for black bears will open up in West Virginia on Nov. 21 in 36 counties and parts of six other counties.
Numerous accidents reported throughout I-79
Vehicle accidents have been reported all along I-79 and other roads across north central West Virginia Friday.
WTRF
Winter Weather Awareness Week Declared for West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Winter weather arrived quicker than we expected this year. Governor Jim Justice, along with the West Virginia Emergency Management Division and the National Weather Service have set in place for November 14 – 18, as the official Winter Weather Awareness Week in West Virginia. They say Winter Weather Preparation involves three steps:
Brutal cold coming later this week in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
Be prepared for a great chill Thursday through Saturday late this week with some lows in the teens and 20s over the weekend.
2 wanted by US Marshals in connection to drug trafficking in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia is asking the public for any information that helps lead to the arrest of two people wanted in connection to a drug trafficking organization that has ties to criminal gangs. The USMS Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) task force says Tyjha […]
Registered service deer ‘Twitch’ reportedly confiscated by West Virginia DNR
SANDSTONE, WV (WVNS) — According to the owner of a registered service deer, Jodi Miller, West Virginia DNR officers allegedly confiscated her animal. According to Miller, the white-tailed deer, known as Twitch, was reportedly had a minor injury leading up to when it was taken. Miller said she and her family had rescued ‘Twitch’ and […]
