The Celtics will be going for their ninth consecutive win on Friday night on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans. Boston will be without Marcus Smart (ankle inflammation) for the matchup as the starting point guard will sit out his second consecutive game. Derrick White will start in his place. However, the Celtics will be getting a bit of a boost off their bench as Malcolm Brogdon has been cleared to return from a hamstring injury. The veteran guard missed Boston’s last four games with the ailment but will provide some additional firepower off the bench against a tough Pelicans defense. New Orleans will be looking for their fourth straight win overall and it’s unclear whether they will have superstar forward Zion Williamson for the matchup as he remains questionable with a foot injury.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO