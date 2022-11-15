ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Boston Celtics Mailbag: Rob Williams return impact, guard logjam, Grant Williams vs. Big Baby

We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. I know the game is played very differently today, but assuming full health for both teams, does this version of the Celtics beat the 2008 version? Seems like KG would be best player followed by Tatum, then Pierce, then Jaylen, then Ray and then it gets very interesting from there — Matt D.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Jaylen Brown believes trust from Joe Mazzulla is empowering Celtics during win streak

The Celtics core have a history of surrendering big leads over much of the past two seasons in high leverage situations. One near collapse in Game 7 in Miami last year almost kept them out of the NBA Finals. Joe Mazzulla had a front row look for all of those contests as an assistant on the Celtics bench and has watched an ugly collapse or two (home vs. Cleveland on his watch this year).
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics vs. Pelicans: Free live stream, TV, how to watch

The Celtics will be going for their ninth consecutive win on Friday night on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans. Boston will be without Marcus Smart (ankle inflammation) for the matchup as the starting point guard will sit out his second consecutive game. Derrick White will start in his place. However, the Celtics will be getting a bit of a boost off their bench as Malcolm Brogdon has been cleared to return from a hamstring injury. The veteran guard missed Boston’s last four games with the ailment but will provide some additional firepower off the bench against a tough Pelicans defense. New Orleans will be looking for their fourth straight win overall and it’s unclear whether they will have superstar forward Zion Williamson for the matchup as he remains questionable with a foot injury.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy