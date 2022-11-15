Read full article on original website
Boston Celtics Mailbag: Rob Williams return impact, guard logjam, Grant Williams vs. Big Baby
We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. I know the game is played very differently today, but assuming full health for both teams, does this version of the Celtics beat the 2008 version? Seems like KG would be best player followed by Tatum, then Pierce, then Jaylen, then Ray and then it gets very interesting from there — Matt D.
Why Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla doesn’t call timeouts as often as other coaches
The Pelicans crowd buzzed as what was a 13-point Celtics lead was cut in half to six midway through the fourth quarter. While the C’s controlled most of Friday’s game against New Orleans, the fans were trying to will their team forward for the comeback. Normally, coaches call...
Why Celtics winning without Jayson Tatum putting up MVP numbers should put NBA on notice
When the Celtics kept piling up wins while Jayson Tatum put up huge numbers, the MVP hype felt natural. But an off-night or two mixed into an 82-game season is not a huge deal. That’s been the case for Tatum as he put up 19 points in back-to-back games on low efficiency.
Jaylen Brown believes trust from Joe Mazzulla is empowering Celtics during win streak
The Celtics core have a history of surrendering big leads over much of the past two seasons in high leverage situations. One near collapse in Game 7 in Miami last year almost kept them out of the NBA Finals. Joe Mazzulla had a front row look for all of those contests as an assistant on the Celtics bench and has watched an ugly collapse or two (home vs. Cleveland on his watch this year).
Celtics vs. Pelicans: Free live stream, TV, how to watch
The Celtics will be going for their ninth consecutive win on Friday night on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans. Boston will be without Marcus Smart (ankle inflammation) for the matchup as the starting point guard will sit out his second consecutive game. Derrick White will start in his place. However, the Celtics will be getting a bit of a boost off their bench as Malcolm Brogdon has been cleared to return from a hamstring injury. The veteran guard missed Boston’s last four games with the ailment but will provide some additional firepower off the bench against a tough Pelicans defense. New Orleans will be looking for their fourth straight win overall and it’s unclear whether they will have superstar forward Zion Williamson for the matchup as he remains questionable with a foot injury.
Celtics’ injury report: Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon listed for Pelicans game
The Celtics are looking for a ninth straight win, but they’re also hoping their two point guards are back and healthy on the court. It seems there’s at least some positive news on the injury front as Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) was listed as probable while Marcus Smart (ankle) is questionable. Both players missed Boston’s win over the Hawks on Wednesday.
